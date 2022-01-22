Menu

‘We don’t take ourselves too seriously’ – the Irish hotel owners whose hilarious videos kept spirits up during Covid

Reader Travel Awards 2022: Tourism Heroes (Judges’ Category) winner

Seán and Elaine Lally in one of their Hotel Woodstock videos Expand
Seán Lally is 'Home Alone' at Hotel Woodstock Expand

Elaine &amp; Seán Lally of Hotel Woodstock in Ennis

Seán Lally is 'Home Alone' at Hotel Woodstock

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

There’s nothing spectacular about us, but we are hands-on, and we don’t take ourselves so seriously.”

So says Seán Lally, who co-owns and runs Hotel Woodstock with his wife, Elaine.

