10 best travel movies to inspire future trips - from Thelma and Louise to The Beach

How to escape without leaving the house? Get some armchair inspiration with our list of the 10 best travel movies... and don't forget the popcorn!

1. Thelma and Louise (1991)

If ever there were a time when we needed to live vicariously through a road trip movie, it's now. Thelma and Louise (below) is the ultimate adventure movie. It makes me tear up every time, has bonus Brad Pitt points, and you can follow it by digging out some vintage 501s and a headscarf.

2. Wild (2014)

The tale of Cheryl Strayed's solo hike along the Pacific Coast Trail starring Reese Witherspoon will make you want to strap on a pair of hiking boots as soon as you possibly can. Alternatively, it might just make you eternally grateful that you're plonked on a sofa rather than trekking over 1,000 miles with a giant rucksack on your back.

3. The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Is there anything more comforting than popping on a Wes Anderson movie? Of course there isn't. The Darjeeling Limited is one of his best, tracking three brothers on their train journey across India (if you're currently cooped up with family members, you'll relate hard to this one).

4. Out of Africa (1985)

A classic of the genre, Out of Africa tells the true (and somewhat tragic) story of Karen Blixen and her lover (played by Meryl Streep and Robert Redford). Set against the backdrop of Kenya's stunning Ngong Hills and Rift Valley, this one may be a bit of a tearjerker, but you'll be bowled over by the beautiful African setting (and that hair-washing scene).

5. The Way (2010)

Covid-19 has dashed Camino plans for now, but if you've ever been tempted to walk the famous route, this is the movie for you. Martin Sheen plays a man walking the French Way in memory of his son, and falls in with a rag tag group of pilgrims along the track. On a similar vein, David's Lynch's The Straight Story (1999) is a weepie for the ages, chronicling a 73-year-old man's road trip… by lawn mower.

6. Y Tu Mamá También (2001)

This Mexican road trip movie follows the journey of two teenage boys and an older woman, as they drive across gorgeous desert landscapes and along coastal roads. The title is Spanish for 'And your mother, too' but let us warn you… this is certainly not one to watch with your mother.

7. The Beach (2000)

Need any further proof that we, as a human race, can't have nice things? Maya Bay, the setting for The Beach, was closed last year after it was all but destroyed by overtourism. But while the beach heals, we can still enjoy it on screen, along with a baby-faced Leonardo DiCaprio (above).

8. Jurassic Park (1993)

Every time I watch Jurassic Park (and I confess, that happens quite often) I fall in love with it all over again. The luscious green peaks of Hawaii, the excellent tension, the shirtless Jeff Goldblum… what's not to like? The effects have aged, sequels have followed, but Spielberg's dino-epic is the original and the best.

9. The Talented Mr Ripley (1999)

There's something so dreamily aspirational about all of this film (apart from the, uh, murdery bit). But the Italian island of Ischia, seen through a 1950s filter, is undeniably swoonworthy. Mix up a Campari and soda for the screening and you could be there with Jude, Matt and Gwyneth (almost).

10. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

It's almost impossible to watch this movie without being swept up with the overwhelming urge to go to Singapore. But until you can, this glossy, colourful, celebration of a film is the next best thing. Just make sure you have enough snacks to hand - the food envy is strong in this one.

PS. If you like those, try…

Looking for more of the best travel movies?

Moana (2016), an animated adventure set in Polynesia, is a great one to watch with the kids and feels like an adventure in itself (it's on Disney+). If you're longing for some Californian sun (and wine… and wit) then give Sideways (2004) a go, while other road trip options include Little Miss Sunshine (2016) and Easy Rider (1969).

