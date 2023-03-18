| 9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

20 of the best Irish-owned stays abroad – from a B&B in Naples to chic chateaus in France

Irish owners have spread their wings to open some amazing places to stay overseas

A selection of the many beautiful Irish-owned stays overseas Expand
Château Capitoul in Narbonne, France. Picture: Eric Martin Expand
Foresters Hall Expand
Carlisle Bay Expand
Le Moulin sur Célé Expand
Arcadia Napoli's Museo Suite Expand
Casa Rosa Expand
Chateau Capitoul owners Anita and Karl O'Hanlon Expand
Atholl Palace Hotel Expand
Château Feely Expand
The Beaches Hotel Expand
Brooks Guesthouse Bristol Expand
Executive chef Gary O'Hanlon of The Condor Expand
Priorat Aparthotel Expand
Atholl Palace Expand
Barbie Ryan Expand
Sara Curran Expand

Close

A selection of the many beautiful Irish-owned stays overseas

A selection of the many beautiful Irish-owned stays overseas

Château Capitoul in Narbonne, France. Picture: Eric Martin

Château Capitoul in Narbonne, France. Picture: Eric Martin

Foresters Hall

Foresters Hall

Carlisle Bay

Carlisle Bay

Le Moulin sur Célé

Le Moulin sur Célé

Arcadia Napoli's Museo Suite

Arcadia Napoli's Museo Suite

Casa Rosa

Casa Rosa

Chateau Capitoul owners Anita and Karl O'Hanlon

Chateau Capitoul owners Anita and Karl O'Hanlon

Atholl Palace Hotel

Atholl Palace Hotel

Château Feely

Château Feely

The Beaches Hotel

The Beaches Hotel

Brooks Guesthouse Bristol

Brooks Guesthouse Bristol

Executive chef Gary O'Hanlon of The Condor

Executive chef Gary O'Hanlon of The Condor

Priorat Aparthotel

Priorat Aparthotel

Atholl Palace

Atholl Palace

Barbie Ryan

Barbie Ryan

Sara Curran

Sara Curran

/

A selection of the many beautiful Irish-owned stays overseas

Jillian Bolger

1. Château Capitoul, Narbonne, France

Château Capitoul in Narbonne, France. Picture: Eric Martin Expand

Close

Château Capitoul in Narbonne, France. Picture: Eric Martin

Château Capitoul in Narbonne, France. Picture: Eric Martin

Château Capitoul in Narbonne, France. Picture: Eric Martin

With three magnificent châteaus across the South of France, Dubliners Anita and Karl O’Hanlon have created a chic and cool hospitality brand underpinned by discrete luxury.

Most Watched

Privacy