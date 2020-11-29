10 winter walks

It's been a long lockdown. And in anticipation of next week's easing of 5km restrictions, we've compiled 10 routes to inspire you to explore your local area again. From city to coastal to countryside, each route shows the winter landscape at its best and includes a suggestion for extending the walk into a longer outing. There's something here for everyone - but wherever you choose to travel, please observe Covid-19 safety guidelines and restrictions.

1 Best Bird Sanctuary

North Bull Island, Co Dublin

This island was Ireland's first official bird sanctuary. Many species can be only seen in winter; by January, up to 3,000 Brent geese, 5,000 ducks and 30,000 waders all roost here nightly. The birds are attracted by the triple habitats of tidal mudflats, sand dunes and saltmarsh. From the visitor centre you can walk a circuit of your choice. A complete circumnavigation is about 12km long, or try a 7km loop around the southern half of the island to North Bull Wall.

While You're Here... Finish your day with a visit to Howth Harbour. Pick a cafe terrace (check ahead for Covid opening hours) and watch the boats come in.

Hug the coastline by following the 4km path from Ballycotton to Ballyandreen in Co Corkwinter

Hug the coastline by following the 4km path from Ballycotton to Ballyandreen in Co Corkwinter

2 Best City Viewpoint

Carrickgollogan Forest, Co Dublin

A small woodland high in the Dublin Mountains, Carrickgollogan has two main draws. First is a tall, 19th-century chimney stack left over from former lead mines, and second is a viewing rock at the summit of 276m Carrickgollogan Hill. Both spots provide spectacular views, encompassing Dublin city and the Wicklow Mountains. Follow the 2.3km Lead Mines Way circuit (marked with orange arrows), and watch out for the extra spur to the summit viewpoint.

While You're Here... Check out the 1.5km Scalp Lookout Trail in Barnaslingan Wood, just opposite Carrickgollogan.

One for the experienced hiker, particularly in winter — Slieve Snaght in the Derryveagh Mountains, Co Donegal

One for the experienced hiker, particularly in winter — Slieve Snaght in the Derryveagh Mountains, Co Donegal

3 Best Mountain Panorama

Great Sugarloaf Mountain, Co Wicklow

Snow-clad mountains are one of winter's most evocative sights, but the practicalities of accessing the peaks can be tricky. Roads through the Wicklow Mountains are particularly susceptible to closure. Avoid the difficulties by climbing the iconic 501m peak of Great Sugarloaf. Start from Kilmacanogue GAA club and follow an unsigned 5km trail onto the northern shoulder of the mountain. Now veer south and scale the rocky summit slope. Complete the circuit by descending around the southern and eastern slopes back to the start.

Spot a neolithic landmark at Poulnabrone Dolmen in the Burren

Spot a neolithic landmark at Poulnabrone Dolmen in the Burren

While You're Here... Pop down to Bray seafront for a celebratory snack by the sea.

4 Best Lake Circuit

Ardara Loop, Co Kilkenny

This circuit starts and finishes at Castlecomer Discovery Park, around 20km north of Kilkenny city. The visitor centre may be closed, but the park still has several beautiful walks to enjoy. Routes range from 1.5km to 6km in length, and focus largely on the area's woodland and lough shore. The longest option - the Ardara Loop - is signed by purple arrows, and circumnavigates the park's twin lakes, as well as visiting a rocky waterfall and the ruins of Ardara Castle.

While You're Here... Check ahead to see if the park cafe is open for lunch. If not, pack the sandwiches and commandeer a picnic table while the kids burn off energy in the playground.

5 Best Sea-cliffs

Ballycotton Cliff Walk, Co Cork

Coastal walks are beautiful in summer, but invigorating in winter too. The sea has so many different characters, its mood and energy can change almost daily. About 45 minutes east of Cork city, the path from Ballycotton to Ballyandreen is one of the best coastal routes in the region. It's 4km one-way or 8km return; start in the pretty fishing village of Ballycotton and turn around whenever you like. Highlights include a visit to secluded Ballytrasna beach and views to Ballycotton Island Lighthouse.

While You're Here... Linger a while in Ballycotton village, which offers cafes and restaurants for adults (check ahead), and a great new playground for the kids.

6 Best Summit Views

Torc Mountain, Co Kerry

Mountains can be inhospitable places in winter, but Torc Mountain, just south of Killarney, is an exception to the rule. A series of paths, tracks and boardwalk provide firm surfaces all the way to the 535m summit. It's an 8km out-and-back hike, featuring truly spectacular views over the Killarney Lakes. Start from Torc Waterfall, and watch out for red deer - winter is the perfect time to spot them in the upper Owengarriff Valley.

While You're Here... Treat yourself to a horse-drawn carriage ride around Muckross Lake. Like Santa's sleigh but different.

7 Best Underground Caves

Cong Forest nature Trail, Co Mayo

From Cong Abbey car park, cross the pedestrian Abbey Bridge into Cong Forest. The signed 3.8km Nature Trail loops through the woodland, past mature and exotic trees that were formerly part of Ashford Estate. You pass several subterranean caverns, including Pigeon Hole Cave, which is accessed via a flight of steps. The water at the bottom is an underground river connecting Lough Corrib and Lough Mask. There are historic sites too, including stone viaducts, the 20m-high Guinness Tower and the Monk's Fishing House, which has a trapdoor to the river.

While You're Here... Make sure to explore the impressive ruins of 12th-century Cong Abbey, once home to the last High King of Ireland.

8 Best Limestone Hill

Mullaghmore Loop, Co Clare

The moonscape hills of the Burren are unique, and great to explore at any time of the year. So long as it's dry, the limestone pavement provides a firm walking surface in winter too. Four signed routes start at the trailhead in Burren National Park, but the longest one - the blue Mullaghmore Loop - is probably the best. It's 7.5km long and makes a circuit along the shore of Lough Gealáin and over the summit of 180m Mullaghmore. The extensive fissured pavement is wonderfully scenic, but take care not to turn an ankle.

While You're Here... Check out nearby Poulnabrone Dolmen, one of Ireland's most impressive Neolithic tombs.

9 Best Beach and Dunes

Killaspugbrone Loop, Co Sligo

Strandhill is one of Sligo's most popular seaside towns. The town beach can be busy, but this 7km circuit explores the little-visited coastal habitat to the north. From the promenade car park, head north along the coast, following purple arrows. The path leads through sand dunes and past the runway of Sligo Airport. Pass the ruins of 12th-century Killaspugbrone Church, a sandy beach and pine forest before following roadside pavements back to the start.

While You're Here... Visit the shops and cafes along Strandhill seafront. Everyone deserves a treat after a winter walk.

10 Best Wild Hillwalk

Slieve Snaght, Co Donegal

For experienced hillwalkers, cold winter snaps are a perfect time to explore peaks that are normally boggy underfoot. And what better frozen target than Slieve Snaght, Donegal's second-highest mountain? This 678m summit lies at the heart of the Derryveagh Mountains, and is a superlative viewpoint. From the start along the R254 (grid ref: C 965,155), the easiest option is a 6km out-and-back ascent through Horseshoe Valley. If the weather is clear, a longer circuit over Drumnaliffern Mountain (596m) and Crockfadda (485m) is also possible.

While You're Here... Bring your binoculars -Slieve Snaght lies within Glenveagh National Park, the epicentre of Ireland's reintroduction programme for golden eagles.