52 weekends away for 2022 - a year of great travel ideas in Ireland and overseas

Where would you love to travel this year?

Granted, things remain uncertain right now. But Ireland's travel testing regime has eased. We can also dream, and we could all use a little distraction.

What about hitting the road with your “Roamies” in Greece, joining a Houseparty for solo travellers on the ski slopes, or seeing snowdrops in spring?

Would you like to check into a “deconstructed hotel” in the Peak District, Ireland’s newest five-star in Co Tipperary, or a Chocolate Village in Slovenia?

Covid-19 continues to surge, but we wanted to compile a travel calendar for 2022 regardless. Our model is simple. There are 52 weekends in the year, and we’ve suggested a great trip, in Ireland or overseas, for each.

Many are tied to events, festivals and seasonal experiences — Christmas in Tallinn or Halloween in Derry, for example. Others aren’t. Some hinge on exciting new openings; others just made us go… oooh. You could, of course, switch weekends, stay longer, or play with the suggestions. In worrying times, we want to bring some fun and inspiration back to travel.

Trends-wise, the pandemic’s impact continues to play out. As 2022 unfolds, expect the ideas we saw emerge over the past two years to evolve, from WFH (“work from holiday”) to outdoor dining, sustainable and slower travel, contactless services, hobby holidays, multi-gen trips, pet-friendly travel, wellness and, of course, staycations.

We expect the great outdoors, greenways and walking trails to be more popular than ever this year, and though lots of holidays may be rescheduled from 2020 and 2021, there are surprising new hotel openings and air routes to whet your appetite, too. As has been the rule of thumb in times of Covid, travellers with flexible dates are likely to get best rates and results.

Finally, a note of hope. These are anxious times: nobody knows what’s coming next, and it’s hard to plan next week, not to mind your next holiday. But this time last year, Ireland’s borders were closed and hardly anyone was vaccinated. There will continue to be spanners in the works, and there will be twists and turns to come.

But we’ve come a long way.

January

Expand Close The Wild Rooms in Co Wexford / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Wild Rooms in Co Wexford

January 8-9: Stargaze on staycation

OK, there’s not much time to plan a getaway for this weekend. But spontaneous souls may still find availability at the new Wild Rooms at Tara Hill Estate, Co Wexford. “Posh rooms in the wilderness” is the billing for these Nordic-style cabins, and January’s darkness is ideal for the 8ft-high picture windows providing views over the Irish Sea (from €249). Make the most of your few hours of daylight with a stroll up Tara Hill, request a Wexford food basket for delivery, and enjoy the romance (or remote working). Similar stargazing possibilities exist in the lodges at Sperrinview Glamping in Co Tyrone (pictured). — PÓC

Do it: thewildrooms.com; sperrinviewglamping.com

Expand Close The Dean Galway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Dean Galway

January 14-16: Galway is good for you

One of the earliest hotel openings of the year sees The Dean Galway hope to welcome guests from Friday next, January 14 (from €150). It’s a sister to the Dublin and Cork hotels of the same name, so expect new editions of Sophie’s rooftop restaurant and terrace, the West’s first Elephant & Castle restaurant, a snug Peg’s Bar and over 300 pieces of contemporary Irish art. If you’re a rugby fan, Connacht host Leicester Tigers in a thumping clash at the Sportsground next Saturday, and don’t miss a browse in Charlie Byrne’s brilliant bookshop, followed by a reviving chilli hot chocolate from Hazel Mountain Chocolate next door. — PÓC

Do it: thedean.ie; galwaytourism.ie

Expand Close Mama Lisboa hotel, Lisbon. Photo: Francis Amiand / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mama Lisboa hotel, Lisbon. Photo: Francis Amiand

January 21-23: A Lisbon layover

Lisbon is a great city for a quick getaway, and in January you’ll find things remarkably peaceful. Quirky brand Mama Shelter is opening a brand-new Mama Lisboa hotel this month, set between Avenida da Liberdade and Príncipe Real (from €89). The rooms are colourful, compact and have an unusual edge — coming with a selection of free XXX movies. There are gorgeous views from the rooftop, though the bar and pool won’t be opening until April. Until then, make the most of the giant burrata pizzas in the restaurant and cocktails in the island bar. — NB

Do it: mamashelter.com; visitlisboa.com

January 28-30: Chow down in Kilkenny

Fast-forward to the end of this month. Blue Monday will be done, you’ll have your first pay cheque of 2022, and the Covid news will hopefully have improved. High time, then, to kick back in Kilkenny, where Restaurant Week hopes to see a host of discounts in hotels and restaurants from January 28 to February 6. The idea is to encourage diners out and increase trade for hard-hit businesses. While you’re there, check out the Catwalk trail — a collection of 21 five-foot feline sculptures around the city — and take a guided tour (3pm, Saturdays and Sundays) of the Butler Gallery in its new location at Evans’ Home. — PÓC

Do it: visitkilkenny.ie; kilkennycatwalk.ie

February

Expand Close Costume from the Game of Thrones Studio Tour / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Costume from the Game of Thrones Studio Tour

February 4-6: Get back to Game of Thrones

The long-awaited Game of Thrones Studio Tour is set to open at the Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge on February 4. Forget wandering around filming locations on the blustery Causeway Coast: now you’ll be able to get up close and personal with loads of props, costumes and sets that were used in the show. And it’s interactive, too — you can step inside the Great Hall at Winterfell and see Daenerys Targaryen’s Dragonstone throne, as well as getting behind-the-scenes scoops on how it all came together. Tickets cost a Mountain-sized £39.50/£27.50 but, like the WB Harry Potter Studio in the UK, include a shuttle-bus transfer, as you can’t park on site. You can also get a transfer from Belfast. — NB

Do it: gameofthronesstudiotour.com; discovernorthernireland.com

Expand Close Cheval Blanc Paris / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cheval Blanc Paris

February 11-13: V-Day in Paris

We know, we know. Valentine’s Day in Paris is a bit like florals in spring… not particularly ground-breaking. But hey, if you’re feeling romantic, why not? There’s a certain kind of charm to Paris in February, and it’s not just because love is in the air. The city still has that wintry chill that makes the bistros and cafés seem even cosier, but signs of spring are showing too. There’s a smattering of new hotels to choose from, like the ultra-luxurious Cheval Blanc right by the Louvre (rooms from €1,150) or the bohemian and eco-conscious Monsieur Aristide in Montmartre. Oh, and if romance isn’t your thing, there’s always France v Ireland in the Six Nations on February 12. — NB

Do it: chevalblanc.com; leshotelsmonsieur.com

Expand Close Snowdrop Week at Altamont Gardens in Co Carlow / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Snowdrop Week at Altamont Gardens in Co Carlow

February 18-20: Galanthophiles in Carlow

Gardens got a lot of love during the pandemic, providing many people with sustenance and space in return. After a dark winter, the pretty (and amazingly hardy) snowdrop will be popping its head up in February, and there’s no better county than Carlow in which to celebrate it. First stop should be the OPW’s Altamont House & Gardens near Tullow — home to an astonishing 170 varieties and some great guided tours. Carlow also boasts a good garden trail. Nearby stops might include the walled gardens at Duckett’s Grove, Arboretum garden centre, Huntington Castle in Clonegal and Burtown House in Athy, Co Kildare. — PÓC

Do it: carlowtourism.com; carlowgardentrail.com

Expand Close Essensi Spa at Iniala Harbour House & Residences, Malta / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Essensi Spa at Iniala Harbour House & Residences, Malta

February 25-27: Celebrate Carnival in Malta

Right before Lent, Malta erupts in celebration at the five-day-long Carnival, where the streets of Valletta are filled with parades and parties. There are giant floats and dancers in costume, and the party infiltrates every corner of the city. If you want to embrace it all but stay somewhere a little more peaceful, the newly opened Iniala Harbour House & Residences is perfect. Set between Maltese townhouses and their ancient vaults, the hotel (from €350) has just 23 rooms and suites, a fancy Essensi Spa and the restaurant ION — The Harbour, which received a Michelin star just six months after it opened. — NB

Do it: inialamalta.com; visitmalta.com

March

Expand Close Chalet Ruby, Les Deux Alpes, France. Photo: Striking Faces / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chalet Ruby, Les Deux Alpes, France. Photo: Striking Faces

March 4-6: Houseparties for snow bunnies

“It may sound raucous, but a ‘Houseparty’ is simply a chalet, house or hotel shared by a group of single travellers — but where each has their own room [or shared by choice],” explains Co Antrim-based Friendship Travel. The solo-travel specialist has a raft of new properties for its trips in 2022, and March is an ideal time to catch late-season snow. Hosted ski chalets for travellers aged 25-plus include the three-star-plus Chalet Ruby in Les Deux Alpes (seven nights from £1,285pp, with no single supplements). A half-bottle of wine is included each evening, and the aim is to make solo snow bunnies feel comfortable, enjoy their hols and make friends. Most are aged between 35 and 65, and 60pc are female, the company says. — PÓC

Do it: friendshiptravel.com

Expand Close Chapel House Penzance in Cornwall / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chapel House Penzance in Cornwall

March 11-13: Marvel at magnolias in Cornwall

It can sometimes feel like Cornwall is its own little world. This is particularly true in March, when prized magnolia trees in the Great Gardens of Cornwall bloom a full month before anywhere else, officially launching the start of spring. This is the perfect time to explore the gardens of Cornwall, from the Eden Project to Caerhays and Trebah. Stay at the Chapel House in Penzance (from €188), a beautiful boutique hotel near the Bonython Estate Gardens. — NB

Do it: chapelhousepz.co.uk; greatgardensofcornwall.co.uk

March 16-20: Paddy’s Day in New York

Make it a long weekend and arrive in time for the Big Apple’s St Patrick’s Day Parade, which hopes to return on March 17 after a two-year hiatus. Make the best of Ireland’s mooted double bank holiday by staying a few days and, instead of hitting tried-and-tested Irish bars and restaurants, make like a chowhound and go in search of the best soup dumplings — xiao long bao — in the city. In Flushing, Queens, head for Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao, Shanghai You Garden or YOZ Shanghai Restaurant, while the top choices in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park are Yaso Tangbao and Shanghai Dumpling House in the Fei Long Food Court. Before and during your trip, keep an eye on theinfatuation.com/new-york for insider food intel. — KMcG

Do it: nycgo.com; traveldepartment.com

Expand Close Rock of Cashel, Co Tipperary / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rock of Cashel, Co Tipperary

March 25-27: The trip to Tipp

Tipperary is tipped as one of the world’s best holiday destinations for 2022 by Condé Nast Traveller — landscape, food and heritage are all cited in its Premier County pitch. Check into the Cashel Palace Hotel (rooms from €300), set to reopen in March as Ireland’s newest five-star. If you’ve been to Mikey Ryan’s Bar, you’ll know what kind of quality to expect — the 18th-century former archbishop’s home has been revamped from the bottom up, with a new ballroom, 42 bedrooms (including eight suites) and spa. It’s already a member of both Ireland’s Blue Book and Relais & Châteaux. While you’re here, walk the new 8.5km High Kings Loop, with super views to the Rock. — PÓC

Do it: cashelpalacehotel.ie; tipperary.com

April

Expand Close Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary

April 1-3: Disney’s big birthday

Disneyland Paris celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, with a dazzling programme of shows, entertainment and special costumes set to erupt across the parks from early March. The Avengers Campus will open in summer, and superhero fans can stay at the new Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel. In other news, new cruise ship Disney Wish launches on June 9 (book through your travel agent; and remember, all guests aged five and over must be vaccinated), and Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort celebrates its Big 5-0. The 50th-anniversary celebrations see a new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind ride at Epcot. Nab that front seat and yell it: “I am Groooooot!” — PÓC

Do it: disneylandparis.com; disneycruise.disney.go.com

Expand Close Knowth megalithic passage tomb in Co Meath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Knowth megalithic passage tomb in Co Meath

April 8-10: Away with the fairies

Knowth could step out of Newgrange’s shadow this spring, with a new, state-of-the-art exhibition exploring the site’s Neolithic art. If the recent €5m upgrade to Brú na Bóinne is anything to go by, this should be a reason for a return visit if you haven’t been since you were a kid (the passage tombs date from 3200 BC — before both Stonehenge and the Egyptian pyramids). For a base in the Boyne Valley, why not consider Dunboyne Castle, which has unveiled a new treatment menu at its Seoid Spa, and April 9-10 also sees a fairy school taking place at Slane Castle — a day camp where little ones can learn about fairies, join in lots of fun and games, and even graduate with wings (€25pp; eventbrite.ie). — PÓC

Do it: discoverboynevalley.ie; heritageireland.ie

Expand Close St Declan's Way, Co Waterford / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp St Declan's Way, Co Waterford

April 15-17 (Easter): Pilgrim Paths in Ireland

The 2021 Holy Year has been extended to 2022 on Spain’s Camino, and short walking packages can be booked with Camino Ways, Magic Hill Holidays and JWT, among other travel companies. But you don’t have to jet off to be a pilgrim. Ireland’s Pilgrim Paths Week takes place over Easter, with guided walks scheduled for Cnoc na dTobar in Co Kerry (April 15) and a section of St Declan’s Way, from Goatenbridge, Co Tipperary, to Lismore, Co Waterford (April 16), among others. Spirituality, sustainable travel and good, old-fashioned calf-stretchers combine on these stunning trails, which have been used by pilgrims since ancient times. — PÓC

Do it: pilgrimpath.ie

Expand Close Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning his first Formula One world championship in 2021. Picture: PA Media / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning his first Formula One world championship in 2021. Picture: PA Media

April 22-24: Lights out in Imola

Formula 1 has won a whole new generation of fans, thanks to Netflix’s Drive to Survive and a 2021 season that went right down to the last lap. 2022 has an awful lot to live up to, but new rule and design changes aimed at allowing closer racing — not to mention a rivalry for the generations between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton — have fans on tenterhooks. Imola is Ferrari’s home circuit, set just 40km from Bologna (tickets usually cost from €165 to €500 or so for the three days of practice, qualifying and racing), while other early European Grand Prix getaway possibilities include Monaco (March 27-29) and Barcelona (May 20-22). Cassidy Travel is one Irish tour operator that is doing Formula 1 packages, including flights, tickets and hotels, priced from around €529pp, depending on the circuit. — PÓC

Do it: formula1.com; cassidytravel.ie

Expand Close A private pool at Borgo Santandrea on the Amalfi Coast / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A private pool at Borgo Santandrea on the Amalfi Coast

April 29 – May 1: Fly away to Amalfi

April sees the grand opening of Borgo Santandrea, a new hotel set right on the cliffside of Italy’s exquisite Amalfi Coast. In a part of the world where it can be hard to find space to oneself, rooms are set at least 50 metres above sea level, giving gorgeous turquoise views, and there’s even a private sandy beach, the likes of which you don’t see too often in these parts. There’s an outdoor saltwater pool and a private boat, plus the fishing village of Conca dei Marini is a dreamy little spot to wander around with a gelato in hand. And yes, you’ll pay for la dolce vita — rooms start from €750 a night. — NB

Do it: borgosantandrea.it

May

Expand Close Clew Bay Bike Trail, Co Mayo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clew Bay Bike Trail, Co Mayo

May 6-8: Cycle the Clew Bay Bike Trail

Has your cycling gone up a gear during the pandemic? Co Mayo’s Clew Bay Bike Trail is a combined bike-and-ferry route looping around the bay, including sections on Clare Island and Achill. The full length is 105km, and that includes the entire Great Western Greenway from Westport to Achill, as well as on-road sections from Murrisk to Roonagh Pier and Cloughmore to Achill Sound. The scenery is breathtaking (you’ll cycle right below Croagh Patrick) and you could break the journey with a stay at the Clare Island Lighthouse, which opens for the season on May 4 (from €550pp for a two-night stay with breakfast, four-course meal and wine). Bike hire and guides are also available locally. — PÓC

Do it: clewbaybiketrail.ie; clareislandlighthouse.com

Expand Close Hotel Camiral, Girona / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hotel Camiral, Girona

May 13-15: Temps de Flors in Girona

Girona has long been an underrated city. It sits in the shadows of Barcelona, so a lot of people use it as a gateway either to that city or the Costa Brava. But to skip Girona itself is a shame, particularly in May when the Temps de Flors sees the medieval neighbourhood of Barri Vell covered in a blanket of fresh flowers, which flow from the windowsills and over the steps of the cathedral. You’ll find floral statues, sculptures and displays around every corner and, unsurprisingly, it all smells incredible. Fifteen minutes away is the five-star Hotel Camiral with its new Wellness Centre at PGA Catalunya Golf & Wellness. If you’re feeling active, a cycling package includes B&B, a 60-minute massage and cryotherapy session from €245pp per night. — NB

Do it: girona.cat; spain.info; pgacatalunya.com

Expand Close Svartifoss waterfall in Iceland. Photo: Ragnar Th. Sigurdsson/Arctic Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Svartifoss waterfall in Iceland. Photo: Ragnar Th. Sigurdsson/Arctic Images

May 20-22: The Land of Ice & Fire

A budget Icelandic airline offering direct flights from Ireland on brightly coloured planes? “I am not ashamed or offended if someone compares us to Wow,” Birgir Jonsson, CEO of new airline Play, has said. “I think, in many ways, that’s a great compliment.” Wow collapsed in 2019; Play takes off from Dublin with small prices (from €79) and big ambitions in late April. There’s no bad time to visit the Land of Ice and Fire, but May sees cheaper travel and accommodation, weather on the up and locals stepping out of hibernation. Start in Reykjavík or, if you have more time, drive a section of the Ring Road. — PÓC

Do it: flyplay.com; visiticeland.com

May 27-29: Jersey in jig time

With a decidedly French climate and laid-back island way of life, Jersey is perfect for a chilled-out weekend. And come March, there will be a new route to Jersey from Dublin with airline Blue Islands (from €59 each way). Wait until May, and you’ll be met by a summery destination with white sandy beaches, dazzling blue seas and excellent seafood eateries, from crab shacks to sleek restaurants overlooking the harbour. Just be sure to leave room for fudge, ice cream or anything involving cream — Jersey dairy really is next level. — NB

Do it: blueislands.com; jersey.com

June

Expand Close 'Roamies' on a G Adventures break / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Roamies' on a G Adventures break

June 3-6: Roamies in Greece

We’re stretching the “weekend” part of this bank holiday, but it’s worth it. G Adventures and Hostelworld have teamed up for new ‘Roamies’ trips that see small groups of 16 to 24 travellers touring while staying at “the world’s hottest hostels”. It’s aimed at 18-35-year-olds (though we’re told the ages are a guide rather than a limit), and a whirlwind, wallet-friendly five-day tour from Corfu to Athens departs June 6 (from €549pp, ex. flights). If you can get away earlier (Aer Lingus and Ryanair fly to Corfu), spend a few days walking the Corfu Trail, a 220km track along ancient drovers’ paths on the lesser-known coastlines — it’s doable in chunks (the south island is easier) or its entirety. — PÓC

Do it: gadventures.com/roamies; thecorfutrail.com

June 10-12: Basket-making in Spiddal

Over Friday and Saturday, basket maker Ciaran Hogan, whose studio is in the Spiddal Craft Village, will give you an insight into how willow is grown and prepared, and teach you how to make a bread basket and another, larger piece. While you’re in Spiddal, be sure to visit Builín Blasta, a lovely café and bakery, and pick up a few jars of their cult Smoked Onion Mayonnaise. Once you’ve tried this on your BLT, there’s no going back. The two-day course costs €150. Accommodation is not included, but Ciaran has some suggestions for places to stay locally. — KMcG

Do it: ciaranhoganbaskets.com; builinblasta.com

Expand Close Art Basel. Photo: Nici Jost / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Art Basel. Photo: Nici Jost

June 17-19: Get creative at Art Basel

If you want to hobnob with the art world and spend time in a pretty city to boot, make a beeline for Art Basel, held in June. The large public square of Messeplatz is taken over by a chosen artist for anything from sculpture to dance performances. The city’s galleries are, of course, brimming with art, but there are also installations in unexpected spaces all over Basel, as well as public talks and panels. Basically? It’s the Olympics of the art world. For a suitably creative stay, check into Art House Basel, which mixes up contemporary architecture, design, ever-changing art and exhibitions, and a rooftop bar in the pedestrianised Steinenvorstadt neighbourhood (from around €220). — NB

Do it: artbasel.com; arthousebasel.ch/en

Expand Close Cali Mykonos, Greek Islands / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cali Mykonos, Greek Islands

June 24-26: Magic in Mykonos

OK, so it’s not exactly a bargain weekend away. But the new small luxury resort Cali Mykonos, set to open in June, is a once-in-a-lifetime property with a seawater infinity pool, sushi bar and a fleet of yachts and speedboats ready to whisk you off for daytrips to local beaches and islands. Each of the 40 villas, inspired by the traditional architecture of the Cyclades, is designed to be completely private and comes with its own pool and modernist patio, where you can even have a chef whip you up some dinner. Villas start from €1,500. — NB

Do it: calimykonos.com

July

July 1-3: Deep Purple in Rome

Yes, they’re still going. It could be the experience of a lifetime for a diehard music fan, as Deep Purple take to the stage in the open-air Cavea amphitheatre in Rome’s Renzo Piano-designed Auditorium Parco della Musica on Saturday, July 2. The gig is part of the Rock in Roma series of concerts (other artists appearing include Skunk Anansie and Paul Weller; tickets from €46). Be sure to plan your restaurants in advance — top of the list for lunch or dinner should be Armando al Pantheon (armandoalpantheon.it), while pizza by the rectangular slice — al taglio — at the legendary Gabriele Bonci’s Pizzarium (bonci.it) near the Vatican will set you back just a couple of euros. — KMcG

Do it: ticketone.it; turismoroma.it

July 6-10: Mad Cool in Madrid

Mad Cool, which takes place in Valdebebas-Ifema, is back for what promises to be a hot and steamy five days of music, with a line-up of more than 100 artists including Florence + the Machine, Metallica, The Killers, Muse, Placebo, Jack White, Queens of the Stone Age, Pixies, Nathy Peluso, Twenty One Pilots and Kings of Leon (tickets from €65). Don’t miss out on the opportunity to eat at some great restaurants while you’re in Madrid — top recommendations include the buzzy Taberna Laredo for rabbit ribs, and Restaurante Sacha for old-school favourites including the legendary lamb fritters. — KMcG

Do it: madcoolfestival.es

Expand Close Valencia's Fallas celebrations. Photo: Mike Water / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Valencia's Fallas celebrations. Photo: Mike Water

July 15-17: Valencia’s va-va-voom

World Design Capital for 2022 Valencia is shaping up for a year of culture and creativity. You can amble around the city and breathe in the striking architecture, like the modern City of Arts and Sciences and the Art Nouveau Colón Market. It’s a great spot for galleries too, particularly if you’re interested in graphic design — the work of artists like Josep Renau and Ibán Ramón is instantly recognisable. There will be a calendar full of design-led events running all year, with concerts, masterclasses and presentations to keep design buffs happy. — NB

Do it: visitvalencia.com; wdcvalencia2022.com

July 22-24: Off-radar in the Algarve

You may have seen Ria Formosa on flights into Faro — a stunning lagoon system stretching 60km along the coast, with islands and inlets created by shifting sandbanks. “It’s a world away from the high-rise developments and tourist traps of the West Algarve and is a haven for nature, the outdoors and slow living,” says Irishwoman Elaine Carroll, who runs an Airbnb in Santa Luzia. The protected area is famous for its birdlife, and visitors can explore authentic villages and events like the Ria Formosa Seafood Festival, held between the end of July and August in Faro’s Largo de São Francisco. Another reason to visit? Faro has just got its first five-star hotel — 3HB Faro has a rooftop infinity pool with views of the lagoon (from €146). — PÓC

Do it: visitalgarve.pt; airbnb.ie/rooms/51835473; 3hb.com

Expand Close La Zambra hotel on the Costa del Sol / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp La Zambra hotel on the Costa del Sol

July 29 – August 1: Kick back on the Costa

Spend the long weekend in a swish new hotel in the Costa del Sol, where you can dip between three swimming pools, two paddle courts and a yoga studio, all in the sunshine. La Zambra has taken over and completely overhauled what was known as Byblos Hotel, a bit of a celebrity hotspot in the 1980s and a favourite of Princess Diana and the Rolling Stones. Now, after a huge refurbishment, the hotel combines the Andalusian aesthetic with a contemporary edge that will nod to the former heyday of the location — think sunset cocktails at the rotunda bar, and dinner cooked on the al fresco spit roast (rooms from €345). — NB

Do it: lazambrahotel.com

August

August 5-7: Pamper your pets in Dublin city

After banana bread and Zoom, the next step in the pandemic user guide was getting a puppy. Travel is bringing more “bow wow” factor as people seek to bring new pets on holidays: hilton.com says “pet-friendly” was its third-most-used search filter in 2021. Summer should see outdoor dining back in full swing in Dublin, and restaurants permitting pets in al fresco terraces include 777, Hen’s Teeth and Hugo’s. The Hilton Charlemont has a whole floor of pet-friendly rooms and a doggy menu (pets can be any size, but there is a charge of €40), and The Morgan does an in-room doggy dining menu and allows pets into its heated Courtyard Terrace. You can let dogs off the leash in designated areas in Marlay Park and Malahide Castle, too. For more pet-friendly tips in the city, check bringfido.com and woofadvisor.com. — PÓC

Do it: visitdublin.com

August 11-14: Chill out in Copenhagen

How does a three-day, daytime festival of disco and electronic music, design, craft beers and events sound? Artists appearing at Copenhagen’s O/Day Fest from August 11-13 include Caribou, Jayda G and When Saints Go Machine (tickets from 600DKK/€95). Try and fit in a visit to the magnificent Louisiana Sculpture Park while you’re here and, if Noma is outside your budget or New Nordic not your thing, eat well at Surt (pizza) and Hija de Sanchez (tacos). If you’re going to have one truly Danish food experience, though, make it at Restaurant Schønnemann, a Copenhagen institution specialising in smørrebrød, where you can have your rye bread topped with anything from mature herring to smoked eel with scrambled eggs, accompanied by your selection from the 140-strong list of Danish, Norwegian and Swedish snaps and aquavit. Yum. — KMcG

Do it: visitcopenhagen.com; o-dayfest.dk

Expand Close Brecon Beacons National Park. Photo: Visit Wales / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brecon Beacons National Park. Photo: Visit Wales

August 18-21: Bop in the Brecon Beacons

“This is fabulous walking and thinking country,” Visit Wales says of the Brecon Beacons. It’s also fabulous talking and drinking country, mixing up not just mountains, moorlands, two national trails and a National Park, but a colourful population of outdoorsy folk, writers and artists, and the first International Dark Sky Reserve in Wales. This week sees the Green Man Festival in full swing (with the magical Michael Kiwanuka as a headliner), and August is also the month for the Brecon Jazz Festival. Set about 2.5 hours from ferry ports at Pembroke and Fishguard, and dotted with fascinating towns like Crickhowell, Abergavenny and Brecon, it’s a short trip you may well wish to extend. — PÓC

Do it: greenman.net; breconjazz.org; visitwales.com

Expand Close Leven Manchester hotel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leven Manchester hotel

August 26-28: Pride in Manchester

There’s nothing quite like it. Other UK cities celebrate Pride in style, but Manchester’s festival is next level, with an epic parade, alcohol-free space and four-day-long Gay Village Party, complete with markets, parties and more. Stay in the heart of it all at the new Leven Manchester on Canal Street (from €104), a former cotton warehouse with red-brick walls and industrial windows. By August, its subterranean bar and restaurant should be open, so you can kick off with a cocktail before joining the party. — NB

Do it: liveleven.com; manchesterpride.com

September

Expand Close COMO Le Montrachet in Burgundy. Photo: Martin Morrell / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp COMO Le Montrachet in Burgundy. Photo: Martin Morrell

September 2-4: Wine o’clock in Burgundy

This is the perfect time to visit Burgundy — the strong summer heat has started to subside, but the weather is still glorious (particularly by Irish standards). The vineyards are in full flow too, the vines heavy with full fruit just about ready for harvest. And in 2022, there’ll be a swish new hotel to stay in. The first of the brand’s properties in France, COMO Le Montrachet has a gorgeous location in the Côte-d’Or region, with a beautiful 18th-century building and unparalleled access to some of the most famous Grand Cru vineyards. — NB

Do it: comohotels.com

Expand Close The Pig Hotel, South Downs, Sussex. Photo: Jake Eastham / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Pig Hotel, South Downs, Sussex. Photo: Jake Eastham

September 9-11: Visit an English vineyard

English wines have won worldwide acclaim in recent years, and rightfully so — the sparkling wines from Sussex can easily hold their own among the best Champagnes. September is beautiful in the South Downs, the sloping hills leading down to vibrant yellow fields of rapeseed. The Pig in the South Downs is a new vineyard property that hopes to see its first harvest in 2022 — rooms are set in old stableyard buildings and have a deliciously cosy, cottage-core feel, with antique furniture and plush velvet textures. You can also stay in cute garden wagons, decked out with wood-burning stoves and double-ended freestanding baths (rooms from €182). — NB

Do it: thepighotel.com

September 16-18: Taste truffles in Piedmont

Truffle obsessives congregate in Italy’s Piedmont in the autumn to feast on the nine different varieties of truffle to be found there, the most prized of which is the white Alba truffle — or to give it its Latin name, Tuber magnatum. Read Rowan Jacobsen’s Truffle Hound: On the Trail of the World’s Most Seductive Scent, with Dreamers, Schemers, and Some Extraordinary Dogs to gen up before you travel. There are festivals and events in villages and towns throughout Piedmont in truffle season, details of which you’ll find on italybyevents.com. — KMcG

Do it: visitpiemonte.com/en

Expand Close Oysters at Galway's farmers' market. Photo: Fáilte Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Oysters at Galway's farmers' market. Photo: Fáilte Ireland

September 23-25: Shuck off to the Galway Oyster Festival

A celebration of all things oyster, the festival’s opening party with live music and dancing is always a great night in Galway, but the highlight of the weekend is the World Oyster Opening Championship, which is set to take place on Saturday 24th. If you have never watched professional oyster shuckers at work, you’ll be amazed by the speed, skill and theatrics as the rivals — including contestants from all over the world — compete for the coveted championship title. — KMcG

Do it: galwayoysterfestival.com

October

September 30 – October 2: Experience Limerick legends

Autumn is the target opening date for Limerick’s International Rugby Experience — a €30 million, 30,000sq ft interactive oval-ball extravaganza celebrating the sport on a global scale (featured legends will include Dan Carter, Willie John McBride, Joy Neville and Nigel Owens). The project is funded by the JP McManus Charitable Entities, and its chairman is Limerick lion Paul O’Connell (“Even non-rugby lovers will be amazed,” he promises). Treat yourself to a boutique stay in No. 1 Pery Square or The Bedford Townhouse — bonus points if you can score match tickets at nearby Thomond Park. The revamped Limerick Greenway is well worth a cycle too.— PÓC

Do it: limerick.ie; internationalrugbyexperience.com

Expand Close Sommerro Hotel in Oslo / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sommerro Hotel in Oslo

October 7-9: Designs on Norway

Autumn is a plum time to visit Oslo, with a summer opening for Norway’s new National Museum following the Munch Museum last October. Both add cultural heft to an often underrated (though very expensive) waterside city — the National Museum is Norway’s largest collection of art, architecture and design. Book into Sommerro, a new hotel scheduled to open this September in the historic Frogner neighbourhood. It’s a good fit, celebrating local design in an original Art Deco building (formerly home to the city’s electrical company, Oslo Lysverker), with original artwork by Per Krohg. It promises a “sprawling wellness paradise” and the city’s first year-round rooftop pool, sauna, terrace, and restaurant, to boot (rooms from €176). — PÓC

Do it: preferredhotels.com; visitoslo.com

Expand Close Dunbrody-Ballyhack Walk, Co Wexford / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dunbrody-Ballyhack Walk, Co Wexford

October 14-16: Go walking in Wexford

A sweet new walking trail has taken shape between Dunbrody and Ballyhack on the Hook Peninsula — a 3.7km, linear stretch along the coast — with the permission of Lord Belfast. Expect beautiful estuary views (by Hook or by Crooke), and autumn foliage in the woods at Glenwater Bay. Stay nearby at Dunbrody House, where Kevin and Catherine Dundon are this year planning a major refurb of their lobby and restaurant — under the watchful eye of Ireland’s favourite star-chitect, Hugh Wallace. A refurb of bedrooms is also planned, with interiors designed by Emily Maher of Lost Weekend, and the spa will be extended to include a lap pool, yoga area and small gym. — PÓC

Do it: wexfordwalkingtrail.ie; visitwexford.ie; dunbrodyhouse.com

Expand Close Finn Lough, Co Fermanagh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Finn Lough, Co Fermanagh

October 21-23: Stay in Finn Lough

These fairy-tale Forest Domes in Fermanagh may be the perfect place to sleep under the stars, but you’re much better off doing so in the autumn, when you won’t be woken at 4am by the sunrise. The trees that surround your bed (and roll-top bath) will be bursting with the colours of the season, while those crisp autumn nights will be the perfect backdrop for a stargazing session held in your giant, squishy bed. And while the project has been pushed back a little, by October the brand-new Geodesic Dome should be up and running, complete with two floors, a swimming pool and waterfall. The Forest Domes start from €322. — NB

Do it: finnlough.com

Expand Close Halloween on the banks of the Foyle in Derry / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Halloween on the banks of the Foyle in Derry

October 28-31: Halloween in Derry

Derry does scarily good Halloween celebrations — splitting the city into several “worlds” at locations like Queens Quay and Guildhall, and even spreading further afield into Buncrana in Co Donegal and Strabane in Co Tyrone. Fireworks, tours, installations, dancing, costumes galore and an after-dark music trail are just some of the attractions in a city USA Today dubbed Best Halloween Destination in the World. While you’re here, book into the Blue Book’s Bishop’s Gate Hotel, take a Derry Girls afternoon tea tour featuring 1990s classics like sausage roll baps, crisp sandwiches and a cream horn from Hastings Everglades (derrycitytours.com), and book ahead for a table at Artis, the new, high-end dining experience from chefs Phelim O’Hagan and Ray Moran (artisatcraftvillagederry.com). — PÓC

Do it: visitderry.com; derryhalloween.com

November

November 4-6: Pompeii and the perfect pizza

If you’ve already been to Rome and it’s time to explore another Italian city, Ryanair flies direct to Naples — a city with a crazy, seductive energy and also the home of the best pizza in the world. At Pizzeria da Attilio (pizzeriadaattilio.com), in business since 1938, you can order a star-shaped pizza with its crust stuffed with ricotta, as well as many other beauties. Order the house special Pizza Attilio and you get a slice each of nine different pizzas, which obviates the need to make tough decisions. Pompeii is also an easy daytrip via train from Naples so, if you’ve never been, now’s your chance. — KMcG

Do it: visitnaples.eu; pompeiisites.org

Expand Close Chocolate Village, Slovenia / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chocolate Village, Slovenia

November 11-13: Stay at a Chocolate Village in Slovenia

Chocolate Village does exactly what it says on the box, dishing up luxury riverside glamping in an escape “where everything revolves around chocolate: chocolate breakfast, chocolate workshops, chocolate cosmetics and chocolate massages”. It’s set in a nature park just outside Maribor, about 90 minutes from Ljubljana, and guests can stay in cabins, treehouses or pool houses with a hot tub (from around €199), and spend time burning calories on the River Drava cycling route, or skiing in winter. Ryanair flies to Zagreb, a two-hour drive away. — PÓC

Do it: chocolatevillage.eu; slovenia.info

November 18-20: Do a cicchetti crawl in Venice

Cicchetti are the Venetian equivalent of the pintxos you’ll find in San Sebastián — morsels of delicious things to eat perched on top of a small slice of bread — and you’ll find them throughout the city. A pit-stop for cicchetti and a glass of wine, or a spritz if that’s your preference, will set you up for the next bit of culture. Some of the best are Cantina do Mori, Cantina do Spade and All’Arco, all in San Polo within a few minutes’ walk of each other, and Cantine del Vino Gia Schiavi in Dorsoduro, handy for Gallerie dell’Accademia. Our favourite is the canalside Vino Vero (vinovero.wine) in Cannaregio, where the natural wines are the perfect accompaniment to tasty cicchetti. — KMcG

Do it: veneziaunica.it/en

Expand Close Seafood at Kinloch Lodge on the Isle of Skye / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Seafood at Kinloch Lodge on the Isle of Skye

November 25-27: Cosy up in Kinloch Lodge

Scotland’s historic Kinloch Lodge, set on the shores of Loch na Dal on Skye, is the complete winter bolthole. Think roaring fires, exhaustive whisky menus, family portraits and a story that dates back to 1676. It celebrates its 50th anniversary as a hotel in 2022 by breathing new life into tweedy traditions — a new head chef, revamped menu, biodynamic and organic wine list, and rooms redesigned using local textiles are all promised. Work up an appetite by walking the grounds, beachcombing by the loch, or book a foraging, deer-stalking or fishing package with ghillie Mitchell Partridge. The aim is to offer a home from home in the Highlands (from £160pp; children also welcome). — PÓC

Do it: kinloch-lodge.co.uk; visitscotland.com

December

Expand Close Allegra, London. Photo: Jan Baldwin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Allegra, London. Photo: Jan Baldwin

December 2-4: Book an art trip to London

London’s two heavy-hitting art exhibitions over autumn and winter feature Lucian Freud at the National Gallery and Cézanne at the Tate Modern. The Freud show, marking what would have been the artist’s 100th year, brings together his most important works, from intimate pieces to large-scale canvases. Highlights include Girl with Roses and Reflections with Two Children. The Cézanne show explores the tensions and contradictions in the Impressionist’s works and follows his career through still-lifes, landscapes and paintings. While you’re here, check out Irish chefs Patrick Powell at Allegra (allegra-restaurant.com), Anna Haugh at Myrtle (myrtlerestaurant.com) and Max Rocha at Café Cecilia (cafececilia.com). – KMcG

Do it: nationalgallery.org.uk; tate.org.uk; visitlondon.com

Expand Close Tallinn Christmas Market. Photo: Sergei Zjuganov / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tallinn Christmas Market. Photo: Sergei Zjuganov

December 9-11: Festive treats in Tallinn

If you’re after a fairy-tale Christmas, you can’t beat the medieval streets of Tallinn. A giant Christmas tree stands in the Town Hall Square, with strings of lights draped over the wooden stalls that make up the Christmas Market, as the smell of waffles, mulled wine and frying sausages fills the air. If you’re lucky, the city will be covered with a dusting of snow, the steeples and turrets of the Old Town poking out from a layer of white. Nothing will get you in the festive spirit faster. For a fancy stay, check into the newly reopened Palace Hotel Tallinn, a 1930s gem now run by Radisson in the Old Town. — NB

Do it: visitestonia.com; palacehotel.ee

Expand Close The Tawny Boathouse in the Peak District / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Tawny Boathouse in the Peak District

December 16-18: A boathouse hideaway

Set on Consall Hall Estate on the edge of the Peak District, The Tawny Hotel is deconstructed, meaning accommodation is scattered between huts, treehouses and boathouses (from €270). While all are a little different, they share the same lustworthy sense of style, with outdoor baths, log-burning stoves and complimentary minibars. But it’s the boathouses that really shine, set right on the edge of the lakes, with panoramic views from the floor-to-ceiling windows. And as well as an indoor roll-top bath, there’s an outdoor spa bath and shower, too. When there’s a chill in the air, there’s nothing better than sinking down into some piping-hot bubbles, a glass of red not too far from your side. — NB

Do it: thetawny.co.uk

December 24-26: Christmas in the Canaries

If Christmas without dank weather, turkey stress and family politics sounds good to you, why not decamp to the Canary Islands? Local traditions include a Nativity scene sculpted from sand on Gran Canaria’s Las Canteras beach, sweet truchas pastries, and the Ranchos de Pascua — Lanzarote’s version of carol singers. Plus, there are mild temperatures (averaging about 16-21C) and sea swimming that doesn’t require hot soup and a defibrillator afterwards. Irish tour operators like Sunway, TUI and clickandgo.com all do winter packages, as will your local high-street travel agent. — PÓC

Do it: hellocanaryislands.com

December 30 – January 1: Happy Hogmanay!

As we prepare to toast 2023, let’s hope that the pandemic is (finally) in the rearview mirror. Edinburgh’s Hogmanay is the perfect place to party, with its iconic fireworks displays, torchlight procession, Party at the Bells on Princes Street and a thumping music programme (headlined this year by Basement Jaxx). Many events are ticketed, so you’ll need to be on the ball when details are announced (usually around October). While you’re here, check out the new Johnnie Walker Whisky Experience, and watch out for bookings for the new W hotel — the 12-storey building is shaped like a steel orange peel and is set to open next winter in the recently developed St James Quarter. — PÓC

Do it: edinburghshogmanay.com; edinburgh.org; johnniewalker.com



NB: All prices and details subject to availability and change. Before booking any travel, check reopen.europa.eu and dfa.ie/travel for Covid-related restrictions.