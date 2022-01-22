Ireland’s 10 best campsites and glamping destinations for 2022

This stunningly set glamping destination and campsite, overlooking Sheephaven Bay in Creeslough, “can’t do enough” for guests, you told us.

“Vibes” one reader wrote simply. “It’s fabulous, clean, with excellent facilities,” said another. “My wee boy said it was his favourite holiday ever — I think that’s reason enough!”

You can browse the full results of our 2022 Reader Travel Awards here.

Again and again, you cited the “great modern facilities” at Wild Atlantic Camp, from astroturf pitch to playground, footgolf, tennis court and nine-hole pitch-and-putt course.

“Brilliant” and “super-friendly staff” made a big impression too, “going out of their way to help and make your stay as comfortable as possible”, you said.

Guests can stay in glamping villas, pods, bell tents or cabins, and there are tent and touring pitches too.

Readers dubbed it “spotless”, “so clean and tidy” and “well-run”. This is “a very child-centred camp with lots of play facilities”, you told us, while couples also raved about their stays.

Ireland’s top 10 campsites

1. Wild Atlantic Camp, Co Donegal

2. Hidden Valley, Co Wicklow

3. Achill Seal Caves, Co Mayo

4. Aran Islands Camping & Glamping

5. Clifden Eco Beach, Co Galway

6. Glamping Under the Stars, Co Laois

7. Eagle Point Camping, Co Cork

8. Chléire Haven, Cape Clear, Co Cork

9. Beirnes of Battlebridge, Co Leitrim

10. Westport House, Co Mayo

Judges noted how Ireland’s camping, glamping and caravan parks became hot tickets during the pandemic, offering amazing atmosphere and facilities in the great outdoors for a new generation of staycationers.

“It has lifted the mood in the village,” one local wrote, commending the jobs created. “It has brought people to stay in Creeslough rather than passing through.” wildatlanticcamp.ie