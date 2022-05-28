2023 and me – why I’m punting the Big Holiday to next year

I came very close to spending several thousand euro on a sun holiday. But I couldn’t do it.

I’d lined up the perfect hotel in Gran Canaria. Its pool was plum, its buffet brilliant, the Maspalomas dunes close to the door.

We have savings. We deserve a treat. We’re gagging for sun, warm seas and eating out at continental prices.

But we dithered. The price for our family of four was literally enough to do up a bathroom, and... well, the cost of living.

Each time I went to check the rates, they’d ticked up. So we made the decision to bail. It felt rotten. But it felt right.

Peak-season prices are “going through the roof”, says Lynne Casey of Fahy Travel Worldchoice in Galway. That’s mainly driven by airlines, she adds, which can see a family of five pay more than €2,000 to fly to places like Faro or Malaga “before you’ve added a bed night”.

But it’s been so long since people were away, many are paying anyway.

“Hand on heart, they are desperate to get out of here,” Casey says. “Especially the families.”

We left it late to book (in my defence... Omicron). We’re also stuck with peak season because we don’t want to pull the kids out of school. That’s why, after ditching our package dream, I’m resolving to be an early bird for 2023.

There’s not much I can do about this right now, as airlines haven’t loaded next summer’s schedules, but I’m lining up autumn as a booking sweet spot. It gives you pick of the brochures, several months to spread out payments, and gets a big decision done well before Christmas.

“We are definitely seeing a higher number of people asking about 2023 than we would in a normal May,” says David Slattery of Stein Travel — though it’s too soon for most to book.

Booking 2023 in autumn is a no-brainer, he adds. “When the price goes out first, that’s the cheapest it’s going to be,” especially for school holidays. “As soon as the date you want is on sale, that is the best time to buy.”

I’m in a minority punting the Big Holiday to 2023, travel agents tell me, but I’m not alone. TUI is already selling packages to Mexico for next summer, and Travel Department launched its 2023 range last week.

People are eager to make up for lost time, and booking multiple trips at once, its CEO, Sara Zimmerman, says, “so being able to book their 2023 trips so far in advance really appeals”.

Of course, we don’t know what next year holds. Perhaps the pandemic isn’t done with us, and people are right to seize the day and splash their savings while they can.

While I wait to book 2023 in September, I’ve gone back to the drawing board on 2022. Now, my plan is to take a looser approach with a smaller budget. We’ve started with midweek flights to an off-radar city none of us have been to. It’s not sun-sure, but it has beaches. We’re booking an apartment, plan to stay for several days, forgo car hire, eat out locally, mosey, swim and sleep in.

It will still cost a few grand. There won’t be a pool or buffet. It doesn’t offer the same protection as booking with a travel agent (though we have travel insurance). But it’s half of what we were going to pay, and those are pretty privileged grumblings anyway.

Where is this city? I’ll tell you when we get back.