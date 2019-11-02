Tony Connelly tracks the thrills and terrors of the Brexit gig, and explains why his 12-year-old calls the 'B-word' Voldemort

No-one knew what was in the deal. There had been intense, bad-tempered, secretive negotiations involving British, Irish and European Commission officials for weeks.

The EU was adamant: unless May agreed to a border solution that satisfied Dublin, all bets were off.

That autumn the Irish question had taken everyone by surprise. Eurosceptics were blindsided, concluding that pesky Ireland had been handed a veto in a dastardly plot to reverse Brexit. Leo Varadkar was the overnight target of British tabloid venom.

Professor Luke O’Neill of TCD, with Boris Johnson and Tony’s book Brexit and Ireland.

At that stage a "backstop" was restricted to the sport of baseball. However, on November 7 a leaked Commission paper had recommended "no regulatory divergence" on the rules of the single market and customs union. Northern Ireland would, if no other solution worked, be staying in the single market and customs union.

Britain denounced the paper as threatening the unity of the United Kingdom. But London had until Monday lunchtime, December 4, to do an unpalatable deal.

All weekend sources had gone quiet. But a non-Irish source did pick up the phone that Monday morning. With some persuasion he agreed to convey the gist of what would become in essence the embryo of the backstop: "…the UK will ensure that there continues to be no divergence from those rules of the internal market and the customs union…"

This was dynamite. Britain was reluctantly conceding that in certain circumstances Northern Ireland would remain aligned to EU rules. A second source gingerly confirmed the text. However, the source texted back that "no [regulatory] divergence" had been changed at the last minute to "maintaining regulatory alignment".

I carefully scripted the story for the RTÉ website with a Tweet ready to go. Both were published at 11.15 Brussels time. The report said Britain had conceded the principle of what became known as the backstop. It was a "draft" and it was "not clear" if both governments had accepted it.

Unbeknownst to me, the DUP, which had been largely kept in the dark all weekend, was at that moment being briefed in Downing Street on the text. Later a British source, who insisted the text was still "open" when Theresa May was en route to Brussels, told me what had happened.

Tony Connelly reading Ladybird book The Story of Brexit with his son Jack.

'Holy shit, Someone's leaked this'

"I was watching your tweets going, holy shit, someone's leaked this, but they've leaked the wrong version. Then you updated it, but they still haven't got it right. Someone clearly left out the square brackets around that whole paragraph.

"An hour later I got a text message from the people who were in the room with the DUP going, there's a problem here. There's a really big problem."

The DUP had seen my tweet. "The DUP read it," said the official, "and saw it as the Irish government briefing you in a triumphalist display and that the PM [Theresa May] had caved."

That Dublin would leak such a line at that moment was as far from the truth as could be imagined. But as a result of that one tweet, Arlene Foster torpedoed both the May-Juncker lunch and the deal. "Phones started ringing," said one senior EU official. "They took their calls. The UK side stayed in the room, the EU side left. We knew she had an issue with the DUP."

The London Times wrote that "leaks and vainglorious briefing" had destroyed the carefully worked out deal.

Welcome to the perilous, exhilarating, exhausting world of reporting Brexit. Everything about my job changed on the morning of 24 June, 2016. Brexit would come to dominate virtually every working (and resting) hour of my life as a correspondent.

When the results rolled in, Ireland was not the explosive issue that it later became. It was rarely mentioned in the UK debate. Indeed, eight months beforehand Enda Kenny had highlighted the economic risk first, only referring obliquely to the EU "having been an important, perhaps underestimated, enabler of peace in Northern Ireland."

Risks to the peace process

But as David Cameron's campaign wobbled, the Taoiseach began arguing for a Remain vote (as far as protocol would permit), highlighting the risks to the peace process.

Voters didn't care. Eager to repair the damage, Kenny and May met in Downing Street. All sides promised to avoid a hard border.

Just two weeks after the vote, I had coffee with a senior official (one of dozens I would pester for the next three years) who outlined all the issues that would impact Ireland: energy, fisheries, trade. Northern Ireland was there ("there would have to be a special deal for the North,") but it was not necessarily in neon.

It was not until the autumn that the implications for Ireland became clearer. Theresa May was tacking to a harder Brexit; eurosceptics clamouring to leave the customs union and single market. British academics, specialising in EU law, began to challenge the contradictions. How could Britain leave both and still avoid a hard border?

Like most Brussels journalists I had a sketchy knowledge of the single market and customs union. The European beat is a bewildering menu of everything from CAP reform, to the Apple case, to plane crashes, to earthquakes, to data protection rules, to celebrity weddings.

However, as I began to realise the complexity of Brexit, I relied on the RTÉ website to give me room to explain the detail. This was still early days, but the blogs started to get noticed.

The head of Penguin Ireland Michael McLoughlin mailed to ask if I was interested in writing a short book, kind of a bluffer's Brexit guide for the Irish? I was due to take paternity leave. It was the worst possible time. Michael wanted to meet.

I'm based in Brussels, so it meant flying to Dublin Airport for a 45-minute coffee then getting right back on the next plane home.

Much to my wife Rikke's dismay, I had agreed to write the book (let the record state she has been incredibly supportive since). I suggested it focus not only on the technical aspects of how Brexit would hit Ireland, but also on the monumental diplomatic effort Dublin had launched to ensure the EU would prioritise the Irish issue.

Penguin agreed. It was late February. The first draft would have to be in by mid-May.

The next three months were the most intense I had ever experienced. As well as helping with the travails of a six-month-old, I had a day-to-day reporting job. In the gaps in between I would plunge myself into every conceivable aspect of how Brexit would affect Ireland.

Every spare minute was spent calling contacts back home (fishermen, mushroom growers, exporters, importers, milk processors, truck drivers, farmers, academics, PSNI officials) and meeting officials and diplomats in Brussels.

When Jack woke for his 4am feed I would get up and start writing (like a tangle of whites and coloureds in a dryer, Brexit was tumbling through my head anyway).

Brexit and Ireland finally came out in early October 2017, neatly coinciding with the moment at which the Irish border was becoming trouble.

Thanks to the book I had a head-start understanding the complexities of the border, the supply chains underpinning the peace dividend, the milk flowing south, the pigs being hauled north.

The research also propelled me back to Derry, where I had grown up a few kilometres from the border that everyone was now fixated on. I had lived through Bloody Sunday, the Hunger Strikes, three decades of murder and mayhem.

The personal and professional were now colliding. A briefing on PEACE funds brought me in contact with Anne Walker, a former IRA volunteer who had collaborated with an IRA victim Kathleen Gillespie in the cathartic and EU-funded Theatre of Witness project which had electrified Derry audiences five to six years previously.

I spoke to retired Gardaí who had patrolled the Derry-Donegal border during the troubles, companies whose operations straddled the border, friends who lived on one side and worked on the other. I knew intuitively that locals would not entertain a customs border that softened by technical fixes. But my reporting would still have to be balanced.

Sources more willing to talk

I was an English-speaking broadcaster, attuned to the EU's institutions, well connected to a range of sources and familiar with the Irish question. But since the blogs, now a weekly fixture, were gathering more attention in the UK, British sources, who had always been vital, were more willing to talk.

But Irish and British readers were not the only ones eager to have the complexities of the backstop explained. I had landed a few exclusives and the book was gaining attention. When I badgered one diplomat from a large member state for a meeting he turned up with a copy of Brexit and Ireland to be signed.

As we hurtled towards the November 2018 deadline, I was more and more in demand from British and European broadcasters. I viewed this as worthwhile but it took a toll on my home life (my 12-year-old now refuses to mention Brexit, instead we use Harry Potter's nemesis Voldemort).

British cabinet ministers were following me on Twitter. I was invited as an expert witness to the House of Commons Brexit Committee (I have since been invited back to two committee hearings). Requests to write op-eds in the Financial Times and New Statesman followed.

Things were, frankly, getting weird. In March, I wrote a detailed chronicle of Theresa May's desperate bid, through her Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, to get legally binding changes to the backstop.

That Saturday morning I nearly fell off my chair when the Attorney General sent me a direct message on Twitter. "I have much admired your attempt to give a balanced account of current events but when this is all over let me provide you with one not quite so reliant on Brussels. Best, Geoffrey Cox!"

To capitalise on the profile of the blogs, RTÉ launched Brexit Republic, a weekly podcast allowing me, and colleagues Colm Ó Mongáin, Fiona Mitchell and Sean Whelan to get deep into the issues.

Gruelling work pattern

Weeks followed a gruelling pattern: work sources in the early part of the week to gather material for the podcast on Thursday, and the blog on Saturday. As well as the normal TV and radio requirements, there were flights back and forth to Ireland and the UK to address gatherings of farmers and small businesses, academics and lawyers, students and researchers on the Brexit latest.

The spring turned into summer and Theresa May turned into Boris Johnson. Days ended at midnight, and begin at six am. The relentless technical, legal and political turmoil of Brexit was everywhere and all-consuming.

October 17th was another Brexit moment in which the history of Ireland, Britain and Europe were agonisingly poised.

Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson had agreed a grand bargain in Liverpool on October 9. Now on the eve of an EU summit the outstanding issues centred on how Stormont might give its consent to the new arrangements.

As speculation whirled, I was texted by a source. "Things moving, game on". I called the contact. The DUP had dropped their objections on consent. Two other senior EU figures confirmed this. When I tweeted the news, Sterling rose by 0.8pc; Arlene Foster denied the story and Sterling fell again.

These are the dizzying moments that reporters should avoid at all cost, if the maxim that they should never become part of the story is to be observed.

I've tried to keep the reporting (and my Twitter feed) as sober and fact-based as possible. Being an Irish journalist at the heart of the maelstrom has been a thrilling experience, but Brexit has not been, by any stretch of the imagination, a happy time for anyone.

But then Brexit has been like no other story I will ever report.





Tony Connelly is RTÉ's Europe Editor and co-presenter of 'Brexit Republic'. His book 'Brexit and Ireland' is available from Penguin

