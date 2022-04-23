10 ‘hobby holidays’ to upskill or indulge your interests on a short break

For as long as I’ve had kids, any paintings in our house have been done by kids.

During lockdown, however, I found myself buying tubes of acrylic paint. What started on paper grew to creating on canvas. I didn’t really know how to paint, but I loved the feel of it — the unmathematical, squidgy nature of the stuff, and the way a painting could take me out of the pandemic for a few hours.

Others picked up guitars, tried home-brewing, or bought mountain bikes. Perhaps you got to grips with the garden, or learned a cúpla focail?

Now we’re back to being busy, it’s hard to carve out space to keep these interests going (I haven’t picked up a paintbrush since Christmas). That’s why I see a fresh opportunity for ‘hobby holidays’.

Taking time out to indulge an interest isn’t new. One tour operator, Responsible Travel, saw demand for ‘upskilling holidays’ grow by 132pc before the pandemic, with particular demand for art, dancing and languages.

But I think Covid has created a new space for these kinds of breaks — and new ways for hotels, destinations and tour operators to partner with creative people, particularly off-season.

For budding artists, Westport’s Knockranny House has a two-night retreat from May 6-7 with an art class by Cheryl Cobern-Browne, where guests collect materials from the shoreline to create their pieces. It includes B&B and dinner from €360pp (knockrannyhousehotel.ie).

Or what about a patchwork quilting retreat? The Old Rectory in Co Leitrim has a two-night special, including B&B and meals, in September “for those who love uninterrupted sewing time” (from €320pp; theoldrectoryireland.com).

Overseas, artist Dora Keogh has teamed up with solo travel specialist Friendship Travel for a 13-night painting retreat around Olhão and Seville. It runs from October 12, and prices start from €2,215pp, including tuition, full board, and some wine (friendshiptravel.com).

TD Active is running photography breaks, with a three-night trip to Morocco this October, where you will be accompanied by tutors (from €949pp; tdactiveholidays.ie).

Meanwhile, in Co Donegal, Arnold’s Hotel will be running guided photography and writing weekends in November (from €299/€310pp; originalirishhotels.com).

Outdoorsy folk may like the Cliff House Hotel’s sea swimming or Hill Skills packages — the latter is part of a two-night special with guide Mario Macrory of Muddyboots. It starts from €1,055pp for two from October 1, including B&B and one dinner (cliffhousehotel.ie).

Another hotel doing swimming instruction is The Galmont in Galway, where a one-to-one lesson with Noel Barrett, manager of Energize Fitness & Leisure, is included in a package along with B&B and dinner from €335 per room (thegalmont.com). The lesson includes stroke analysis, optional video, and a program to take away for pool or open water.

Killarney’s Gleneagle Hotel runs off-peak packages around activities like social dancing and pitch and putt (from €315pp for four nights; gleneaglehotel.com).

There are heaps of cooking packages out there, too. Gear up for summer with the BBQ & Grill primer at the Blue Book’s Dunbrody House in Co Wexford (€175pp; B&B extra from €185; dunbrodyhouse.com), for example, or combine yoga and vegan cooking lessons at Purecamping in Co Clare this June (from €220pp; purecamping.ie).

Finally, Kilkenny's Cakeface Cookery School and the Hibernian Hotel have teamed up to offer a one-night hotel stay with breakfast plus a half-day cookery class from €215pp (see kilkennyhibernianhotel.com or cakeface.ie).