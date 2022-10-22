Our Reader Travel Awards share the loves of real holidaymakers – I can’t wait to read your thoughts

Take a look at the prizes listed below.

From sun holidays to city breaks, five-star stays to tasty destination dining, they’re as clear a picture of the joy of travel as you’ll find. Holidays are something we missed terribly during the pandemic, and they’ve come back with a bang this year.

Today, nominations open for our Reader Travel Awards 2023. Submit yours on independent.ie/travelawards and you’ll not only have a say in Ireland’s most trusted travel awards — you’ll be in with a chance to win one of those amazing holidays.

Last year, our awards zeroed in on Ireland. Covid upended everything, and we felt lucky to be able to escape lockdown and reconnect with this amazing island.

This year, international travel returned. It was both messy and magical, and we’ve adapted our categories to recognise that.

So, who are your holiday heroes?

Looking back over the summer, what travel memories stand out for you? What great hotel or B&B did you stay at? Which city, trail, attraction or breakfast would you recommend to a friend, or are planning to get back to?

Our Reader Travel Awards put you front and centre. No other awards take so much time to canvas your opinions and review your feedback. You share the loves and hates of real holidaymakers; not PR or marketing teams. It’s an unfiltered view, and I love reading your comments.

I know the months ahead are uncertain. There’s a twindemic of cost-of-living and cost-of-business crises underway, and tough chats are being had in kitchens and offices all over the country.

But I also feel travel intent remains strong, and the idea of a holiday, short break or day trip can provide huge relief, and something to look forward to, even (or especially) in stressful times.

This year, our categories include old favourites like Ireland’s best hotel, campsite and beach, but also new ideas like best trail, pet-friendly stays and travel influencer, reflecting the ways in which our travel and holiday planning has changed.

We’re transitioning back to overseas categories, too. Things got chaotic at times this summer, and while we want your nominations for best sun holidays, city breaks and travel agents, we’ll wait until things are running more smoothly to include airlines, airports and cruises again.

And that’s it! Nominate now, and remember, everybody who fills out at least 10 categories online will be entered into our bumper prize draw.

I can’t wait to hear your thoughts!

The prizes

Nominate now for your chance to WIN these exclusive prizes*

⬤ Sunshine in Spain

A four-star holiday with Sunway to Spain’s Costa del Sol, including flights and accommodation at Don Pedro Torremolinos for two. sunway.ie

⬤ Magnificent Monart

A two-night spa break with breakfast and a gourmet evening meal, plus a 60-minute signature spa treatment for two people. monart.ie

⬤ A stellar city break

A four-star city break for two, including return flights, with clickandgo.com. Choose between Prague, Berlin, Budapest or Vienna.

⬤ MacNean magic

Dinner for two at Neven Maguire’s restaurant, plus an overnight stay with breakfast. nevenmaguire.com

⬤ Blue Book bliss

Two nights’ B&B with dinner on one night for two at Ardtara Country House, Co Derry. irelands-blue-book.ie

⬤ Five-star Fairmont

A two-night break at Carton House — a Fairmont Managed Hotel, including a suite in the Manor House and dinner on one evening. cartonhouse.com

⬤ Kick back in Killarney

An overnight stay at Killarney Plaza Hotel & Spa, including dinner, for two people. killarneyplaza.com

⬤ Só Special

A two-night B&B voucher for two people at any of the six super Só hotels in Ireland. sohotels.ie

⬤ Fab Farnham Estate

An overnight stay with dinner for two people at Farnham Estate Spa & Golf Resort. farnhamestate.ie

⬤ Gorgeous Galmont

An overnight stay with dinner for two at The Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway city. thegalmont.com

⬤ Wineport wow factor

An overnight stay with dinner for two at Wineport Lodge, on the shores of Lough Ree. wineport.ie

⬤ Delicious Dunadry

An overnight stay with dinner for two guests at Dunadry Hotel And Gardens, Co Antrim. dunadry.com

*Terms and conditions apply

