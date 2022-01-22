‘Truly scrummy’ – this Kerry guesthouse serves Ireland’s best breakfast, according to our readers

“The breakfast menu is something I have never experienced before and is just Michelin-star quality,” one reader said.

“It was our first visit and we have already booked to go back. This is what Ireland’s hospitality is all about.”

If you’ve ever stayed at Brian and Helen Heaton’s Castlewood House, a gorgeous guesthouse overlooking Dingle Bay, you’ll recognise the sentiment.

Year-in, year-out, new and return guests are bowled over by its morning feasts. “Wow, what a menu!”

Now, it has won ‘Ireland’s Best Breakfast’ in our Reader Travel Awards 2022 (scroll down for the Top 10).

“The quality of the food, the extensive menu and the presentation is remarkable,” you told us. Words like “delicious”, “fresh”, “authentic” and “homemade” peppered readers’ comments.

Expand Close Brian and Helen Heaton of Castlewood House, Dingle, Co Kerry. File Photo: Don MacMonagle / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian and Helen Heaton of Castlewood House, Dingle, Co Kerry. File Photo: Don MacMonagle

“Breakfast at Castlewood is an event in itself,” you said, from homemade breads to stewed and poached fruits, oodles of meats and cheeses, treats like French toast and bread and butter pudding, and freshly cooked options including eggs benedict on a Waterford blaa or porridge laced with whiskey that would delay even the most determined tourist’s departure.

It is “truly scrummy”, one reader told us. “The owners think outside the box,” said another.

Judges added that this win was no flash in the pan. Helen and Brian have been serial winners in our Reader Travel Awards, and Dingle also features at No 2 on the Best Breakfast list, thanks to nearby Pax House.

“Original, creative, delicious.” Add a side of super service and you’re set for the day. castlewooddingle.com

Read More

Ireland’s top 10 breakfasts

1. Castlewood House, Dingle, Co Kerry

2. Pax House, Dingle, Co Kerry

3. MacNean House, Blacklion, Co Cavan

4. Castle Leslie, Glaslough, Co Monghan

5. Harvey’s Point, Donegal, Co Donegal

6. The Wineport, Glasson, Co Westmeath

7. Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick

8. The Europe, Killarney, Co Kerry

9. Monart, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

10. Applecroft House, Killarney, Co Kerry

Recipe: Castlewood House pancakes

Expand Close Pancakes at Castlewood House / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pancakes at Castlewood House

Brian and Helen were previous winners of ‘Ireland’s Best Breakfast’, and have shared with us Brian’s recipe for his famous pancakes.

You will need:

1lb of self Rising flour

1 heaped teaspoon of baking powder

4 eggs

3/4 Pint Milk

Butter to cook

Firstly, separate your eggs and beat the whites in a bowl until stiff peaks form. In a separate bowl put the four eggs yolks and some of the milk.

Put the flour in a third, larger bowl. Pour the egg/milk liquid into the flour and start mixing with an electric hand whisk.

Add more milk until the mixture resembles a thick but runny consistency. Fold in the Eggs White in to the mixture.

Put a two pancake pan on the heat and add a knob of butter – do not let the butter burn. Ladle on a large spoon of the mixture and cook until little bubbles form – then carefully flip over to the other side. Repeat.

The butter gives them a lovely crispy outside and yet they are still fluffy inside.

“We serve our pancakes here with maple syrup and fruit compote but you can try bacon, chocolate sauce,” Brian told us. “The sky is the limit, really.”

NB: Visit our Reader Travel Awards 2022 hub page to read the full list of winners – from Ireland’s best hotel and beach to its sexiest bedroom.