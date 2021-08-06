Bernard MacLaverty in France: ‘When I cut into it, there is a stench. Pig’s gizzards? Horse tripe? Gobbets of long hung fat?’

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, long before Brexit, my wife Madeline and I take off from Glasgow bound for Paris on an Easyjet at 7.15am. But Paris isn’t our destination. Both of us are in our late 70s and we are embarking on a journey which involves taxis, planes, trains, buses, a couple of kilometres of plodding and much pulling of wheeled luggage.

We’re aiming for a village called Grez-sur-Loing, 70 kilometres south east of Paris. Without seeing it, Madeline has renamed it “Grey Sirloin”.

In that village we’re to stay at the Hôtel Chevillon – a sort of “retreat for creatives” since the 1880s. I‘ve been awarded a month-long Robert Louis Stevenson Fellowship by Scottish Book Trust to finish and work on a book of short stories.

We leave the train at Melun station, which doubles as a bus station. At a small outdoor cafe we ask for something to eat. We are offered bread and cheese. I imagine sliced pan bread with square slices of plastic cheese, like a “piece” you’d bring to work – the kind of thing that sticks to the roof of your mouth. But the woman insists it is good fresh bread. So we concede. But what bread, what a selection of cheeses. What coffee. Under a cloudless blue sky – warm circa 23°C – we sit in the shade and eat it with gum-bleeding pleasure. All for about €10. We are in the middle of France.

Expand Close Bernard MacLaverty, author, and wife Madeline at the bridge at Grez, France / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bernard MacLaverty, author, and wife Madeline at the bridge at Grez, France

We look for the 34 bus. A half an hour later, in rich countryside, we reach our stop. When the bus pulls away there is silence. We walk a couple of kilometres or so to the village of Grez followed by the hum of our wheeled cases.

When we rest, the only thing to be heard is the chirping of sparrows, the squealing of swifts and once in the distance a woman speaking French.

Grez itself is old, a ruin here, a ruin there. A 12th century church which is closed. The house where we are staying is wonderful. Despite being called the Hôtel Chevillon, it is not a hotel — more of a hostel for grown ups who do their own cooking. Stairs and floors of polished wood. By the door, a plaque to August Strindberg (1849-1912). Writer, dramatist, painter.

Another famous person’s name is on our bedroom door – Robert Louis Stevenson. It was in the dining room here where he first saw and fell in love with his wife, Fanny Osbourne. Our comfortable rooms overlook a square of grass. Beneath the window a basket of rusting boules. The garden runs down to the river and its ancient bridge

Despite notices to the contrary (Interdiction de Plonger), people continually jump from the bridge. A girl’s ponytail has time to go straight up before she hits the water. Everyone seems to be whooping and yelling. Here swifts live under the armpits of buildings. They are experts at the swerve and the swoop and the slalom.

The first night we walk four kilometres to the next village where there is a restaurant. I have a stab in the dark at the menu and choose a white sausage. The owner is so unsure he brings two of them to show me and points out the French rubric on the packet. I wave him away with an “I’ll eat anything” gesture.

When I cut into it, rather than an aroma, there is a stench. Pig’s gizzards? Horse tripe? Gobbets of long hung fat? (I discover later the dish is called Andouillette sausage). The chew is gristly and I am unable to finish it.

“De trop,” I say to the waiter when he clears the table. I compensate by drinking as much of their wonderful red wine as I can swallow. I toast Madeline, “We made it to Grez from Glasgow. And we still have our secret to keep.”

The Hotel Chevillon is shared by Scottish Book Trust and an organisation of artists from Sweden. There are five Swedes staying along with us – painters and craft workers, a PhD student and a young woman artist from the Sami people. (It took her and her child four days on a train to get here). All the Swedes have almost perfect English. What’s more, they are so polite and accommodating they switch from Swedish to English when we come into the room.

Read More

Late last century, artists came to Paris then drifted south to paint en plein air. Grez became a favoured place. An Irish crowd came as well — most notably John Lavery and Frank O’Meara. And I see a drawing by Roderic O’Conor displayed in the town hall.

The evenings are very pleasant drinking good red wine with the Swedes and talking about life and art and politics until the wee small hours. I try to develop the habit of writing a journal entry every day. That and nudging some stories into life, subtracting from others to strengthen them. Testing out various titles. Trying not to get too excited about the above-mentioned secret.

Expand Close Hôtel Chevillon in Grez-sur-Loing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hôtel Chevillon in Grez-sur-Loing

The story I am currently trying to write is about the time when I was a teenager and my mother threw out an old piano. I was trying to remember what the insides of one looked and sounded like when miraculously a piano is donated to the Hôtel Chevillon – a gift from writer heaven. It is hopelessly out of tune and creates a nostalgia which hangs in the air of the sitting room and throughout the house.

A couple of days later a piano tuner arrives and opens up the instrument and proceeds to tune it. I sit taking notes.

My most recent novel Midwinter Break had been on a shortlist of 10 for the richest prize in the world. The International Dublin Literary Award. €100,000. I sit thinking up schemes of phoning round the other nine authors and asking whoever won to split the prize ten ways. Then we’d all get something. Only the winner would lose. But I suppose I’d end up in literary jail for such a scheme.

The way the prize is to work this year is for the organisation to contact the winner and only the winner. But the days drag by and I hear nothing. I think maybe it’s because I am not at home – at home my phone may be constantly ringing.

Then the announcement is made and I say goodbye to riches. Somebody else wins the Dublin Literary Award of €100,000.(Emily Ruskovich for Idaho, her first novel). I arrange with the Swedes to go to the only pub in the village for a “drink of disappointment”. That night as we drink and talk, five strangers come in and we overhear them speaking English.

Expand Close The lounge area of Hôtel Chevillon in Grez-sur-Loing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The lounge area of Hôtel Chevillon in Grez-sur-Loing

One of the Swedes leans over to me and says, “That’ll be the rest of the shortlist drowning their sorrows.”

But the five strangers turn out to be from Newcastle, and have been rock climbing in the forest at Fontainebleau.

Before the end of our stay, there is a heatwave. Two or three days of 40°C. Three degrees higher than blood temperature.

In the morning we sit around passing the time breathing. In the afternoon we sit in shade outside the pub opposite the boulangerie and drink ice cold beer.

It seems to be a habit here when you are leaving the shop to break off the nose of the baton and eat it on the way to the car.

Madeline says, “In a couple of years’ time, you’ll get a book out of this.”

Blank Pages and Other Stories by Bernard MacLaverty is published by Jonathan Cape