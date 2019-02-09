Readers' Choice: Maguire takes award as Mansion House ceremony announced for 2020

That was the take of Joan McCarthy, Head of Tourism with Kerry County Council, at a special lunch ceremony held to honour winners of the Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards 2019 in Dublin yesterday.

Kerry was presented with Ireland's Favourite Home Holiday Destination, joining 15 other category toppers at an exclusive gathering at the Cliff Town House hosted by Irish Independent Travel Editor Pól Ó Conghaile.

All winners were voted for by Irish Independent readers and the awards were sponsored by Iarnród Éireann.

Winners accepting their awards included household names like Neven Maguire's MacNean House & Restaurant (Best Irish Breakfast), Aer Lingus (Ireland's Favourite Airline) and The Shelbourne (Ireland's Favourite Hotel), as well as a a new generation of holiday heroes including the Waterford Greenway (Ireland's Favourite Adventure) and Hidden Valley Holiday Park in Co Wicklow (Ireland's Favourite small Stay).

Tanya Airey (below), the third generation in her family to run Sunway, picked up the award for Ireland's Favourite Travel Agent, while Italy was voted Ireland's Favourite Overseas Holiday and Royal Caribbean its No.1 cruise line.

Tanya Airey of Sunway with her Irish Independent Reader Travel Award 2019 for Ireland's Favourite Travel Agent. Photo: Fran Veale

In the three years since their inception, the Reader Travel Awards have grown into the biggest and most credible of their kind in Ireland.

Next year will be bigger still.

The Reader Travel Awards 2020 ceremony will take place in The Round Room at The Mansion House on Friday, January 17, 2020, it was announced by Cliona Carroll, INM's Sponsorship and Events Manager.

Reader Travel Awards 2019 winners:

Ireland's Favourite Home Holiday: Kerry

Ireland's Favourite Spa: Monart, Co. Wexford

Ireland’s Favourite Hotel: The Shelbourne, Dublin

Ireland's Favourite Overseas Holiday: Italy

Ireland's Favourite Beach: Curracloe, Co. Wexford

Ireland's Favourite Local Attraction: Phoenix Park, Dublin

Ireland’s Favourite Small Stay: Hidden Valley, Co. Wicklow

Ireland’s Favourite Adventure: Waterford Greenway

Ireland's Favourite Cruise line: Royal Caribbean

Ireland's Favourite Foodie Experience: Ballymaloe, Co. Cork

Ireland's Favourite Ferry Experience: Stena Line

Ireland's Favourite airline: Aer Lingus.

Best Irish Breakfast: MacNean House & Restaurant, Co Cavan

Ireland's Favourite Visitor Attraction: Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare

Ireland’s favourite Travel Agent: Sunway

Best Irish welcome: Castlewood House, Co. Kerry

For more, see independent.ie/travelawards.

