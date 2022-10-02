| 10.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

20 great ideas for a family-friendly break this mid-term

From home-grown hocus pocus to overseas frights, there are spellbinding adventures aplenty

There's lots of magical mid-term getaways for families Expand
Spoil yourself with a stay at The Heritage in Killenard Expand
The Ormonde Hotel is a great base to explore Kilkenny. Photo: Barry Murphy Expand
Athlone Springs offers access to the leisure centre Expand
Kids will love the Russell Rangers Kids Club at the Slieve Russell Hotel Expand
Kids on the &lsquo;Halloween Sleepover&rsquo; package at Killashee Hotel get a spooky treat Expand
Visitors to Galway should head to Macnas HQ at Fisheries Field Expand
The Kingsley Hotel in Cork city. Photo: Diane Cusack Expand
Castleknock Hotel is offering a &lsquo;Family Fun&rsquo; stay Expand
Sligo Park Hotel offers kids&rsquo; activities Expand

Close

There's lots of magical mid-term getaways for families

There's lots of magical mid-term getaways for families

Spoil yourself with a stay at The Heritage in Killenard

Spoil yourself with a stay at The Heritage in Killenard

The Ormonde Hotel is a great base to explore Kilkenny. Photo: Barry Murphy

The Ormonde Hotel is a great base to explore Kilkenny. Photo: Barry Murphy

Athlone Springs offers access to the leisure centre

Athlone Springs offers access to the leisure centre

Kids will love the Russell Rangers Kids Club at the Slieve Russell Hotel

Kids will love the Russell Rangers Kids Club at the Slieve Russell Hotel

Kids on the &lsquo;Halloween Sleepover&rsquo; package at Killashee Hotel get a spooky treat

Kids on the ‘Halloween Sleepover’ package at Killashee Hotel get a spooky treat

Visitors to Galway should head to Macnas HQ at Fisheries Field

Visitors to Galway should head to Macnas HQ at Fisheries Field

The Kingsley Hotel in Cork city. Photo: Diane Cusack

The Kingsley Hotel in Cork city. Photo: Diane Cusack

Castleknock Hotel is offering a &lsquo;Family Fun&rsquo; stay

Castleknock Hotel is offering a ‘Family Fun’ stay

Sligo Park Hotel offers kids&rsquo; activities

Sligo Park Hotel offers kids’ activities

/

There's lots of magical mid-term getaways for families

Andrea Smith Twitter

If you’re still wondering what to do with the kids during the impending mid-term break, the good news is that there are some great offers around the country and further afield to keep everyone happy. With Halloween taking place at the beginning of the week, there is plenty of frightastic fun to be had at festivals and themed events.

Here are some supernatural offers designed to bring some hocus pocus into your family break.

Related topics

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy