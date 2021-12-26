10 festive season strolls to put a spring in your step

A bracing walk in the fresh air is the perfect way to spend some time between Christmas and New Year’s, particularly as the traditional festive visits to friends and family have to be curtailed to limit social contacts.

Pulling on the walking shoes is a great idea, as once the Christmas pudding has been digested and Santa’s presents have been thrown aside, the mood in the house can grow restless. It’s also a good move to get the kids’ heads out of their devices and into the beauty of nature.

So wrap up warm and head out to one of the myriad family-friendly walks and trails spread around the country. Here are some of our favourites.

Torc Waterfall, Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry. Photo: Chris Hill

Torc Waterfall, Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry. Photo: Chris Hill

1 Torc Waterfall Trail, Kerry

Torc Waterfall is a gorgeous, 70-foot attraction in Killarney National Park, and children will enjoy gazing at its cascading streams of water. An easy loop will take you there through the forest, while offering great views of Muckross Lake. There are two options suitable for families – for older children and those with reasonable fitness levels – both beginning at Torc Waterfall car park.

The Yellow Trail is 1.5km long and the Blue Trail is 2.5km – follow the coloured arrows for both routes. When you come back, you can always take a stroll around the stunning national park. See how many different birds the kids can spot – more than 140 species have been recorded there.

Refuel: Check out the Café du Parc at Killarney Plaza Hotel, which does a fun Funky Brunch at weekends.

2 Doneraile Wildlife Park, Cork

Explore Doneraile Wildlife Park by embarking on a series of waymarked walks that begin and end in the car park. The Park Perimeter Loop is a 5.1km trail that offers a chance to explore lakes, water features and woodlands and see the wide range of wildlife. There are also shorter options for more leisurely strolls around the 166-hectare park.

Children will love the swans and deer herds dotted around the park, and there is also a great playground to help them burn off excess energy.

Refuel: The flamboyant Townhouse Café and Interiors in Doneraile has plenty to entertain decor-loving visitors.

3 Portumna Forest Park, Galway

Portumna Forest Park covers almost 450 hectares, and has four walking trails of varying lengths. The accessible Forest Friendly Walking Trail is perfect for families, and you’ll be able to check out the duck pond as you meander around and see glimpses of Lough Derg.

The Woodland Trail begins and ends in the car park and is slightly longer. It is gravelled with minimal gradient, making it suitable for wheelchair users, buggies, and outings on the brand new Christmas bikes. Watch out for red squirrels, pygmy shrews, badgers and the park’s large population of fallow deer along the way.

Refuel: The much-loved Blas Cafe closes for the Christmas period, but we also love CaToCa at Portumna Castle Tea Rooms.

Castle Coole is ideal for family walk. Photo: Brian Morrison

Castle Coole is ideal for family walk. Photo: Brian Morrison

4 Castle Coole Beech Trail, Fermanagh

The Castle Coole Beech Trail in Enniskillen is a buggy-friendly walk that takes you through the Beech Wood at Castle Coole. It can take either 30 minutes or an hour, depending on the route you take. You start at the castle’s car park, and the trail provides views of Topped Mountain and also takes you past the Ice House, which dates back to 1794.

The gentle walk around Lough Coole allows you to see various wildlife species and admire the stately mansion. There is free entry for National Trust members, otherwise it’s adults £5, children £2.50 and families £12.50.

Refuel: Enjoy scones, traybakes and tarts at the cosy Granny Walsh’s Coffee Shop in Enniskillen.

5 Limerick Greenway, Limerick

Limerick Greenway connects the three market towns of Rathkeale, Newcastlewest and Abbeyfeale in west Limerick, and follows the old Limerick to Kerry railway line. The 39km off-road walking and cycling route can be broken up and explored in smaller stages, and you’ll find Norman castles, medieval ruins, famine graveyards, cattle and horses all along the way.

With little ones in tow, you might want to tackle either of the 4km sections – Ardagh to Newcastle West, which crosses the River Daar, or Barnagh to Templeglantine, which features two stone bridges.

Refuel: Unwind over warming coffee and freshly baked goods at Platform 22 Cafe in Barnagh.

Portumna Forest Park, Portumna. Photo: Brian Morrison

Portumna Forest Park, Portumna. Photo: Brian Morrison

6 Glenfarne Forest Woods, Leitrim

Families embarking on the Glenfarne Forest Woods Walk in Leitrim will find it an easy walk laid out on paths and tracks. Start at Glenfarne Forest Demesne and as you ramble you’ll be treated to views of Fermanagh across the lake.

You can follow part of the Macnean Sculpture Trail, which features 11 pieces dotted around upper and lower Lough Macnean. Keep an eye out for badgers, hares and even some mallard ducks, which congregate on the western shore of the lake during winter and spring.

Refuel: There are picnic tables provided if you bring your own refreshments, or you could enjoy a hearty meal of fish and chips at the Lavender Restaurant at Clancys of Glenfarne.

7 Blessington Greenway, Wicklow

Blessington Greenway is an easy, family-friendly 5.8km walk that begins at the Avon Activity Centre. It takes you through forest and natural woodland along Russellstown Bay adjacent to the magnificent 18th-century Palladian mansion, Russborough House and Gardens.

The picturesque trail is suitable for buggies and bikes due to its forest roads, boardwalk and footpath, and there is plenty of scenery and wildlife to dazzle you along the way.

Refuel: Head to the stylish Russborough Café for a reviving lunch or coffee and cakes.

Stunning Curracloe beach.

Stunning Curracloe beach.

8 Raven Point Wood, Wexford

The Raven Point Wood trail loop is an easy walk along the forest path behind the popular Blue Flag beach at Curracloe (OSI Discovery Map Series: 77). The 6.8km trail runs through sand dunes and woodlands and there is a car park at the trailhead.

Children will have a good chance of spotting red squirrels and grey seals as they amble along the trail. They may even catch sight of wild geese from the adjacent North Slob lands as they fly to roost on sand banks in Wexford Harbour at twilight.

Refuel: Visit the popular Coffee Break Beach Café in Curracloe, or go a bit further out to the award-winning Ohana Café at Ballytramon House, which has a great kids menu.

9 Fairy Castle Loop at Ticknock

The Fairy Castle Loop is a lovely family walk located 30 minutes from Dublin city centre above Ticknock Forest. You begin at the car park, and while the full loop is 5.5km in length, the walk up to the Three Rock summit is around 3km and suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. There are plenty of picnic tables on hand if you need to take a breather along the trail.

The views over Dublin to the sea and the surrounding Wicklow mountains are spectacular as you ascend the cairn at Fairy Castle, the summit of Two Rock mountain. Check out the remains of an ancient passage tomb, and encourage kids to look out for red grouse in the heath and blanket bog, which provide a habitat for the endangered species.

Refuel: Fill up with hot chocolate and hearty sandwiches at Trails Café on Ticknock Road.

10 Drum Manor Forest Park, Tyrone

Way-marked trails of varying length begin at the car park of Drum Manor Forest Park, which is located off the A505 Cookstown to Omagh Road. They form a circular route that is buggy and wheelchair-accessible, and incorporates the fabulous butterfly and Japanese gardens.

If you’re a nature-lover, you’ll enjoy taking in a wide variety of different tree species, and smallies will love feeding the ducks in the ponds or rambling around the arboretum. There is a play park for them to go wild in beside the car park. There’s a small entrance fee to the forest park of £3 for cars, £1 for pedestrians and 50p for children.

Refuel: Have a cuppa and choose from the wide variety of scones on offer at Lucy’s Loft in Cookstown.