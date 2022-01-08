| 8.7°C Dublin

52 weekends away for 2022 - a year of great travel ideas in Ireland and overseas

Now is the time to start dreaming about holidays with our travel experts’ hotlist for 2022

Sperrinview Glamping, Co Tyrone. Photo: Rob Durston Expand
Forest Dome at Finn Lough, Co Fermanagh Expand
The Dean Galway Expand
Mama Lisboa hotel, Lisbon. Photo: Francis Amiand Expand
Rock of Cashel, Co Tipperary Expand
Knowth megalithic passage tomb in Co Meath Expand
Clew Bay Bike Trail, Co Mayo Expand
A private pool at Borgo Santandrea on the Amalfi Coast Expand
Chapel House Penzance in Cornwall Expand
Svartifoss waterfall in Iceland. Photo: Ragnar Th. Sigurdsson/Arctic Images Expand
Brecon Beacons National Park. Photo: Visit Wales Expand
Costume from the Game of Thrones Studio Tour Expand
COMO Le Montrachet in Burgundy. Photo: Martin Morrell Expand
The Tawny Boathouse in the Peak District Expand
Valencia's Fallas celebrations. Photo: Mike Water Expand
Sommerro Hotel in Oslo Expand
St Declan's Way, Co Waterford Expand
La Zambra hotel on the Costa del Sol Expand
Essensi Spa at Iniala Harbour House &amp; Residences, Malta Expand
Tallinn Christmas Market. Photo: Sergei Zjuganov Expand
Finn Lough, Co Fermanagh Expand
Seafood at Kinloch Lodge on the Isle of Skye Expand
The Pig Hotel, South Downs, Sussex. Photo: Jake Eastham Expand
Hotel Camiral, Girona Expand
Leven Manchester hotel Expand
Chalet Ruby, Les Deux Alpes, France. Photo: Striking Faces Expand
Art Basel. Photo: Nici Jost Expand
Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary Expand
Halloween on the banks of the Foyle in Derry Expand
Snowdrop Week at Altamont Gardens in Co Carlow Expand
Allegra, London. Photo: Jan Baldwin Expand
Cheval Blanc Paris Expand
Chocolate Village, Slovenia Expand
Cali Mykonos, Greek Islands Expand
Dunbrody-Ballyhack Walk, Co Wexford Expand
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates winning his first Formula One world championship in 2021. Picture: PA Media Expand
'Roamies' on a G Adventures break Expand
The Wild Rooms in Co Wexford Expand
Oysters at Galway's farmers' market. Photo: Fáilte Ireland Expand

Sperrinview Glamping, Co Tyrone. Photo: Rob Durston

Pól Ó Conghaile, Nicola Brady and Katy McGuinness

Where would you love to travel this year?

Granted, things remain uncertain right now. But Ireland's travel testing regime has eased. We can also dream, and we could all use a little distraction.

