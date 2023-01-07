| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

52 weekends away for 2023 – a travel adventure for every weekend this year

It’s time to start dreaming and booking for the year ahead. From EuroPride in Malta Malta to storytelling in Marrakech and a mountain cabin for St Patrick’s Day, here’s our travel hotlist…

Olbia in Sardinia, Italy Expand
Glenlo Abbey Hotel Expand
Stockholm. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Olbia in Sardinia, Italy

Olbia in Sardinia, Italy

Glenlo Abbey Hotel

Glenlo Abbey Hotel

Stockholm. Photo: Getty

Stockholm. Photo: Getty

/

Olbia in Sardinia, Italy

Pól Ó Conghaile, Emma O’Reilly, Katy McGuinness and Nicola Brady

Where will you travel this year?

Prices may be shooting up left, right and centre, but our appetite for travel after years of pandemic disruption shows no sign of abating.

Most Watched

Privacy