Bernard MacLaverty in France: ‘When I cut into it, there is a stench. Pig’s gizzards? Horse tripe? Gobbets of long hung fat?’

The wordsmith on writing, eating and drinking – while awaiting a very important phone call – on a month-long fellowship in France’s Grez-sur-Loing

The bridge over the river at Grez-sur-Loing Expand
Bernard MacLaverty, author, and wife Madeline at the bridge at Grez, France Expand
The lounge area of Hôtel Chevillon in Grez-sur-Loing Expand
Hôtel Chevillon in Grez-sur-Loing Expand

Bernard MacLaverty

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, long before Brexit, my wife Madeline and I take off from Glasgow bound for Paris on an Easyjet at 7.15am. But Paris isn’t our destination. Both of us are in our late 70s and we are embarking on a journey which involves taxis, planes, trains, buses, a couple of kilometres of plodding and much pulling of wheeled luggage.

We’re aiming for a village called Grez-sur-Loing, 70 kilometres south east of Paris. Without seeing it, Madeline has renamed it “Grey Sirloin”.

In that village we’re to stay at the Hôtel Chevillon – a sort of “retreat for creatives” since the 1880s. I‘ve been awarded a month-long Robert Louis Stevenson Fellowship by Scottish Book Trust to finish and work on a book of short stories.

