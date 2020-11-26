20 Black Friday travel deals: Flights, hotels and holiday codes for when we travel again

I thought Black Friday would see few travel deals this year. I was wrong.

With vaccines on the horizon, the 'traffic light' system up and running and booking policies growing more flexible, the gears have started to shift for trips in 2021. It's still impossible to plan ahead, of course, and any bookings carry risk - but I've trawled through the sales to give you an idea of what's available as Black Friday (and #GreenFriday) approach.

Flights & ferries...

Ryanair has 20pc off all flights in a pre-Christmas sale. Public health experts continue to advise against non-essential trips, but its CEO Eddie Wilson told me yesterday that "there's nothing reckless about travelling with a negative test".

Aer Lingus has €20 off future return flights to Europe, 50pc off checked bags and business class fares to North America from €599 in its 'Black FlyDay' (geddit!) offers. Irish Ferries has also launched its Summer '21 schedule with deposits from €150.

Sun holidays...

Travel Department's Black Friday offer has €50pp off all new bookings of seven nights or more made by November 30 (code: VP-BLACK50). A seven-night, half-board trip to Slovenia next May starts from €849pp, as an example. TUI meanwhile is offering €100 off bookings of €1,000 (code: BLK100), with amends free up to 21 days before travel. Intrepid travel has 20pc off all international holidays next year, if you book by December 1, while Sunway is offering 10pc off summer sun.

On the slopes...

When will we go on the piste again? Crystal Ski has €150 off any new holiday booking up to April 2022. The offer expires November 30, and includes for example a 3-star trip to Austria next March from €514pp on a B&B basis. Prices includes flights and luggage, but not insurance, ski gear or lift passes.

Hotels at home and abroad...

Buying a gift card for Christmas? the Irish Hotels Federation's 'Go Anywhere Gift Card' is encouraging shoppers to join #GreenFriday with a €20 added free for every €200 spent - a good personal or business gift.

You'll also find Christmas and 10pc Black Friday offers and discounts on the independent collection of hotels, originalirishhotels.com, and 20pc off at Flynn Hotels, whose properties include the Old Ground in Ennis and the Park in Dungarvan.

In Cork, the Metropole Hotel is offering B&B with dinner from €125 for two (with free cancellation), while the Press Up Group's hotels (including the Dean in Cork, and The Clarence in Dublin) have 25pc off best available rates from December 1 to March 31.

Meanwhile, for future hols in the Algarve, Quinta do Lago has a 25pc discount at the boutique Magnolia Hotel on all 2021 bookings for three nights or more. Rooms start from €98 (see our review here).

Back home again, for a five-star Black Friday deal, check out Dublin's InterContinental Hotel, which has B&B with a complimentary upgrade to a Junior Suite, a three-course dinner, late checkout to 2pm and access to the Wellness Area from €145pps. It's available midweek in December, but must be booked before December 2.

Cruise control...

Cruise ships are on hiatus for now, but the race is on to spark future bookings. Royal Caribbean is offering a $400 additional onboard spend on bookings made to December 1, with 2021 cruises setting sail from the UK and Europe starting from just €479pp (a seven-night Italy and Adriatic voyage). Celebrity Cruises, meanwhile, is using Black Friday to highlight its inclusion of drinks, Wi-Fi and tips on every sailing.

And finally... buyer beware!

You know the drill. Approach travel bargains as you would any other purchase - buy what you really want, pay attention to applicable dates or blackout days (e.g. school or bank holidays), and check T&Cs (particularly now).

Don't forget to run the rule over claimed savings (a 25pc discount might be on a high rate that only really applies in peak months, for example). Black Friday travel deals aren't always as they appear, as Adrian Weckler reported this week.

