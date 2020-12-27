| 4.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

10 New hotspots to visit in 2021

From Paris to Manhattan, art to the Arctic Circle, there's a wide world out there... and Andrea Smith can't wait

Arctic Baths in Swedish Lapland Expand
Art meets nature at Tranendreef Expand
The Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace Expand
All aboard the SS Venezia Expand
Make Up Museum Expand

Close

Arctic Baths in Swedish Lapland

Arctic Baths in Swedish Lapland

Art meets nature at Tranendreef

Art meets nature at Tranendreef

� Visit Limburg

The Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace

The Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace

� Royal Collection Trust / � H

All aboard the SS Venezia

All aboard the SS Venezia

Make Up Museum

Make Up Museum

/

Arctic Baths in Swedish Lapland

While we've been grounded for most of this year, new travel experiences have launched around the world that we'll be checking out as soon we get the green light to travel. Here are some fabulous, box-fresh destinations to add to your wish list.

1 On your bike in Paris

Cycling has increased in popularity during the pandemic, but a picturesque new bike route from Paris to the sea seems a far more interesting challenge than pedalling around our own 5km. La Seine à Vélo is a 420km-long route from Paris to Le Havre and Deauville in Normandy, taking in nature, cathedrals and chateaux en route. A dedicated website provides guides to the different stages and information on accommodation, food and service providers. It also gives a heads-up on delicious gastronomic discoveries and the must-see sites along the route, including Claude Monet's house and garden in Giverny.

Privacy