A trip to Ireland’s most beautiful forgotten Atlantic islands

It’s one of the ultimate Wild Atlantic Way stops. Yet few will ever make it there. I visited the Inishkea islands off Mayo’s coast this summer. Here are 10 reasons why you should consider it, too.

1. Natural beauty: the two islands have gorgeous coastline, cliffs and one or two lovely azure beaches to walk along or swim. The waters are crystal clear, too.

The abandoned village on Inishkea South island. A small handful of properties are now being refurbished by descendants of the islanders who left almost 100 years ago. Photo: Adrian Weckler

2. History: Inishkea South island had Ireland’s only whaling station in the early 20th century. This is the main reason there is still a small pier there, allowing small craft to land. The Norwegian whaling company was wildly successful in its first year of operation, taking around 90 fin whales. But they overfished the area, only landing a handful of whales the following year. The company couldn’t sustain it and abandoned the islands as a base. You can still see some artefacts of the whaling operation the island.

The islands are great for exploring with some great walks. Photo: Adrian Weckler

3. Haunting abandoned villages: one of the most striking thing about the islands is their abandoned villages — houses, schools and even pubs that were all deserted almost a century ago after a mass-drowning of young fishermen devastated the prospects for the islanders’ livelihoods. The residents mostly moved to mainland areas around nearby Blacksod and Belmullet. Under property law, many of the properties are legally owned by descendants of these villagers. A handful are now being refurbished as holiday homes. You can even now book one to stay in (see below).

Islanders left the villages to resettle on Mayo's mainland almost a century ago. Photo: Adrian Weckler

4. Wildlife: other than colonies of seals you can visit on the far side of Inishkea South, it’s common to see dolphins and porpoises en route. (I did on my recent trip.)

It's common to see dolphins and porpoises on the 30-minute boat trip over to the islands. Photo: Adrian Weckler

5. A great view of other islands and the mainland: on the 30-minute trip over, you get a great view not only of other islands, such as Duvillaun, but also of Blacksod, Faulmore, Glosh and other parts of the Mullet Peninsula from the sea. Once you’re on the island itself, it’s a fantastic view back to the main Mayo coast.

Inishkea South from a drone. Photo: Adrian Weckler

6. It’s really affordable for a day out: it costs around €30 per head for a day trip. When the weather is fine in late Spring, summer or Autumn, there are several boats that operate sightseeing tours, too. Typically, they last three to four hours -- 30 minutes over, 30 minutes back and two or three hours on the island to explore the islands.

7. There are some nice walks on the islands: on Inishkea South, you can trek to the top of a large hill where you’ll have fantastic views back to the mainland, to Achill and out to landmarks such as Blackrock Lighthouse. Go a little further to the south of the island and you’ll see seal colonies and dramatic cliffs.

8. It’s family friendly: the boat charter I was on (see below) takes kids of any age. When I went in July, there was even a baby in a pram. This is especially the case if you go to Inishkea South, where there’s a pier that’s easy to step on and off from.

A small boat lands on the pier of Inishkea South with the abandoned village in the background. Photo: Adrian Weckler

9. You’ll be in an exclusive club: despite its beauty, history and heritage, this is one of the least visited islands in Ireland, despite being in easy boat range. Ask anyone whether they’ve heard of Inishkea and the chances are that few will have. This is not surprising as very few ever make it out as far as Blacksod, or even Belmullet; it is one of the more remote areas of Ireland. On many days, your small boat’s crew are likely to be the only ones on the entire island. There’s an undeniable sense of an escape from civilisation.

10. You can now stay there overnight

While things can get pretty wild and windy on the islands, Inishkea South now has a bookable cottage. It generally costs at least €250 per night, although that includes a lift over and back on a boat. You can make a reservation at inishkeacottage@yahoo.com.

HOW TO GET TO THE INISHKEA ISLANDS: a handful of boats go to the islands from May through to October, although these are weather dependent. I paid €30 to Belmullet Boat Charters (belmulletboatcharters.com) for a trip that left Blacksod pier at 9.30am on a boat with 12 people and returned at 1.30pm, leaving me with about three hours on the island to explore. I got a lot of information about the islands from the boat’s operator, Sean Lavelle, and his daughter Kea, who gave a short tour.



