30 thrifty travel tips – how to save money on holidays this summer

It’s no secret that inflation is a huge issue right now. Between rising fuel costs, supermarket price increases and higher bills at home, there’s no escaping the fact that money is getting tighter.

Travel is no different, with pressure on everything from airline fuel to staffing, energy and car hire pushing prices higher in peak times. The fact that this follows a pandemic is particularly cruel — just as we’re free to explore the world once more, it feels like the worry about finances is throwing a big bucket of cold water all over our excitement.

But tightening budgets needn’t mean forgoing a holiday. Instead, you need to think smart and act savvy. There are bargains to be had, if you know where to find them. Here are some tips for a thrifty travel adventure…

Flights

There are lots of ways to cut costs on your flight

There are lots of ways to cut costs on your flight

1. Skip the checked bag

If you haven’t flown since the pandemic, the price of a checked bag may raise an eyebrow. It can now cost up to €40 to check a bag each way with Ryanair or Aer Lingus, more if you’re on a transatlantic route. Instead, start with a packing list, and fly with hand luggage only (if it’s a long stay, you can stock up on full-sized toiletries in the airport or at supermarkets in your destination). Bear in mind that both Ryanair and Aer Lingus will now charge you to bring a 10kg case on board. However, if you’re flying with Aer Lingus, your 10kg cabin bag can be checked in at the airport for free, which means you can pack full-sized liquids.

2. Be creative

You don’t have to fly both ways with the same airline. You don’t even have to fly to and from the same airport. “Mixing and matching the airlines you choose to fly with can seriously cut costs,” says Skyscanner’s travel trends forecaster, Naomi Hahn. “Fares don’t have to be booked as returns, so look at flying out with one airline and back with another, or out of one airport and back into another.” Searching on price-comparison sites like skyscanner.ie or kayak.ie makes this process much easier.

3. Don’t panic

There’s a lot of talk about how the cost of flights is shooting up. It’s certainly the case on a lot of popular routes in peak season, but that doesn’t have to put you off. “There is no doubt that demand for travel is increasing, but there is no reason to feel rushed into panic-buying your holiday either,” says Rory Boland, travel editor of Which? in the UK. “Our analysis shows airfares for this summer to many European destinations remain lower than before the pandemic. Airline bosses are in the business of trying to sell seats, and travellers should treat their warnings of higher fares in the future with a pinch of salt.”

4. Be flexible

If you’re desperate to get away and you don’t mind where (or when) you go, you can find a bargain. Flying in shoulder season, when school returns, is often cheaper, but you can also use the Ryanair fare-finder tool (you’ll find it under the ‘plan’ tab on its website). With this, you can set a budget, but leave the destination as ‘anywhere’ to find the best-value fares around Europe. Who knows, you might just discover an untapped wonder…

5. Choose your days wisely

Generally speaking, it’s more expensive to fly on a Friday or a Saturday. If you’re happy to fly on a Tuesday or Wednesday, you can snag a better price. I checked Ryanair’s fares to Tenerife on a random week in August, and a one-way ticket was €70 more expensive on Saturday than Tuesday, for example. Where there are multiple flights to popular destinations each day, you may also find cheaper departures at midday or in the afternoon, rather than early in the morning.

6. Think ahead

As with most things, flights are usually cheaper the further in advance you book. Keep an eye out for future fares and snap up a bargain as soon as you spot it, particularly if you’re looking at next Easter or summer (airlines tend to release schedules about 12 months in advance). Bear in mind, most airlines have kept the flexible change policies they introduced during the pandemic. Just don’t bank on that sticking around forever.

7. On the plane

Seeing what’s on the trolley is part of the fun on holiday. But some airlines still offer a minimised in-flight service, and prices can be (fittingly) sky-high. Instead, bring a little treat from home, as well as a water bottle so you can fill up for free in the airport before you jet off. It’s better for the environment, and better for your wallet.

At the airport

Airport parking can be pricey

Airport parking can be pricey

8. Parking

We’ve all heard the horror stories about parking at Dublin Airport. The closure of the Quick Park facility ((taking 6,000 spaces out of the system, according to DAA) has seen the cost of parking rise in many cases, particularly at peak times. Parking is likely to sell out on busy weekends, so aside from (sing it with me) booking in advance, look at the parking options at airport hotels — you don’t have to stay with them to use their car parks, though guests often get additional discounts. I checked prices for a week in July, and while the cheapest airport parking started at €82, with a 15-minute shuttle, or €164 at the terminal, parking at the Metro Hotel was €70, with just an eight-minute shuttle.

9. Get a lift

Instead of wrangling with parking, try to organise a lift from a friend or, even better, offer a swap in services. Sure, driving someone else to the airport isn’t exactly a day at the beach (especially if a red-eye flight is involved), but if they do it for you in return, it could save you both hundreds.

10. Think twice about restaurants

You may have seen the social media pictures of long queues at airport restaurants, particularly at busy morning periods. If you do choose to eat at airside restaurants or cafés, check for package deals bundling plates and drinks, or just skip the madness (and extra costs) by bringing a picnic with you. Sandwiches you make at home may be far superior to the packaged offerings airside, at any rate. Just make sure it all complies with security rules!

11. Fly regionally

If it makes geographic sense, consider flying from Cork, Shannon or Knock. There are fewer flight options, but the airport process will be much smoother, with fares and parking generally cheaper, too. Loads of travel agents offer packages from these airports as well. “Low-cost carriers typically find it most cost-effective to operate out of regional airports,” says CEO of Sunway Mary Denton.

12. Sort your insurance now

When cutting corners, don’t be tempted to skimp on travel insurance. “Book your travel insurance in advance, as you may not be covered for cancellation if you leave it until the last minute,” says Sarah Slattery of thetravelexpert.ie. “Moratoriums for cancellation are in place with most insurance companies, so you need to book insurance at least seven days before departure. However, this may be extended further.” By all means shop around, and if you take more than one trip a year, it’s well worth looking at an annual plan. Double-check that Covid cover is included, too.

13. Don’t forget your EHIC

The free European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) entitles you to free or reduced healthcare on holiday in the EU or EEA should you need it. This can take at least 10 working days to renew, so don’t leave it to the last minute. And remember, the EHIC (formerly the E111) doesn’t replace the need for travel insurance. ehic.ie

Road trips

Public transport is a great way to experience California's Highway One

Public transport is a great way to experience California's Highway One

14. Book in advance

If you’re looking to rent a car, you might be in for a scare. Prices have soared over the last year, as many companies sold off their stock at the start of the pandemic and are now seriously short on vehicles. According to data from the price-comparison site kayak.ie, the average price of car rental in Europe has risen by about 70pc this year compared to 2019. To avoid the higher rates, book as far in advance as you can, though be aware of the cancellation policy.

15. Take shorter trips

It’s not just the cost of car hire that’s skyrocketing. Petrol and diesel are on the increase, too, which means any time spent behind the wheel will cost you money. Instead of mammoth road trips, consider more time on two feet (or two wheels, especially with city bike schemes). If your heart is set on driving around the Amalfi Coast, for example, pick a few villages and beaches and spend longer in each, rather than trying to see the whole coastline in one go.

16. Hire a van

Considering the current shortage, it might seem odd to opt for a campervan over a car. But in some cases, it can save you cash. Paul Dunne of ramblingrover.ie got in touch to tell us that, on one weekend in May, it was cheaper to rent a four-berth campervan than a car from Dublin Airport. We checked for July 15-18 and the same was true, with a campervan costing €750 and some cars costing up to €891. The bonus? Your accommodation is taken care of, too.

17. Skip the upgrade

“When picking up your rental car (especially in the US) avoid being tempted by upgrades, particularly when they offer a big classic car that’ll look great on Instagram,” says travel writer Thomas Breathnach. “When I drove across the US, I had the choice between an iconic Chevrolet Camaro and a slightly less sexy Toyota Camry. We plumped for the Toyota and literally filled the tank three times on the whole journey. A smart car choice can save you hundreds.”

18. Use your own insurance

Beware of the upselling of insurance policies when you pick up a rental car, and instead make sure you’re covered before you set off. “Every year, I buy third-party car-hire insurance,” says travel writer Jamie Lafferty. “Although you’ll hear various discouragements (if not lies) at the desk insisting you need to buy theirs, these third-party programmes have you covered. Just make sure it’s enough to cover the excess.” AIG, Laya Travel Insurance and carhireexces.ie are just a few options.

19. Consider public transport

Okay, so it’s not exactly the same as taking to the open road in a convertible as the wind whips through your hair. But just as public transport can save you from taking cabs in a city, if you think creatively, you can save and have a great experience on a scenic train route. Take California’s Highway One, for example. The Amtrak Coast Starlight brings you from Oakland to LA on a beautiful track that’s often closer to the sea than the road (€52; amtrak.com). In Europe, Interrail (interrail.eu) is celebrating 50 years. Anyone can buy the iconic rail passes, now available to your mobile phone, but those aged 12-27 can get added discounts.

Bargains overseas

20. Think ahead…

It’s a sentiment that bears repeating. “My mantra has always been, if you want the best value, book as early as possible,” says CEO of Cassidy Travel John Spollen. “For most destinations, you can put a deposit down to secure a booking early.” Spreading out payments will take the pressure off, too, and booking in good time gives you a better pick of resorts and accommodation. You can often get first word on availability or deals by following travel agents on Facebook, or signing up to their newsletters.

21. Or go last minute

Booking in advance is best if you have a specific destination in mind, and provides peace of mind for family trips. But if you’re open to going anywhere, and have flexibility on dates, last-minute deals can be your friend. “Check out last-minute deals on a travel agent’s website, as there are always bargains to be had,” says Sunway's Mary Denton. “Follow them on social for the same reason.” I checked sunway.ie/deal and saw some cracking offers, like a two-star week in Agadir for €254pp, or a three-star, seven-night package in Corfu for €431pp. The departures were for June, as we went to press, but bargains regardless. Another website to check is itaa.ie/offers, where Irish travel agents post their latest specials.

22. Consider a cruise

Cruise your way to a bargain holiday

Cruise your way to a bargain holiday

Last year, some experts predicted that the cost of cruises would skyrocket in 2022. In reality, there are still bargains galore. Emma McHugh of Atlantic Travel has some great deals for the summer, even on five-star ships like Celebrity Edge. The clincher? On those set packages, the flights included in the price are just €1. For one sailing in June, McHugh clocked the airline in question selling those same flights for €680pp, for example.

You don’t always need to add cruise extras when you make your booking, either. “When you’ve bought your cruise ticket, download the cruise line app straight away and keep a close eye out for any offers,” says travel writer Fionn Davenport. “Most cruise companies offer a dizzying array of deals to entice you, like half-price Wi-Fi or reduced drinks packages, or even upgrades.”

23. Get your Groupon…

You may use sites like Groupon for deals at home, check Facebook groups for free events, and use meetup.com to join gatherings and activities like group hikes. So why not try it overseas? Lots of museums and galleries also have free afternoons or evenings, and scouring local listings for festivals and other events can lead to really memorable days out, and cultural experiences, for little cost. Booking advance tickets online can also save you money, and help you beat the crowds.

24. Head inland

Rovinj on the western coast of the Istrian peninsula in Croatia

Rovinj on the western coast of the Istrian peninsula in Croatia

The peak-season market is pricey, with the best-known beach destinations and popular holiday resorts busiest this summer. “People are going back to what they knew before Covid, so the popular destinations are busy,” says John Spollen. “Think about places away from the coast, like Istria in Croatia or Alentejo in Portugal.”

25. Pay in local currency

If you’re travelling outside the eurozone, always pay in local currency if prompted to on a card machine. Their exchange rates will never work in your favour. Before you travel, check your bank’s charges for transactions and cash withdrawals overseas, and bear in mind that overseas ATMs can add hefty surcharges to withdrawals.

Staycation nation

26. Think outside the box

Irish hotel rates are rising along with many costs, but prices aren’t ludicrous everywhere. Instead of the tourist-heavy spots like Kerry and Connemara, or Dublin when big GAA matches or the likes of Ed Sheeran are in town, head to the lesser-visited spots inland. You can snag a bargain in places like Leitrim, Carlow or Roscommon.

27. Book direct

If you’re booking a hotel stay in Ireland, by all means use big websites like booking.com and hotels.com to search, but call the hotel you’re interested in before booking. Most booking engines charge hotels fees of at least 15pc, so if you speak directly and bypass the middle man, you’re much more likely to get a lower rate. Many hotels also offer extras like a welcome drink, more flexible cancellation terms or discounted extra nights for direct bookings.

28. Do lunch! And team up...

Eating out can add up on holiday, so save money by looking for early bird slots, set menus, or hitting quality restaurants for lunch rather than dinner, when prices are often higher. You can also save on food by self-catering or eating some meals, like breakfast, in your apartment. Splitting rentals between a big group or extended friends and family can save on food as well as accommodation, with costs split between households. As a group, you can also make eating-in an occasion — sharing the cooking (and washing-up), saving on the costs of eating out, and paying off-licence prices for drinks.

29. Use your supermarket points

The loyalty points you pick up in supermarkets can often be banked toward travel. For example, €20 of Tesco Clubcard vouchers gets you €60 travel tokens for Irish Ferries or Stena Line. You can also exchange vouchers for reward tokens with Center Parcs or hotels.com, where every €5 in clubcard vouchers gets you €15 toward accommodation.

30. Stay home

No, wait! It’s not a joke. If prices are simply too much in peak season, consider booking your annual leave and treating yourself to a holiday in your own home. Order some takeaways, reconnect with (the good side of) lockdown by discovering what’s on your doorstep, or piecing together exciting daytrips. Challenge family members to programme a day each, or mark out time to watch movies, get the barbecue going, or camp out in the garden. If not for a week, it’s a great idea to carve time out together on the cheap for a couple of days, or even a day here and there.

NB: All prices subject to change and availability. Additional reporting by Pól Ó Conghaile