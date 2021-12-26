| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

10 festive season strolls to put a spring in your step

Now the big day is over, we have some great suggestions for family-friendly walks across the country 

Torc Mountain behind Looscauragh Lough, from Moll's Gap Killarney, Co Kerry. Photo: Chris Hill Expand
Torc Waterfall, Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry. Photo: Chris Hill Expand
Fairy Castle Loop at Ticknock. Photo: Fionn McCann Expand
Castle Coole is ideal for family walk. Photo: Brian Morrison Expand
Portumna Forest Park, Portumna. Photo: Brian Morrison Expand
Stunning Curracloe beach. Expand

Close

Torc Mountain behind Looscauragh Lough, from Moll's Gap Killarney, Co Kerry. Photo: Chris Hill

Torc Mountain behind Looscauragh Lough, from Moll's Gap Killarney, Co Kerry. Photo: Chris Hill

Torc Waterfall, Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry. Photo: Chris Hill

Torc Waterfall, Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry. Photo: Chris Hill

Fairy Castle Loop at Ticknock. Photo: Fionn McCann

Fairy Castle Loop at Ticknock. Photo: Fionn McCann

Castle Coole is ideal for family walk. Photo: Brian Morrison

Castle Coole is ideal for family walk. Photo: Brian Morrison

Portumna Forest Park, Portumna. Photo: Brian Morrison

Portumna Forest Park, Portumna. Photo: Brian Morrison

Stunning Curracloe beach.

Stunning Curracloe beach.

/

Torc Mountain behind Looscauragh Lough, from Moll's Gap Killarney, Co Kerry. Photo: Chris Hill

Andrea Smith Twitter

A bracing walk in the fresh air is the perfect way to spend some time between Christmas and New Year’s, particularly as the traditional festive visits to friends and family have to be curtailed to limit social contacts.

Pulling on the walking shoes is a great idea, as once the Christmas pudding has been digested and Santa’s presents have been thrown aside, the mood in the house can grow restless. It’s also a good move to get the kids’ heads out of their devices and into the beauty of nature.

Privacy