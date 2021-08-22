| 12.2°C Dublin

A mighty journey to the treasure trove of Mayo

The arrival of Covid led to Marcus Bradshaw swapping Prague for Ballinrobe — and a new life in a countryside that surely ranks among Mother Nature’s masterpieces

Marek Doubravský and Marcus Bradshaw Expand
The island-studded Clew Bay in &lsquo;Mighty&rsquo; Mayo. Picture by Gareth McCormack Expand
Cyclists on the Greenway near Mulranney, Mayo Expand
Marek Doubravský and Marcus Bradshaw on Mayo beach Expand
Marek Doubravský and Marcus Bradshaw Expand
Marcus Bradshaw and Marek Doubravský in Mayo Expand

The island-studded Clew Bay in &lsquo;Mighty&rsquo; Mayo. Picture by Gareth McCormack

Cyclists on the Greenway near Mulranney, Mayo

Marek Doubravský and Marcus Bradshaw on Mayo beach

Marek Doubravský and Marcus Bradshaw

Marcus Bradshaw and Marek Doubravský in Mayo

In the early hours of the day before Valentine’s day, I kissed my fiance a tearful goodbye and began a journey that would include multiple flights, bus rides and Covid tests.

Many hours later, I turned the key in the door of a house that I’d never seen, in a town that I had never set foot in, and began my new life in Mayo.

I’d lived in the Czech Republic for eight years, during which time I’d built a business, met a local, settled down and even planned a wedding, which was due to take place in the Czech countryside in July 2020.

