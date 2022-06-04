| 12°C Dublin

Close

Premium

30 thrifty travel tips – how to save money on holidays this summer

We ask the experts for tips on getting the best bang for your holiday buck...

Renting a campervan can be cheaper than car rental Expand
Luggage Expand
Airplane Expand
Bags Expand
Camper Van Summer Trip. Scenic Norway Landscape and the Recreational Vehicle. Expand
Airport parking can be pricey Expand
Cruise your way to a bargain holiday Expand
Rovinj on the western coast of the Istrian peninsula in Croatia Expand
There are lots of ways to cut costs on your flight Expand
Public transport is a great way to experience California&rsquo;s Highway One Expand

Close

Renting a campervan can be cheaper than car rental

Renting a campervan can be cheaper than car rental

Luggage

Luggage

Airplane

Airplane

Bags

Bags

Camper Van Summer Trip. Scenic Norway Landscape and the Recreational Vehicle.

Camper Van Summer Trip. Scenic Norway Landscape and the Recreational Vehicle.

Airport parking can be pricey

Airport parking can be pricey

Cruise your way to a bargain holiday

Cruise your way to a bargain holiday

Rovinj on the western coast of the Istrian peninsula in Croatia

Rovinj on the western coast of the Istrian peninsula in Croatia

There are lots of ways to cut costs on your flight

There are lots of ways to cut costs on your flight

Public transport is a great way to experience California&rsquo;s Highway One

Public transport is a great way to experience California’s Highway One

/

Renting a campervan can be cheaper than car rental

Nicola Brady

It’s no secret that inflation is a huge issue right now. Between rising fuel costs, supermarket price increases and higher bills at home, there’s no escaping the fact that money is getting tighter.

Travel is no different, with pressure on everything from airline fuel to staffing, energy and car hire pushing prices higher in peak times. The fact that this follows a pandemic is particularly cruel — just as we’re free to explore the world once more, it feels like the worry about finances is throwing a big bucket of cold water all over our excitement.

Most Watched

Privacy