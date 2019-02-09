Readers' Choice: Maguire takes award as Mansion House ceremony announced for 2020
A special lunch ceremony for Reader Travel Awards winners was held in Dublin yesterday
“In Kerry, tourism is everybody’s business.”
That was the take of Joan McCarthy, Head of Tourism with Kerry County Council, at a special lunch ceremony held to honour winners of the Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards 2019 in Dublin yesterday.
Kerry was presented with Ireland's Favourite Home Holiday Destination, joining 15 other category toppers at an exclusive gathering at the Cliff Town House hosted by Irish Independent Travel Editor Pól Ó Conghaile.
All winners were voted for by Irish Independent readers and the awards were sponsored by Iarnród Éireann.
Winners accepting their awards included household names like Neven Maguire's MacNean House & Restaurant (Best Irish Breakfast), Aer Lingus (Ireland's Favourite Airline) and The Shelbourne (Ireland's Favourite Hotel), as well as a a new generation of holiday heroes including the Waterford Greenway (Ireland's Favourite Adventure) and Hidden Valley Holiday Park in Co Wicklow (Ireland's Favourite small Stay).
Tanya Airey (below), the third generation in her family to run Sunway, picked up the award for Ireland's Favourite Travel Agent, while Italy was voted Ireland's Favourite Overseas Holiday and Royal Caribbean its No.1 cruise line.
In the three years since their inception, the Reader Travel Awards have grown into the biggest and most credible of their kind in Ireland.
Next year will be bigger still.
The Reader Travel Awards 2020 ceremony will take place in The Round Room at The Mansion House on Friday, January 17, 2020, it was announced by Cliona Carroll, INM's Sponsorship and Events Manager.
Tickets are on sale now here.
Reader Travel Awards 2019 winners:
- Ireland's Favourite Home Holiday: Kerry
- Ireland's Favourite Spa: Monart, Co. Wexford
- Ireland’s Favourite Hotel: The Shelbourne, Dublin
- Ireland's Favourite Overseas Holiday: Italy
- Ireland's Favourite Beach: Curracloe, Co. Wexford
- Ireland's Favourite Local Attraction: Phoenix Park, Dublin
- Ireland’s Favourite Small Stay: Hidden Valley, Co. Wicklow
- Ireland’s Favourite Adventure: Waterford Greenway
- Ireland's Favourite Cruise line: Royal Caribbean
- Ireland's Favourite Foodie Experience: Ballymaloe, Co. Cork
- Ireland's Favourite Ferry Experience: Stena Line
- Ireland's Favourite airline: Aer Lingus.
- Best Irish Breakfast: MacNean House & Restaurant, Co Cavan
- Ireland's Favourite Visitor Attraction: Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare
- Ireland’s favourite Travel Agent: Sunway
- Best Irish welcome: Castlewood House, Co. Kerry
For more, see independent.ie/travelawards.
Irish Independent