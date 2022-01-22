Room with a phew! Ireland’s sexiest bedroom has been named, and it will have you seeing stars

Sleeping under the stars in Co Fermanagh

One of the Bubble Domes at Finn Lough

Ireland’s design and diversity of holiday accommodation has blossomed, adding glamping, pods, cabins, lodges, Airbnbs, treehouses, standalone suites and more.

But what is your No 1 room with a phew?

The bubble domes at Finn Lough, readers told us.

“You get to stare at the stars before falling asleep in your partner’s arms,” as one of you described staying here, under the heavens, in a translucent dome.

“We got the rose-petal turndown to enhance the experience, and to top it all off, they deliver a breakfast basket to your dome the following morning.”

Read the full results of our Reader Travel Awards here.

All kinds of nominations vied for your sexiest bedroom, with four-poster beds, sunset views, hot tubs, glass-walled showers, baths in bedrooms, chocolates at turndown and more given mentions.

Ireland’s top 5 sexiest bedrooms

1. Finn Lough, Co Fermanagh

2. The Cliff House, Co Waterford

3. The g Hotel, Galway

4. The Ice House, Co Mayo

5. Wineport Lodge, Co Westmeath

But Finn Lough’s “romantic forest setting” that “feels like sleeping in nature” won out.

You described the domes as “cosy”, “intimate”, “daring” and “exciting”. The weather on this island is a law unto itself, of course, “but when there are clear skies, you are under the stars”, you said.

Judges noted that the domes have been an Insta hit for years, but no matter how often you see the photos, they still look fresh.

Finn Lough has expanded peoples’ views of what short breaks and hideaways can be, pushed others to experiment and evolve, and the resort hasn’t rested on its laurels.

A new Forest Barn with fire pit and Loughshore Dome for yoga have been added, movies are shown in a vintage theatre room, and ‘premium bubbles’ include a free-standing bath.

“In a bubble, under the stars, dark sky, just two people,” you said. “Need I say more?” finnlough.ie