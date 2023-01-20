Menu

Ireland’s top 10 hotels for 2023 revealed – the winner is ‘high-class without being snotty’

Killarney’s The Europe scoops the title of Ireland’s Best Hotel in our Reader Travel Awards 

Head concierge at the Europe Hotel Padraig Daly. Picture: Dominick Walsh Expand
The Europe Hotel in Killarney Expand
The Europe Expand
Alex Nahke, Executive Head Chef at the Europe Hotel. Photo: Domnick Walsh Expand
Rooms at Monart have been given a new look for 2023... Expand

Head concierge at the Europe Hotel Padraig Daly. Picture: Dominick Walsh

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

What does it take to be Ireland’s best hotel?

Scenery and service” for starters, as one reader put it, succinctly capturing two of the elements that make The Europe such an outstanding stay.

