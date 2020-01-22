Bairbre Power: Out and about at our Reader Travel Awards 2020

The inaugural Weekend Magazine Reader Travel Awards gala prize-giving in the Round Room of the Mansion House was a true celebration of all that is great in the industry in Ireland.

Pat Kenny kindly stood in for Francis and John Brennan after their beloved mother, Maura, passed away that morning. Pat presented the Favourite Ferry Experience to Jill Kelleher from Stena Line and was pictured with journalist Sinead Ryan. Sinead co-presented the event with Weekend's travel editor, Pól Ó Conghaile, who masterminded the awards with his signature flair.

A true storyteller, Pól, pictured below with Catherine Fulvio from Ballyknocken Cookery School, shared lots of insights from our readers who enthusiastically nominated finalists across 16 categories. My favourite was the wordsmith who dubbed the Bray-to-Greystones cliff walk - winner of the Favourite Local Attraction category - the 'Camino de Pear', given that many walkers end up at the Happy Pear's restaurant in Greystones for a restorative coffee.

Catherine Fulvio and Pól Ó Conghaile

Catherine Fulvio and Pól Ó Conghaile

The Round Room was packed with all the key players in the hotel sector and Paul Heery, GM of Adare Manor, was presented with the Favourite Hotel award by Cormac Bourke, editor of the Irish Independent and Independent.ie. Weekend editor Rachel Dugan congratulated Neven Maguire and his wife Amelda after their MacNean House and Restaurant in Blacklion scooped the Ireland Favourite Small Stay award.

Meet the winners of our Reader Travel Awards 2020 in a look back on this year's awards ceremony!

Thrilled with the win, Neven couldn't help but get a little emotional when he remembered his late parents, Vera and Joe, who started the business 30 years ago. "They would have been thrilled to bits with this," he said before heading back home to cook for a full house of eager diners, some of whom had booked over a year ago.

Expand Close Doireann and Clare Garrihy it_freelance / Facebook

The funny girl behind The Doireann Project had us royally entertained at our table. Doireann Garrihy, pictured here with her mum Clare, told me she has plans to move her podcast, The Laughs of your Life, up a gear and will be recording in front of live audiences around the country.

The Monart Spa crew at the awards were only delighted to pick up the gong for Favourite Spa. Busy times ahead for Liam Griffin and his team. They started off in Enniscorthy in 2005 and are now venturing into the UK with a day spa at Poundbury - Prince Charles' model village in Dorset.