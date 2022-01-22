A cycle that ‘soothes the soul’ tops the list of Ireland’s 10 best visitor attractions for 2022

"The scenery is just wow,” readers told us. “From the sea views to countryside, viaducts and tunnels... what a beautiful place to cycle.”

The 46km Waterford Greenway is traffic-free and largely flat, making it manageable for cyclists of all levels, but great for walkers, buggies and other users too.

“The surface is perfect,” you said, with coffee and lunch stops “for treats” along the way, and a super choice of places to eat, drink and stay in Waterford and Dungarvan. “It is always alive with people.”

And those people are not just tourists: “It promotes exercise, social get-togethers of families and mental well-being through its safe routes,” you told us. “It soothes the soul.”

Ireland’s Best Visitor Attraction is one of over a dozen categories in our Reader Travel Awards for 2022. The top 10 visitor attractions, as nominated by our readers, is as follows.

Ireland’s top 10 visitor attractions

1. Waterford Greenway

2. Cliffs of Moher, Co Clare

3. Guinness Storehouse, Co Dublin

4. Birr Castle, Co Offaly

5. Great Western Greenway, Co Mayo

6. Tayto Park, Co Meath

7. Dublin Zoo, Co Dublin

8. National Gallery, Co Dublin

9. Kylemore Abbey, Co Galway

10. Newgrange, Co Meath

The Waterford Greenway opened in 2017, and follows the route of the former Great Southern and Western railway line on its path between Waterford City and Dungarvan.

Just five years later, our judges said the greenway already feels iconic, having helped inspire a new wave of off-road routes, from the Royal Canal Greenway to the rebooted Limerick Greenway and beyond.

A new, 2.1km stretch will soon link the route into Waterford city and eventually the greenway will carry on to New Ross — spreading the love (and Lycra) even further.

“You can do it all or as little as you want to suit your mood and fitness,” you said. “This off-road trail is just fantastic.”