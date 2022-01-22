10 best beaches in Ireland for 2022 – No.1 is an Irish family classic and here’s why

A great beach goes beyond good looks, according to our readers.

Of course, words like “beautiful” and “clean”, and phrases like “miles and miles of sand” cropped up time and again in your comments on Curracloe, Co Wexford. But so did oodles of others, reflecting the diversity, scale and treasure trove of memories this strand provides.

Curracloe feels “unspoilt”, you told us. “Once you go over the dunes, you could just pretend you’re a world away.” It’s “just bliss”, “not commercialised” and “like being in Portugal”, readers said — “the abroad feeling at home”.

You can read the full results of our Reader Travel Award 2022 here. For the full list of Top 10 beaches, scroll down.

Curracloe is more than sea and sand, judges agreed. It feels like a community touchpoint.

Stretching over 10km, it’s close to Wexford, safe for swimming, has a Blue Flag, big car park and decent facilities (including the brilliant Surf Shack).

Traffic plans have eased congestion and added safety during peak times and the pandemic, and the beach and walking loops in the nearby Raven Nature Reserve create “the ideal combo”, you told us.

Stunning Curracloe beach. Finn Richards / Fáilte Ireland / Facebook

Stunning Curracloe beach. Finn Richards / Fáilte Ireland

Wildlife ranges from seals to terns, red squirrels and pine martins, and, of course, the strand gave much comfort and solace to locals during Covid too.

A previous winner of our Best Beach award, this Wexford wonder has been “amazing — hail, rain or shine” for generations, you said. “Every time we’ve been, it has given us beautiful pics and memories.”

Ireland’s top 10 beaches

1. Curracloe, Co Wexford

2. Inch, Co Kerry

3. Dog’s Bay, Connemara

4. Keem Bay, Co Mayo

5. Inchydoney, Co Cork

6. Enniscrone, Co Sligo

7. Lahinch, Co Clare

8. Ballybunion, Co Kerry

9. Silver Strand, Co Donegal

10. Portmarnock, Co Dublin