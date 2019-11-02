20 Christmas hotel breaks in Ireland - and eight ways to escape overseas

Maybe yours is a growing family or a big gang, and no one wants to host. Maybe you just want to skip the seasonal stress with a cosy Christmas for two. Or perhaps you just want to say "feck it" and jet off somewhere with a sun lounger.

The good news? There are more options than ever, unlike a few years ago when only a smattering of Irish hotels opened for Christmas.

The downside? Christmas hotel breaks in Ireland are almost always pricey (not least due to presumably huge overtime bills). Be careful comparing prices, however - two or three-night packages may look expensive, but they can include everything from meals and drinks to entertainment, Santa visits, gifts, mince pies, mulled wine and more.

Now is the time to book. The best Christmas breaks get snapped up quickly (Harvey's Point and Ballyfin sold out some time ago, for example, while Ballynahinch Castle, booked out while we were compiling our list). With many hoteliers telling us they expect to be booked up by mid-November, this isn't a decision to delay.

So throw your Christmas jammies in a suitcase, practise your favourite carols and don't forget to tell Santa you'll be at a different address this year. Here are some of the best Christmas packages in Ireland and around the world…

1. Best for multi-Gen families

Center Parcs, Longford: Things are about to get festive in Longford Forest. Winter Wonderland at Center Parcs kicks off on November 8, with festive carriage rides, a roller disco, light shows and even the chance to visit Santa in his Woodland Workshop. If you want to visit over Christmas itself, its lodges are the perfect way for several families to gather together - you can even get a Christmas feast delivered straight to your door (at an extra fee, of course). The Subtropical Swimming Paradise is included in the lodge rates.

Details: A four-night break from December 23 in a two-bed woodland lodge starts from €1,249; centerparcs.ie.

If you like that, try… Galway Coast Cottages in Barna, from €979 for three nights (you can get meals delivered on Christmas Eve from The Twelve Hotel); galwaycoastcottages.com.

2. Best for romantics

Glenlo Abbey

Glenlo Abbey, Co Galway: With roaring fires, decorations aplenty and any number of gorgeous walks on your doorstep, this is where you can have the country Christmas you've always dreamed of - and on Galway's doorstep. There are festive movies, hot chocolate for the fireside, and a champagne reception before Christmas lunch. Heaven.

Details: Three-night packages at the Blue Book five-star start from €950pp; glenloabbeyhotel.ie.

If you like that, try… Dublin's Clontarf Castle Hotel has two-night deals from December 24 from €569pp. clontarfcastle.ie.

3. Best for luxury

Luxury: The Shelbourne

The Shelbourne, Dublin: There's something so special about Dublin at Christmas time. The Shelbourne embraces the holiday season with open arms, transforming into a sparkly wonderland. Kick things off on Christmas morning with a lavish breakfast (delivered to your room for full cosy points) before a decadent lunch in The Saddle Room. Then treat yourself to a glass of champers in the bar, because what else would you be doing?

Details: A one-night Christmas Day special starts at €455pp, with a five-course lunch or dinner; theshelbourne.com

If you like that, try… The Merrion is another five-star festive option. It has a two-night stay from €790pp; lunch or dinner on Christmas Day is €225pp; merrionhotel.com.

4. Best for savings

Radisson Blu Hotel & Spa, Sligo: You can't beat kicking off Christmas morning with a bracing walk on the beach (or a dip in the sea, if you're brave enough). And it's easy to do just that at the Radisson Blu in Rosses Point, where the sea is practically on the hotel's doorstep. This package is affordable, too - with a huge breakfast buffet, three-course Christmas dinner and a light buffet in the evening (as well as a visit from the man himself, of course) included.

Details: The two-night Christmas Stay at the Radisson starts at €355pp; radissonhotelsligo.com.

If you like that, try… The four-star Limerick Strand has a two-night package from €399pp; strandlimerick.ie.

5. Best for cocktails

The Merchant at Christmas

The Merchant Hotel, Belfast: There's a chic vibe at The Merchant this Christmas - think festive cocktails by the fire, delicious little canapés with champagne and an extravagant Christmas dinner in the super plush Great Room Restaurant. This is a place to get dressed up for the occasion (but to start the day with breakfast in bed, of course). Don't forget to pay the rooftop hot tub a visit too…

Details: Two-night package from £550pp, all inclusive (excluding extra alcoholic drinks); themerchanthotel.com

If you like that, try… The G Hotel Galway has a two-night package from €445pp; theghotel.ie.

6. Best for traditionalists

Cashel House drawing room

Cashel House, Connemara: Christmas is very much a family affair at Cashel House, a Blue Book property with all the trimmings. You'll start proceedings with a cocktail party alongside the McEvilly family on Christmas Eve, before a festive dinner with Irish music and carols. On the big day there's a full Irish breakfast, with mulled wine before dinner and some trad music afterwards.

Details: Three-night packages start from €695pp; see irelandsbluebook.com for more.

If you like that, try… Druid's Glen in Co Wicklow has a two-night package from €690pp; druidsglenresort.com.

7. Best for Lord of the Manor vibes

Carton House at winter

Carton House, Co Kildare: The log fires are crackling, the carollers are carolling, and you're never too far from a platter of mince pies. That's the set-up at the newly refurbished Carton House, where you can live out all of your lord and lady fantasies in a gorgeous country estate. You'll even find a stocking hung on your door on Christmas morning, before a candlelit dinner in the Carton Suite.

Details: Two-night packages start from €675pp, including meals; cartonhouse.com.

If you like that, try… The Great Southern Killarney has three-nights from €945pp; greatsouthernkillarney.com.

8. Best for gourmands

Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny

Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny: There'll be no chance of dry turkey and soggy veggies at Mount Juliet. After all, your Christmas dinner is being whipped up by Michelin-starred chefs. Expect a lavish and traditional meal on the big day, with a champagne reception to start, and plenty of places where you can walk it off (or nap it off, if that's more your style). You have the choice of staying in the Manor House or the more contemporary Hunter's Yard.

Details: Three-night package from €849pp in Hunter's Yard, or €949pp in the Manor House; mountjuliet.ie.

If you like that, try… Kilkenny's Springhill Court Hotel has two-night packages from €310pp; springhillcourt.com.

9. Best for families on a budget

Donegal's Redcastle Hotel

Redcastle Hotel, Co Donegal: Set on the gorgeous Inishowen Peninsula, the Redcastle Hotel is plotting a festive heaven for families. This is the second year it has opened for Christmas, and it's fully prepped with everything you need to keep the kids entertained - think Christmas movies in the hotel's cinema, choirs, visits from Santa, and plenty more. Even better? There's no charge for children under four years of age.

Details: Two-night packages start from €429pp; redcastlehoteldonegal.com.

If you like that, try… Hotel Westport, which has an over-50s holiday programme this year, has two-night Christmas packages from €450pp; hotelwestport.ie.

10. Best for solitude

The old Wicklow Lighthouse, now in great demand as a place to stay

Wicklow Lighthouse: If your idea of a perfect Christmas is ditching the family and running away to a lighthouse, then this is the spot for you. The Irish Landmark Trust has a few lighthouses on their books, and this dramatic example in Wicklow is the perfect place for a peaceful and secluded break. Batten down the hatches, stock the fridge with champagne and cheese, and settle in for a great escape. There's a new coastal walk nearby, too.

Details: Four nights arriving December 23 is priced at €925, sleeping up to four; irishlandmark.com.

If you like that, try… A stay at Blackhead Lightkeeper's house in Co Antrim costs £579 for four nights, and there are neighbouring properties, too, if there's a gang of you.

11. Best for wellness

Cork five-star: Hayfield

Hayfield Manor, Cork: If you want to spend Christmas flitting between cosy couches and armchairs, then Hayfield Manor is the dream. It's super expensive, but the Cork five-star has Christmas down to a fine art at this stage - there are any number of drawing rooms where you can snuggle up next to a fire with a hot port and a book. You can also make good use of the pool and spa to work off all those festive feasts, afternoon teas and mince pies.

Details: Three-night packages, including meals and entertainment, from €1,595pp; hayfieldmanor.ie.

If you like that, try… Castlemartyr Resort has a two-night package from €925pp; castlemartyrresort.ie.

12. Best for tradition

Parknasilla, Co. Kerry

Parknasilla Hotel, Co Kerry: It may feel like Christmas hotel breaks are a pretty new trend, but Parknasilla Hotel welcomed its first Christmas guests 124 years ago. So it's fair to say staff know what they're doing. In between bountiful meals, you can play a round of golf, take a stroll by the sea or play some tennis, if you want to get active.

Details: Three-night packages from €879pp in a double, or €1,050 in a lodge; parknasillaresort.com.

If you like that, try... Francis and John Brennan's Park Hotel Kenmare is open for Christmas for the 40th year, with three-night packages from €1,400pp; parkkenmare.com.

PS. Six Stocking Fillers

Christmas at Brooks Hotel

More Irish hotels are doing festive breaks than ever. Here are six more for your Christmas list...

€279pp: Two nights’ B&B at the newly refurbished Metropole Hotel in Cork. themetropolehotel.ie

€355pp: A two-night package, including a five-course lunch at Dublin’s Brooks Hotel (above). brookshotel.ie

€449pp: Two nights at the Farnham Estate Spa & Golf Resort, Co Cavan. farnhamestate.ie

€480pp: Three nights at thefour-star Falls Hotel & Spa in Ennistymon, Co Clare. fallshotel.ie/christmas

€540pp: An all-inclusive, three-night break at Wexford’s Ferrycarrig Hotel. ferrycarrighotel.ie

€597pp: Three nights in a deluxe room at the Slieve Russell Golf & Country Club in Co Cavan. slieverussell.ie

13. Escape to the Algarve

Relax at the Four Seasons Fairways Algarve

Four Seasons Fairways: You mightn't get blistering heat, but Christmas will almost certainly be sunnier in the Algarve. The Four Seasons Fairways is a gorgeous resort in Quinta do Lago, just a short hop from Faro Airport. You can bike, golf, hike, and all of the villas and apartments have either their own pool or hot tub, so you can chill out in peace. There's an active kids' club, too, and for €50 a head, a special buffet lunch on Christmas Day.

Details: Self-catering apartments from €700 for week over Christmas (flights extra); fourseasonsfairways.com.

14. Laze in Lanzarote

Playa Chica, Lanzarote. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Cinco Plazas apartments: If you fancy a bit of sun, you can't beat the Canary Islands. A four-plus hour flight away, but with temperatures comfortably up in the 20s, this is the easiest way to get a bit of heat in your bones this Christmas. TUI has a package to the 3-star Cinco Plazas apartments in Puerto Del Carmen with two pools, a kids' splash park and a blue flag beach just a 10-minute walk away.

Details: Flights plus seven nights self-catering, departing December 23, from €859pp; tuiholidays.ie.

15. Jingle Bells in london

Killer space: The Kensington, London

The Kensington: If you're the type that kicks off the festive season with an annual screening of Love Actually, you'll love the idea of a Christmas in London. The Doyle Collection's Kensington is one of the capital's most beautiful hotels, set in a dreamy neighbourhood just made for ambling afternoon strolls. Its 'A Kensington Tale' package is an extravagant affair, with four nights accommodation, champagne, tickets for Christmas Eve carols at the Royal Albert Hall and lunch on Christmas Day.

Details: Four-night package from £1,600 for two; doylecollection.com (flights extra).

Review: South Kensington: Doyle Collection delights in London

16. Get to Lake Garda

The Lake Garda shoreline below Castello Scaligero

Riva del Garda: Want a bit of la dolce vita this Christmas? This guided trip from Travel Department takes in Venice, Verona and the impossibly pretty town of Bolzano, but you'll be based in Riva del Garda (where you'll enjoy a festive candlelight dinner on Christmas Day). You'll eat well, take in the mountain scenery and, best of all, not have to worry about how you're getting anywhere, because everything's taken care of. Buon Natale!

Details: Seven-night Christmas in Lake Garda packages start at €899pp, including flights departing Dublin on December 20/22; traveldepartment.ie.

17. Festive Gloucestershire

Wishbone Cottage

Wishbone Cottage: This dreamily pretty barn conversion is set deep in the Malvern Hills, just an hour away from Birmingham Airport. The rustic cottage is all about exposed beams, stone walls and vaulted ceilings, with a raised hayloft perfect for afternoon naps. There's a fire pit down at the lake, so you can head on down with a hot toddy by the fireside. You can even order food to be delivered from exceptional private chefs Ox & Origin, or avail of a massage from a local therapist who'll come right to your door. Beats doing the cooking at home...

Details: Seven nights from December 20 is £1,850 (ex. flights); wishbone.uniquehomestays.com.

18. A Bordeaux river cruise

Night view on The Pont de pierre in Bordeaux. Photo: Deposit

MS Cyrano de Bergerac: How about spending Christmas on the water? ITAA member Cruise Escapes has a four-night break on the MS Cyrano de Bergerac, where you'll travel through the Gironde and pretty French towns, sampling the local wine and making the most of the food on board. Best of all? There's no single supplement, so it's great if you're looking to get away on your own.

Details: Four nights full board from €1,369pp, including flights on December 23; cruisescapes.ie.

19. Go Big in Barbados

Fish fry at Oistins

Bougainvillea Barbados: If you've always fancied a tropical Christmas, why not shoot over to the Caribbean? Tropical Sky has a package with accommodation at the four-star Bougainvillea Barbados, an excellent location close to St Lawrence Gap. Your flight lands on a Friday, which means you'll arrive just in time for the Oistins Fish Fry (above), a huge weekly outdoor party with seafood cooked over the coals, live music and a whole lot of rum. It may not be traditional, but it'll be one hell of a fun Christmas.

Details: Seven nights from €2,129pp, including flights on December 22; tropicalsky.ie.

20. Away to Avoriaz

Ski Residence Saskia Falaise

Residence Saskia Falaise: Where do you go if you want a guaranteed white Christmas? Why the slopes, of course! Residence Saskia Falaise is in the beautiful French Alpine resort of Avoriaz, a ski-in, ski-out spot with excellent access to the Portes du Soleil ski area. If you don't fancy skiing, just relax and enjoy the snow, or dive into the heated pools at Aquariaz and warm the cockles. You can eat in the apartment, or make the most of local restaurants in the centre, where there's a Christmas show on the big day.

Details: Seven nights self-catering starts at €1,309 from December 21, sleeping up to four; pierreetvacances.co.uk. Fly to Geneva with Aer Lingus; aerlingus.com.

NB: All prices subject to change/availability.

Weekend Magazine