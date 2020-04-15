| 8.4°C Dublin

A Swimmer's Story: Sharks, Speedos and why I really miss the water

He's travelled all over the world, but Pól O Conghaile says learning to swim has been his most fulfilling journey. From his first frightening foray into the pool to swimming with sharks and learning to freedive, he explains why those lessons matter now more than ever

Taking the plunge: Pól in the water in Milos, Greece Expand
In the swim: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Honolua Bay, Maui, Hawai&#039;i. Photo: Deposit Expand
Deep dive: Pól with freediver Feargus Callagy in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea Expand
Into the blue: Pól swimming with manta ray at Hanifaru Bay in the Maldives Expand
Swim Why we Love the Water Expand
Wild Swimming in Ireland Expand
Blue Mind Expand

Taking the plunge: Pól in the water in Milos, Greece

Pól Ó Conghaile

'How can you tell if there are sharks?"

Visitors to Hawai'i want to know lots of things. Which bar does the best mai tai? How can we see volcanoes? Where's Barack Obama's favourite plate lunch place?

But swimmers and surfers have another concern. Hawai'i is shark heaven, with some 40 species cruising its islands - from blacktips to hammerheads. Most steer well clear of humans (and we are, of course, a far bigger threat to them). But still, unplanned encounters are best avoided.

