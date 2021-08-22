A mighty journey to the treasure trove of Mayo

In the early hours of the day before Valentine’s day, I kissed my fiance a tearful goodbye and began a journey that would include multiple flights, bus rides and Covid tests.

Many hours later, I turned the key in the door of a house that I’d never seen, in a town that I had never set foot in, and began my new life in Mayo.

I’d lived in the Czech Republic for eight years, during which time I’d built a business, met a local, settled down and even planned a wedding, which was due to take place in the Czech countryside in July 2020.

But when Covid struck, it was immediately clear that my business running historical walking tours in Prague, mostly for Americans, was finished.

We cancelled the wedding and survived off our savings, until a day arrived in January when an idle conversation became a more serious discussion, and suddenly we were researching the possibility of living in the West of Ireland.

Almost six months later, Marek and I are reunited, and we live contentedly in a terraced rental house on a street in Ballinrobe, a modest market town in south Mayo. Marek has found work as an architect in Westport, and I’m due to start teacher training in NUIG in a few weeks. It’s a big change from central Prague to rural Mayo, but both are beautiful and enchanting in their own way, the latter surely ranking amongst Mother Nature’s masterpieces.

Expand Close The island-studded Clew Bay in ‘Mighty’ Mayo. Picture by Gareth McCormack / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The island-studded Clew Bay in ‘Mighty’ Mayo. Picture by Gareth McCormack

My grandmother hailed from Mayo. She was raised on a small farm in the village of Drummin, 10 miles from Westport and, like many Mayo people, she was fiercely proud of her origins.

It followed that the county became the destination for many a childhood holiday, as my mother passed on her own mother’s places to us.

This trove of childhood memories has supplied me with a list of wonderful places to visit, in a bid to convince Marek — and myself — of the worthiness of our new home, while his own fastidious internet research has revealed treasures new to me too, such as the burned-out big house at Moore Hall, the delightful Clogher Bog Looped Walk near Ballintubber, and the forest hike between the villages of Cong and Clonbur on what was once the Guinness family’s Ashford estate.

The Clogher Bog Looped Walk is a trail around the tiny village of Clogher. It covers a network of boithríns, tracks and paths, and even takes in a farmer’s field or two. Thankfully the landowners have given walkers permission to walk through their fields, allowing us to climb over old stiles and clamber along ancient paths that lie hidden inside hedgerows.

Another favourite is the woodland trail between Cong and Clonbur, where we often meet people “out for a hack” on magnificent Irish cobs — a type of hairy-hoofed draught horse that is native to the west of Ireland. These rides are organised by Ashford Outdoors, a local activity centre which caters to guests at the sumptuous Ashford Castle, as well as locals and visitors alike.

Expand Close Cyclists on the Greenway near Mulranney, Mayo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cyclists on the Greenway near Mulranney, Mayo

Further west, the mass of Croagh Patrick dominates the town of Westport. Its triangular purple and grey peak forms the backdrop for the town and appears so frequently in logos that it’s become a graphic shorthand for Westport.

A gash — visible for miles around — has been carved into the side of the mountain by the relentless, prehistoric passage of human feet, and a small oratory stands on the summit, where rows of priests hear the confessions of the faithful on Reek Sunday: the last Sunday of July, when tens of thousands of people make the climb.

The crowds on the mountain that day can only be compared to a football match, as a mass of humanity of all ages, shapes and sizes scramble up and down, buoying each other with their shared purpose and common experience.

Family lore tells of my great-uncle Paddy’s quick wit when he assured a gullible American that it was possible to drive up the mountain, claiming that the silhouette of the oratory was, in fact, the outline of a double-decker bus parked on the summit.

On my last visit, there was no bus, but there were perhaps a dozen other people on the summit. Marek and I huddled in the scant shelter offered by the oratory, thankful for the windbreak as we tucked into our sandwiches and devoured the view of Clew Bay.

Read More

On the other side of the bay lies the Great Western Greenway, which follows the old railway line from Newport to Achill.

The greenway starts in Westport, but the section between Newport and Westport is little more than an appendage on the side of the busy N59, so you’re better off starting in Newport where the cycle path mostly runs along the trackbed of the railway to Achill, keeping you safely away from speeding cars and the noise of the road.

My father and I recently cycled a section of the greenway. We parked up at beautiful Burrishoole Abbey, a ruined Dominican friary overlooking a tidal inlet, just outside of Newport, and joined the greenway from there. It’s 18km from here to Mulranny, so the perfect distance for a cycle, swim, lunch and then home.

Having pushed against the wind the whole way, we were delighted to finally reach Mulranny, where we chose a sunny table in front of the Park Hotel — the site of our first official Outdoor Dining experience after level-five Covid restrictions eased.

We sat side by side, admiring Clew Bay, eagerly awaiting soup and a sandwich, and our first pint of Guinness in over a year.

The wind, however, had other ideas.

Expand Close Marek Doubravský and Marcus Bradshaw / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marek Doubravský and Marcus Bradshaw

No sooner had the sandwich arrived than a gust blew the salad clean off the plate. Moments later, the full pint of Guinness took flight, and when I scrambled for the bowl of chips, the wind carried that off too.

The final assault was on the chowder, which was dislodged from the spoon in the short distance between the bowl and my mouth, and sprayed all over my father.

By this point, our lunch was on the ground and we were laughing hysterically. We were convinced that outdoor dining in the West of Ireland was something that could only have been dreamed up in a nice air-conditioned meeting room in Dublin.

Beyond Mulranny, the road splits in two. You can continue across the isthmus towards Achill and its magnificent beaches at Keel, Keem and Dugort, or swing northwards towards Ballycroy, Bangor Erris and Belmullet. So much magnificence to explore.

“Mighty” is a favourite Mayo word, usually used to denote approval, but as Ireland’s third largest county, it also describes the scale of Mayo.

To drive from our home in Ballinrobe to the pristine Faulmore beach — on the tip of the Mullet peninsula, with a dramatic view across Blacksod Bay to Slievemore mountain on Achill — takes two hours. It is a mighty journey.

Still, once you get there, you realise it was worth every mile — even from Prague.