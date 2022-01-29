10 tips that could save you hundreds of euro on your next holiday

It looks like fewer flights, pent-up demand and inflation will see sun-holiday price spikes over the February midterm, Easter and summer. So how can you take a break without breaking the bank?

1. Book early

Tour operators love early bird business, but it also makes sense for punters. January sales have been extended, and with booking deposits as low as €1 available, this is a good time to lock in a trip, leaving months to pay off the balance. Late bookers can score great deals, but early birds get the best choice, and avoid the stressy wait in the meantime.

2. Shoulder season

The simplest way to avoid peak-season prices is to avoid peak season.

If you aren’t tied to school holidays, June and September can bring the same warm weather with lower costs and fewer crowds.

3. Fringe benefits

If you’re limited to school breaks, try travelling midweek or on earlier or later flights to work around the fringes of demand. As I write, Ryanair flights from Dublin to Faro cost €225 on March 16, but €68 on March 14, for example.

Instead of seven or 14 days, look at five, six or 10-night breaks that avoid busy weekends. If your dates are flexible, you’ll always get better deals.

4. Last week

The last week in August can offer lower prices than much of peak season, as schools stagger their returns to the classroom. It’s always worth a look.

5. Swap your home

It’s not for everyone, but home swaps (read a feature on the experience here) basically mean free accommodation. Reputable sites like homelink.ie or intervac-homeexchange.com offer listings for a fee, often with free trials. Swapping cars can save on car hire too, though check the insurance implications.

6. Car hire

Smaller fleets and rising demand present another cost to flag. Instead of block-booking a car for seven or 14 days, why not plan your touring or shopping runs for a couple of two-day or four-day periods? A car-hire excess insurance policy can also reduce nasty extras.

7. The Last Mile

Holiday costs also include transport, meals, clothes and entertainment. Expensive airport parking or cab rides are one potential saving. Why not ask a friend or family member to drop and collect you, and return the favour? Package holidays usually include transfers. Check public transport options too.

8. Examine the extras

Smart packing (start with a list) saves on sky-high bag fees. Think ahead about food plans. I love eating out on holidays, but costs really add up over a week, so consider eating lunches at your accommodation, for example, skipping pricey hotel breakfasts, or small savings like making sambos for the plane.

9. Value your time

Organising a cost-effective holiday can be satisfying. It can also be a stress fest. Using a travel agent may cost more, but it offers protection, flexibility to reschedule, and the donkey work is done for you. It may free up hours (and blood vessels) for work elsewhere.

10. Don’t forget

Check that passports are in date, Covid certs are in order, shop around for travel insurance and check specific restrictions or health forms for your destination (reopen.europa.eu).

Late scrambles add expense!