10 solo travel tips – from dining alone to leaving your good jewellery at home

Thinking of taking the plunge and travelling solo? A veteran of 70 countries has some tips...

I adore travelling solo. I’ve been to 70 countries and counting, from cycling in Colombia to running wellness weekends in Spain (many of the stories from my trips are in my new book, Life Is A Cycle) , and there are more to come.

While I am a seasoned adventurer, however, I still need to look after myself while traveling. So if you’re thinking of a trip, here are my top solo travel tips to ensure your safety and fun!

1. Independent travel or a group trip?

Personally, I love to travel independently and make my own way around the world. If you are anxious about travelling alone, however, joining an organised tour or activity-based holiday as a solo traveller can be a good way to dip your toe in the water.

These can be more expensive than DIY trips, but the trade-off is that you have less to think about and organise. Plus, with activities and tours on the itinerary, you will have a natural ice-breaker and lots in common with the group. Companies like Sunway, Travel Department, UWalk.ie and TD Active all offer escorted group tours from Ireland. I run cycling trips and yoga breaks too!

2. Before you go

Before you travel, photograph your passport and essential documents like visas, flight details, insurance and so on. Email the photos to yourself – so you have back-ups in case they are lost or stolen, and you can access them from anywhere.

3. Let people know where you’re going

Always register your travel plans online with the Department of Foreign Affairs. There is a form to fill in; it’s useful in the unlikely event of a natural disaster in the area, civil unrest, or if you have a family emergency while overseas.

I also recommend staying in touch with home, daily! Your family will worry about you (which is very nice of them). Drop a location pin so they can follow your adventure. If you are going off-grid, let them know and text as soon as you get back to civilisation.

4. Speaking of safety...

Leave your good jewellery at home. There is no need to draw attention to yourself. Keep your passport and cash in a money belt under your clothes – I wrap them in a plastic bag to ensure they don’t get wet from sweat – and keep just enough cash out for half a day. Never assume that you can tap your bank card or use fancy payment app, especially for local markets, street food and so on.

Never put your handbag or day pack under your chair or in an overhead bin on a bus or train. Your bag will vanish. Instead, keep it on your lap, turn the zips in towards your body and wrap a strap around your arm. You can have a snooze and never have to worry.

5. Data and connections

Check data roaming charges for your chosen destination before you go. Wi-Fi and WhatsApp are free and easy to use. Check bus and train times well in advance so that you do not waste days on missed connections.

6. Social skills

Eating alone while travelling solo seems to be a big worry for a lot of people that I talk to. Try to find a night market or a busy street with communal seating. Don’t be shy, ask other tourists questions. It won’t be long before you’re having a conversation with someone from another part of the world and exchanging travel information and tips of your own.

If you stay in budget guest houses or hostels with breakfast included, you will also get to meet other guests over orange juice and toast. On the subject of eating, always check that food is fully cooked (and pack medication for an upset stomach)!

7. Enjoy yourself (safely)

Alcohol and drugs are a personal choice but be aware that travelling solo and getting hammered is not a good idea. While other countries might be more liberal about substances, it doesn’t mean you have to make up for lost time...

Life is a Cycle, by Sinead Kennedy

8. See the big hits first

I think it’s best to do the top tourist attractions first and go off the beaten track second. Tick the boxes, take the photos and see the wonders of the world. When you have your bearings and have spoken to the locals, then you can wonder further afield.

9. Holiday Romance?

You never know, it might happen! Just be prepared and be safe. You have to ensure that people are with you for you and not your wallet…

10. Remember – it’s your holiday

Have the time of your life! Travelling solo is the perfect opportunity to be unashamedly self-centred. You never have to compromise. Being able to go where you want and do what you want when you want is bliss. I would encourage you to create as many memories as possible and remember - you only live once.

Sinead Kennedy is a solo travel mentor, mental health and wellbeing coach. She is the Author of Life Is A Cycle – A true story of resilience, cycling adventures and solo travel. Read more about her work and travels on sineadekennedy.com