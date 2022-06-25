Top 12: As this year's Wimbledon kicks off, we revisit a dozen of the tournament’s greatest tennis moments

12 The longest match (2010) Nicolas Mahut and John Isner are names that probably won’t mean much to those who don’t follow tennis closely, but they will likely forever enjoy legendary status at Wimbledon. The French man and US national were so evenly matched that it was practically impossible for one to triumph over the other. Their match went on for two days and lasted 11 hours and five minutes. Incredibly, their final set ended 70-68 and lasted just over eight hours. An ultramarathon with rackets!

11 Andy Murray delivers (2013)

It’s impossible to measure the weight of expectation that was on Andy Murray’s shoulders, but after Tim Henman had consistently come up short, the Scot was seen as the one most likely to deliver a men’s singles title victory for Britain. Cool under extreme pressure, Murray faced the formidable Novak Djokovic in the final and, against the odds, won in straight sets. He was the first British man to win the title since Fred Perry in 1936.

10 Cliff Richard entertains the Centre Court crowd (1996)

Centre Court — Wimbledon’s flagship arena — now features a retractable roof, which means the show can go on irrespective of any downpour. Back in 1996 it was all so different, and when rain delayed proceedings, Cliff Richard took it upon himself to entertain the masses. Sir Cliff has long been a Wimbledon devotee and his impromptu show featured the unlikely backing singers of Virginia Wade (see No 7) and Martina Navratilova.

9 Venus victorious (2000)

The story of the Williams sisters is an inspirational one. When elder sister Venus won her first Wimbledon on July 9, 2000, there was a real sense of the changing of the guard, but few could imagine just how dominant she and Serena would be. Between them, they’ve won a dozen Wimbledon singles titles, and Serena — at 40 — will be competing in the tournament again this year.

8 The ‘people’s final’ (2001)

Securing Centre Court tickets on finals day is notoriously difficult. Connections and deep pockets are essential. But 21 years ago, something completely unexpected happened. As a result of consistently wet weather, the men’s final between Goran Ivanišević and Pat Rafter was moved from Sunday to the Monday and tickets were put on general sale. The Guardian noted that the usually staid audience had been supplanted by a “football-style crowd”. Ivanišević won in a thriller.

7 Virginia Wade triumphs (1977)

The UK press and public made much of this Briton’s one and only Wimbledon title. It was Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee, so jingoism was high, and it was also the centenary of Wimbledon itself. But what’s most remarkable about Wade’s win was that it came at her 16th Wimbledon and she was 32 — an age considered geriatric in tennis at that point. Her punditry skills have been a staple of the BBC’s coverage of the tournament ever since.

6 Jana Novotná’s tears (1993)

Steffi Graf, the all-conquering star of women’s tennis in the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, had to dig deep in order to beat Czech challenger Jana Novotná to claim her fifth Wimbledon title. Novotná had been dominant in the second set and looked like causing a major upset. She cried openly when it was over and the abiding memory is of her weeping on the shoulder of Katherine, the Duchess of Kent. Novotná would, eventually, win a Wimbledon title in 1998. She died of cancer in 2017, aged 49.

5 Nadal-Federer classic (2008)

Often considered to be the greatest match in tennis history, it pitted the two greatest male players of the age in a ferocious battle. Roger Federer was then ranked the number-one player with Rafael Nadal at number two, and even at that stage their rivalry was seen as one as the most intense in history. For almost five hours the two men gave their all, with Nadal eventually coming out on top — just — after a marathon fifth set which finished 9-7.

4 Navratilova wins her ninth (1990)

Long before she bagged a record ninth title — still the most Wimbledon singles championships won by anybody, man or woman — the Czechoslovakia-born Navratilova had secured her status as one of the game’s greatest ever players. Her powers were dwindling by 1990, but she still prevailed at the comparatively old age of 33, beating Zina Garrison. What’s remarkable about her success at Wimbledon is the fact that she won the title over three decades — her first victory arrived in 1978, when she beat Chris Evert.

3 Becker wins (1985)

Boris Becker managed two remarkable achievements when he won his first Wimbledon title. At 17, he was the youngest ever singles winner. Martina Hingis would win the ladies’ singles title at 16, 12 years later (Lottie Dod was 15 when she won in 1887), but no man has come close to Becker’s record. He was also the first unseeded player to go all the way. The German would win a further two Wimbledon titles. Earlier this year, he was convicted of tax fraud and is currently serving a two-and-a-half-year prison term.

2 Borg claims his fifth consecutive title (1980)

Björn Borg helped make tennis sexy in the 1970s, and in the second half of the decade the grass court specialist seemed close to unbeatable. But John McEnroe had other ideas and came close to stealing the Swede’s crown in this classic, thrilling final. The match’s legend was secured in a nail-biting 22-minute tie-breaker in the fourth set. McEnroe edged it, but Borg prevailed in the fifth set. It was the beginning of the end for Borg — and a turning point for McEnroe.

1 “You cannot be serious!” (1981)

Even those who won’t look at a single minute of Wimbledon this year will know the identity of the man who uttered the above words. John McEnroe may have irked the prim types who got the best seats in Centre Court, but his punky irascibility arguably helped popularise tennis more than anyone else in the 1980s. His outburst occurred during a routine win against Tom Gullikson in the first round. McEnroe went on to win the tournament, beating Björn Borg in the process.

