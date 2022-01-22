‘We don’t take ourselves too seriously’ – the Irish hotel owners whose hilarious videos kept spirits up during Covid

There’s nothing spectacular about us, but we are hands-on, and we don’t take ourselves so seriously.”

So says Seán Lally, who co-owns and runs Hotel Woodstock with his wife, Elaine.

He’s being modest, of course.

When we asked readers for suggestions for our judges’ ‘Tourism Hero’ prize in our Reader Travel Awards, one of you nominated the couple for “their sheer determination and innovation during Covid and the wonderful videos they produced to keep their hotel foremost in our thoughts and cheer us up”.

“It’s called reality TV,” Seán laughs.

The videos, which range from spoofs of First Dates and Home Alone to clashes over cleaning or Seán dancing “like nobody’s watching” when he should be preparing the hotel to reopen, have taken on a life of their own.

“We just fell into the funny ones by accident and we got a massive reaction, because I suppose everybody was at home twiddling their thumbs,” Seán says.

They’ve also brought in “mind-boggling” business, he says, and saw Clare County Council award them a ‘Covid Hero Comedy Award’ — something we could all surely do with more of in our lives.

Next up? The couple plan to film new videos at local tourist attractions like the Cliffs of Moher, Burren Perfumery and Hazel Mountain Chocolate.

But it’s not just viral videos that make this couple tourism heroes.

During Covid, the Lally family moved into their hotel for a year, retained core staff for sales drives, developed outdoor dining and Christmas hampers and, as part of a Choice Hotel Group effort, gave over 350 free hotel nights to healthcare workers.

Seán also chairs Promote Ennis and the Clare Tourism Advisory Forum. “A rising tide lifts all boats,” he says. “We have a great county in Clare.”

Covid has created so many hospitality heroes - from hotel managers to HR staff, community volunteers to quick-thinking chefs - our judges had huge difficulty narrowing down nominations.

They also noted the Irish Government’s pivots to provide unprecedented supports (“a lot of hospitality businesses would not have survived without that”, as Seán says).

But Seán and Elaine are a perfect picture of the industry’s resilience.

Even now, two years into Covid, their energy is infectious. As is that modesty, with Seán at pains to reflect the award back at inspirational staff and customers all over the island.

“People just got on with it and adapted,” he says. “You saw all the new business ideas people came up with. Nobody has a monopoly. Everyone did something that was unique to themselves, and worked with the restrictions... it will bounce back!”

You can see more of the couple’s videos on their Facebook page.

