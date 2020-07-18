10 brilliant bite-sized cycles in Ireland - from forest parks to mountain bike trails

As part of our summer cycling special, Ciaran Lennon recommends 10 bite-sized cycles in Ireland.

1. Ballyhoura Mountain Bike Park

Ardpatrick, Co limerick

Expand Close Ballyhoura / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ballyhoura

Okay so the largest trail network in Ireland is hardly bite-sized, but the length of your day in the saddle depends on your appetite. There’s 98km of trails but the shortest is 6km and longest is 51km; routes run from beginner level to some tough forest climbs that reward you with sweeping fast descents.

Accommodation, bike rental and food are all available on site near the village of Ardpatrick. There’s also facilities to wash yourself and your bike. There’s a parking fee of €5.

Read More

2. Castle Archdale

Co Fermanagh

Expand Close Archdale Forest Park / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Archdale Forest Park

Start from the marina in Castle Archdale Country Park, then follow the arrows through the secluded forest.

The Old Castle is roughly halfway around the 10km loop and is the ideal spot to grab yourself a quick breather. The return leg hugs the shore of Lower Lough Erne, where you get panoramic views across to Davy’s Island and White Island.

There’s a café and playground in the courtyard. In summer you can take boat trips to White Island to see the world-famous carved figures.

3. Lough Key Park

Co Roscommon

Expand Close Loughkey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Loughkey

This traffic-free trail through the forest park is an ideal safe setting for introducing aspiring young pedallers to cycling. Start from the marina and follow the 8km trail through the trees and around the lough, where you’ll get a perfect view of Castle Island, which you might recognise from Sky One comedy Moone Boy.

Electric Bike Trails have a rental service and the Lakeside Cafe has a nice decking to unwind on afterwards. There’s a €4 parking fee. See our list of Ireland's 10 best family cycles, too.

4. Glencullen Adventure Park

Co Dublin

If cycling really is the new golf this is one of the most dramatic transformations in the country. There are 16 mountain trails to explore on the site of the old Glencullen Golf Club, and to help there is an uplift service to take the pain out of the climbs — although there are some restrictions to this service due to Covid-19.

Bike rental is available and the GAP cafe is open for takeaway.

5. Carlingford – Omeath Greenway

Co Louth

Expand Close Carlingford / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Carlingford

This dedicated cycling and walking track runs for 7km along the shoreline of Carlingford Lough on what was once the old Dundalk, Newry & Greenore Railway.

Apart from a 300m section near Omeath, where cyclists are briefly directed on to the road, the route is separated from passing traffic. The route will eventually form part of the ‘Great Eastern Greenway’, which will link Dundalk to Newry.

Bike rental is available in Carlingford from www.onyerbike.ie

6. Muckross Lake Loop, Killarney

Co Kerry

Expand Close Lake Killarne / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lake Killarne

This loop is only 10km but it’s worth taking your time to enjoy the magnificent setting in the middle of the Killarney National Park. Starting from Muckross House this circular route through the ancient oak forest has plenty of places to stop, from Dundag Beach, the Meeting of the Waters and famous Torc Waterfall.

Dinis Cottage Tea Rooms, which reopened this month, is the perfect pit-stop. Nearly all the route is off road apart from a small section on the N71.

7. Suir Blueway

Co Tipperary

Expand Close Kilsheelan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kilsheelan

The gentle 21km cycle route runs along the river towpath from Clonmel through the picture-postcard Kilsheelan on to Carrick-on-Suir. The route is ideal for leisure cyclists of all abilities, with excellent picnicking spots along the way.

This section forms part of the Butler Trail and is dotted with centuries-old castles, tower houses and churches. Bike hire options are available in Clonmel and Carrick.

8. Blessington Greenway

Co Wicklow

Expand Close Blessington / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Blessington

The 6.5km route along the shores of the Blessington Lakes starts at the Avon Activity Centre and leads to the splendid Russborough House, which has a playground, maze and cafe. The trail of forest roads, tarmac paths and boardwalks is suitable for little pedallers and best at a sedate pace. There’s a 300m section that briefly runs along the side of the busy N81, but a purpose-built cycling pathway keeps the two-wheeled traffic safe.

After returning to the start at Avon, enjoy a slice of pizza from the Big Blue Bus, a renovated 1970s double-decker, looking out over the lakes and Wicklow mountains.

9. Lough Boora Discovery Park

Co Offaly

Expand Close Lough Boora / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lough Boora

There are five different trails at the imaginatively regenerated park that was once a commercial bog, three of them accessible by bike: Mesolithic (9km), Farmland (6km), Turraun (15.8km) or combined for one larger route of 22km. They allow cyclists to enjoy the park’s lakes, wetlands and unique environmental sculptures and a car-free setting. Access is free and at the moment they have waved their regular parking fee. Bike hire is available at the visitor centre, which also boasts the CaToCa fine foods cafe.

10. Connemara Greenway

Co Galway

Expand Close Connemara / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Connemara

The long-term plan is a 76km greenway connecting Galway city with Clifden, but for now you can get a taste of what is, hopefully, to come on this 6km section of off-road paths near Ballinahinch that runs on the old railway line. The surface is immaculate and the potential clear for all to see.

Sign up for our free travel newsletter!

Like what you're reading? Subscribe to 'Travel Insider', our free travel newsletter written by award-winning Travel Editor, Pól Ó Conghaile.

Online Editors