10 New hotspots to visit in 2021

While we've been grounded for most of this year, new travel experiences have launched around the world that we'll be checking out as soon we get the green light to travel. Here are some fabulous, box-fresh destinations to add to your wish list.

1 On your bike in Paris

Cycling has increased in popularity during the pandemic, but a picturesque new bike route from Paris to the sea seems a far more interesting challenge than pedalling around our own 5km. La Seine à Vélo is a 420km-long route from Paris to Le Havre and Deauville in Normandy, taking in nature, cathedrals and chateaux en route. A dedicated website provides guides to the different stages and information on accommodation, food and service providers. It also gives a heads-up on delicious gastronomic discoveries and the must-see sites along the route, including Claude Monet's house and garden in Giverny.

www.laseineavelo.fr

2 Rock out at The Albion Rooms

Bored with your own four walls, you might enjoy hanging in a brand-new English hotel owned by rock band, The Libertines. Set in a five-storey Victorian building overlooking the sea, The Albion Rooms is a boutique hotel in the seaside town of Margate. Its boldly elegant and glamorous rooms are named after people like poets Emily Dickinson and William Blake, and it has a coffee shop, two bars and a recording studio. It may appeal to those whose creative muse needs stimulating, as the band's colourful frontman, Pete Doherty, describes it as a "perfect place for prophets new inspired, to recline, write, record - with rejoicing and knees up aplenty".

Rooms from £114 (€128) per night, www.thealbionrooms.live

3 Cruise to the Floating City

If you'd love to take to the high seas but the prospect of going on a cruise with thousands of people unnerves you, a new ship that holds a maximum of 126 passengers may solve that dilemma. The lobby of the SS Venezia has been designed to resemble Venice in the 1930s, and its decor of Murano glass, decadent wallpaper and gilded accents pays homage to the Venetian style of the early 20th century. Among the itineraries on offer in 2021 is the 10-day Milan, Venice and the Gems of Northern Italy cruise, aimed at romantics, connoisseurs of food and wine and lovers of art and architecture.

Rates start at €3,199 pp, www.uniworld.com

4 Marvel at the monarch's masterpieces

If you've binge-watched the latest season of The Crown, a new royal exhibition might help to ease the withdrawal symptoms from the drama. Those planning a trip to London in 2021 may like to pencil in a visit to The Queen's Gallery at Buckingham Palace to see an exhibition of 65 paintings from Her Maj's collection. Art lovers can revel in works like Rembrandt's 'The Shipbuilder and his Wife', Rubens' 'Self-Portrait', Vermeer's 'Lady at the Virginals with a Gentleman' and Titian's 'Madonna and Child with Tobias and the Angel'.

Masterpieces from Buckingham Castle runs until January 2022 (check for Covid restrictions) Adults, £16 (€17.83), www.rct.uk

5 Chill out at the Arctic Bath

Spa aficionados will love the Arctic Bath in Swedish Lapland, which floats on the Lule River during milder months and sits on the ice in winter when the water freezes. The spa is built in a circular shape and has a giant ice bath in the middle, as well as saunas, treatment rooms and baths. The hotel has individual rooms, some of which are situated on the lake and connected to the shore by a floating walkway. While stays are on the spendy side, guests may spot the Northern Lights while relaxing, and can enjoy the midnight sun during the summer months thanks to the new wellness attraction's position above the Arctic Circle.

www.arcticbath.se

6 Be heard at Project Word

Language-lovers may want to pencil in a trip to Planet Word in Washington, DC, which celebrates the power of words. The museum was founded by former teacher Ann Friedman to explore how signed, spoken, written or sung language connects us and shapes our most significant moments. Housed in the Franklin School, it's the world's first voice-activated museum and contains 11 immersive galleries. The Spoken Word gallery examines the diversity of languages, and visitors can meet speakers and signers from all over the world who introduce them to what's unique about their own language. If the idea of reciting iconic speeches such as Martin Luther King, Jr's "I Have a Dream" appeals to you, head to the Lend Me Your Ears exhibit, where you can deliver it using a teleprompter.

Free, donations welcome, www.planetwordmuseum.org

7 Suspend belief at Tranendreef

Fancy a Belgian camping adventure with a difference? Guests at Tranendreef stay in teardrop-shaped tents suspended from trees in a forest in Borgloon, Limburg, which are accessed via ladders. The tents have windows and contain a mattress, bench and ledges for storage. Breakfast is also available to guests, if required. The tents were originally built as an art installation by Dutch visual artist Dré Wapenaar, and travellers can stay in them from April 1 until September 30.​

From €70, www.visitlimburg.be

8 Could you Bear it?

We've weathered several lockdowns, but if you truly want to test your survival skills, check out the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in the United Arab Emirates. The camp is located in Jebel Jais, an ideal location for challenging adventurers thanks to its stunning mountainous terrain. The programmes have been designed by Bear himself, and developed from his survival experiences, dynamic methods and techniques. Guests will learn a combination of basic and extreme survival skills, and will receive practical instruction on remote medical trauma treatment, navigation techniques and extreme weather survival. Handy when you come back and want to climb the Sugarloaf!

Prices from AED450 (€104) pp for the half-day survival experience, www.beargryllscamp.ae

9 Tackle the track

With outdoor activities being a safer option for the foreseeable, New Zealand's newest Great Walk is expected to attract visitors to the west coast of the country. There are now 10 Great Walks, which pass through native forests, lakes and rivers, rugged mountain peaks, deep gorges and vast valleys. They're all accessible from major towns and accommodation in huts is offered. Designed for both mountain-bikers and walkers, the 55km Paparoa Track runs from Blackball on the east to Punakaiki on the western side of the Paparoa Range, with breathtaking views along the way.

www.newzealand-indepth.co.uk

10 Be made up in Manhattan

If you revel in Chanel, you may want to head to the world's first museum dedicated to makeup. The Makeup Museum opened in September in New York and celebrates beauty culture. As well as exhibiting legendary makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin's personal journals, it has opened with 'Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup in America'. This exhibition focuses on beauty products and imagery from the decade considered to herald the birth of the modern cosmetics industry. There are beautiful installations, such as the museum's tribute to Max Factor and never-before-seen skincare artefacts from Marilyn Monroe, Greta Garbo and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Adults $40, www.makeupmuseum.com