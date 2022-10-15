A first-of-its-kind club in Galway shows hotel gyms have been doing some heavy lifting

I’m a hotel-gym hater.

Whether travelling for work or pleasure, I always avoid what I think of as sweaty basement spaces, with bad lighting, worse music, and enough elbow-to-elbow machines to suck the enjoyment out of any short break.

Standing in the new Power Gym at The Dean in Galway, however, I’m tempted to rethink. The Dean is a lifestyle hotel brand by Ireland’s Press Up Group, and Galway’s edition joins others in Dublin and Cork in bringing features like Sophie’s rooftop bar, Dime coffee, and in-room vinyl and Smeg fridges to the city.

Its fitness space is different, too. “I think we’re the only hotel in the world with a train tunnel in its gym,” manager Cian Ó Broin says. Sure enough, a boxing studio occupies a section of the old Galway-to-Clifden rail tunnel, with strip lighting and giant punchbags hanging from the repointed brickwork (‘Punch & Brunch’ is one offering they’re talking about).

Elsewhere, there are Eleiko weights, TechnoGym treadmills, and other state-of-the-art machinery I don’t understand, but also welcome splashes of greenery, natural light, and a small outdoor pool where guests can work on cocktails instead of cross-trainers.

This goes way beyond a treadmill and a couple of dumbbells. Press Up’s head of fitness, Ben Leonard-Kane, calls it a “first-of-its-kind club in the West of Ireland, more akin to what is found in New York or London” (it did remind me of the Third Space set under the Doyle Collection’s Marylebone Hotel).

The idea is to attract both guests and Galwegians with a premium vibe and unique class concepts, whether you’re looking to run, do killer cardio, or “torch body fat” (classes are free to guests; membership starts at €149 per month).

Oh, and there are even Dyson hairdryers and GHD straighteners in the locker rooms.

The Dean isn’t alone in rethinking its post-pandemic fitness offering. As our ways of exercising evolve, apps and wearable tech enable us to plug into fitness plans on our travels, and wellness and experiential trends continue to motivate, hotels all over the world are designing and developing spaces that can help them stand out... and, of course, add to the bottom line.

Hilton has plans to put a Peloton bike in fitness centres at its 5,400 hotels in the US (it already has a ‘Five Feet to Fitness’ programme that takes the gym to the guest with equipment in rooms).

Hyatt is piloting StayFit Private Fitness suites that guests can book by the hour, while fitness brand Equinox has gone in the opposite direction, launching its first branded hotel at New York’s Hudson Yards. Aimed at “those who rest and play as hard as they work”, it includes 60,000sq ft of workout space, SoulCycle spinning, four pools, and personal fitness sessions.

Closer to home, the rebooted Cashel Palace in Co Tipperary offers a softer sell — a sleek, walnut-clad room with picture windows overlooking the gardens. At guests’ disposal are a selection of wooden exercise machines, including a NOHrD treadmill, WaterRower, and Kenko weights with elegant wooden handles. It’s an old-school look hooked up to the latest tech, and a real point of difference.

Whether all of this will guilt-trip me into packing some gym gear and getting onto a hotel HIIT list or is just another way to ruin a good holiday, I’m not sure.

But it’s certainly got me talking about it.