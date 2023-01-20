Ireland’s top 10 hotels for 2023 revealed – the winner is ‘high-class without being snotty’

What does it take to be Ireland’s best hotel?

“Scenery and service” for starters, as one reader put it, succinctly capturing two of the elements that make The Europe such an outstanding stay.

“They can’t do enough for you,” you told us of the “professional”, “brilliant” and “courteous” staff at the Killarney five-star — highlighting its “amazing customer service”.

The Europe has been named ‘Ireland’s Best Hotel’ in our Reader Travel Awards 2023 (the full results will be published in Saturday’s Weekend magazine, and on Independent.ie).

“It’s high-class without being snotty,” said one reader, pinpointing a balance that only the best of Ireland’s top-end properties pull off.

“Once you cross the door,” another added, “it’s instant relaxation and calm.”

This is “next-level hospitality,” you told us (scroll down for the list of Top 10 hotels).

The Europe, with many of its 187 bedrooms and suites offering private balconies, enjoys a jaw-dropping location on the shores of Loch Lein, overlooking Killarney National Park.

It first opened in 1961, with a major redevelopment in 2008 almost doubling the rooms and adding its 50,000 sq ft award-winning ESPA spa.

One of you said a stay was “good for the soul”; others praised its “luscious” interiors and said the resort is “beautiful inside and out”.

Hungry? Expect “food to die for” across several restaurants, readers advised.

The Europe’s own 400-acre farm sits between it and sister property The Dunloe (the Liebherr family also owns Ard Na Sidhe, near Killorglin). Its lamb and beef feature on menus, and a focus on sustainability extends to using 100pc green renewable energy, as well as adding several EV charging points and filtered water stations for guests.

Oh, and you can ride the resort’s cute Austrian Haflinger ponies, too.

“I felt I’d been transported to a sanctuary,” one reader said (one of our judges placed a recent visit among “the best stays of my life”).

“Excellence” was a term you used regularly in your nominations, too. “Proper luxury with an unparalleled view” is how one reader put it; another celebrated “an overall feeling of calm”.

The Europe reopens for 2023 on February 2, and can be booked from Thursdays to Saturdays until March 9, when it reverts to seven days. Rooms have been freshened up, and range from around €300 B&B in the off-peak to multiples of that for the top suites and penthouse.

“Service, setting, staff, amenities, luxury — just general fabulousness!”

“A proper five-star hotel.”

theeurope.com

The Top 10 Hotels in Ireland 2023

1. The Europe, Killarney, Co Kerry

“It’s five-star service but you actually feel at home in the hotel,” you said. “It is the most perfect place to shut off and relax.”

2. Fitzgeralds Woodlands House, Adare, Co Limerick

"Wonderful, friendly staff and great food,” you called this hotel “an amazing family0run business with many personal touches”.

3. Adare Manor, Adare, Co Limerick

"Class, ambience – it’s where tradition meets modern and makes the experience worth the price tag,” you said of this flagship five-star.

4. Kelly’s Resort Hotel, Rosslare, Co Wexford

This family-run four-star is “consistently consistent”, you said, “a wonderful hotel with excellent, friendly staff”.

5. Harvey’s Point, Donegal, Co Donegal

"Luxury, attention to detail, and a laidback manner that adds to a relaxing stay. Service, food and rooms are always A1.”

6. Amber Springs, Gorey, Co Wexford

"Amazing facilities for families… a holiday you can actually relax on while your kids have a ball.”

7. Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo

"Amazing experience as soon as you cross the bridge… luxury, service and attention to detail.”

8. Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney, Co Kerry

"Professional, friendly, good value for money and fab onsite entertainment… it has a very unique vibe.”

9. Hotel Woodstock, Ennis, Co Clare

"Good food, beautiful rooms… their social media always makes us laugh and they are great fun.”

10. Monart, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

“Monart is my dream getaway. Stress leaves your body totally… relaxed atmosphere yet sophisticated, and an amazing spa.”

