A cycle that ‘soothes the soul’ tops the list of Ireland’s 10 best visitor attractions for 2022

Reader Travel Awards 2022: Waterford Greenway named ‘Ireland’s Best Visitor Attraction’

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

"The scenery is just wow,” readers told us. “From the sea views to countryside, viaducts and tunnels... what a beautiful place to cycle.”

The 46km Waterford Greenway is traffic-free and largely flat, making it manageable for cyclists of all levels, but great for walkers, buggies and other users too.

