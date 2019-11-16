Reader Travel Awards finalists revealed: From Ireland's top hotel to your favourite city break

We asked; you delivered.

This year's shortlistees (below) are a snapshot of the destinations, businesses and attractions leading the way in Irish and overseas tourism - not as the industry sees it, but as you see it. It's grassroots feedback; that's why I love it and can't wait to reveal the winners at our awards ceremony in Dublin's Mansion House on January 17 (see below).

Your nominations also yield a treasure trove of trends.

It's clear, for example, that great local food is central to your trips, not just overseas but also here at home - from "spankingly fresh fish" to "weird and wacky" market fare. You love spectacular landscapes and urban buzz, but tend to distil holidays down to authentic experiences, lasting memories, great craic and the way people and places make you feel. Some are "a second home" or "a place to clear the head"; others are cited for personal service that "goes beyond the call of duty".

Think of the pilot welcoming a plane-mad six-year-old into the cockpit, the surprise brownie at check-in, thoughtful touches for guests with different needs, or the travel agent that "doesn't push you towards the most expensive option".

We live in an increasingly impersonal world. It's reassuring to see that, amidst all of this, the human touch remains at the heart of your holidays. We want our Reader Travel Awards, sponsored by Iarnród Éireann and supported by Ireland's Blue Book and the Italian National Tourist Board, to reflect that, rewarding the people, destinations and tourism businesses that keep things real and relatable.

Think of it as a ceád míle fáilte for the 2020s... right now, we're booking the first holidays of a new decade. These are the heroes you trust to take you there.

NB: Finalists are in alphabetical order.

Ireland's Favourite Home Holiday

Donegal

Galway

Kerry

West Cork

Wexford

Ireland's Favourite Overseas Holiday

Canary Islands

France

Italy

Portugal

Spain

Ireland's Favourite Hotel

Adare Manor, Co Limerick

Ashford Castle, Co Mayo

Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny

The Shelbourne, Dublin

The Westbury, Dublin

Ireland's Favourite City Break

Lisbon

London

New York

Paris

Rome

Ireland's Favourite Food Experience

Dingle Food Festival

Eatyard, Dublin

English Market, Cork

Limerick Milk Market

Misunderstood Heron, Co Galway

Ireland's Favourite Airline

Aer Lingus

British Airways

Emirates

Ryanair

Turkish Airlines

Ireland's Best Breakfast

Adare Manor, Co Limerick

Avoca (various locations)

Brother Hubbard, Dublin

Liberty Grill, Cork

MacNean House, Co Cavan

Ireland's Favourite Visitor Attraction

Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare

Dublin Zoo

Giant's Causeway, Co Antrim

Glendalough, Co Wicklow

Guinness Storehouse, Dublin

Ireland's Favourite Cruise/ Ferry Experience

Celebrity Cruises

Irish Ferries

MSC

Royal Caribbean

Stena Line

Ireland's Favourite Travel Agent/Tour Operator

Cassidy Travel

Sunway

Trailfinders

Travel Department

TUI

Ireland's Favourite Spa

Farnham Estate, Co Cavan

Galgorm, Co Antrim

Monart, Co Wexford

Powerscourt, Co Wicklow

The Europe, Co Kerry

Ireland's Favourite Beach

Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow

Curracloe, Co Wexford

Inch, Co Kerry

Inchydoney, Co Cork

Portmarnock, Dublin

Ireland's Favourite Small Stay

Castlewood House, Co Kerry

Dunbrody House, Co Wexford

Hidden Valley, Co Wicklow

MacNean House, Co Cavan

Marlfield House, Co Wexford

Ireland's Favourite Local Attraction

Bray to Greystones Cliff Walk, Co Wicklow

Howth Cliff Walk, Dublin

Lough Key Forest Park, Co Roscommon

Phoenix Park, Dublin

Waterford Greenway

Best Irish Welcome

Adare Manor, Co Limerick

Hayfield Manor, Cork

Moher Cottage, Co Clare

Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny

Renvyle House, Co Galway

Reader Travel Awards Event 2020

This will be our most exciting awards reveal to date. For the first time, we’re announcing our winners at a premium luncheon ceremony — in Dublin’s Mansion House on Friday, January 17.

Anyone who follows our Reader Travel Awards knows this won’t be a typical corporate do. Hosted by Pól Ó Conghaile, Sinéad Ryan and featuring Francis Brennan, the lunchtime event promises a fun-filled afternoon celebrating Ireland’s travel heroes — chosen from the finalists on these pages. We’ll have tasty samples of great Irish food and drink, raffle prizes, luxury goodie bags with a difference, and an after-party.

Mixing pleasure and business? Our photo and video teams will be roving, and the awards are a unique chance to network with tourism-industry leaders and colleagues. You’ll also mingle with some of the Irish Independent’s top writers, editors and several surprise celebrity guests.

Bookings are now available for individual seats or tables of 10. Contact Judy Maguire at readertravelawards@procomm.ie or +353 (0)87 247 6769.

Reader competition winners

Big Ben and the UK Parliament in London. Photo: Deposit

This year, we had eight super holidays to give away to those of you who voted in our Reader Travel Awards. And the winners are...

Sunway Stunner

A week for two at the Golden Day Wings in Kusadasi, Turkey.

Winner: Seán Kelleher

ClickAndGo City Break

Choose between Rome, Prague or Berlin on this lovely short break.

Winner: Maeve Conroy

Magical Monart

A two-night break for two at Ireland's leading destination spa in Enniscorthy.

Winner: Sarah Clarke

Heaven with Neven

Dinner for two with a stay at Neven Maguire's MacNean House in Co Cavan.

Winner: Mary Lonergan

London Calling

Fly to London and stay with Jurys Inn and Leonardo Hotels.

Winner: Donal Lowry

Beautiful Boyne Valley

Two nights at the Decoy Country Cottages, with a spa treatment.

Winner: Keith Alexander

Ireland's Blue Book

A two-night stay with dinner at Donegal's Rathmullan House.

Winner: Catherine Burke

Derry Girls (and guys)

B&B, dinner and a Derry Girls tour for two in the Maiden City, thanks to Visit Derry.

Winner: Anne Marie Clarke

NB: The Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards are proudly sponsored by Iarnród Éireann and supported by Ireland's Blue Book and the Italian National Tourist Board.

