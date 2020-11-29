| 6.5°C Dublin

10 winter walks

Got cabin fever? Lockdown restrictions are due to be eased so Helen Fairbairn suggests some of the best escape routes to explore around Ireland

A bit of a climb but the views at the summit of Carrickgollogan in Co Dublin make it well worthwhile. All pictures courtesy Fáilte Ireland Expand

Helen Fairbairn

It's been a long lockdown. And in anticipation of next week's easing of 5km restrictions, we've compiled 10 routes to inspire you to explore your local area again. From city to coastal to countryside, each route shows the winter landscape at its best and includes a suggestion for extending the walk into a longer outing. There's something here for everyone - but wherever you choose to travel, please observe Covid-19 safety guidelines and restrictions.

1 Best Bird Sanctuary

North Bull Island, Co Dublin

Privacy