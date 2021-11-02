Tony Cantwell: ‘After I went viral, my goal was to win an Academy Award’

‘I had about 1,000 online followers when I did the ‘Meanwhile at Clongowes’ video five years ago. When it reached 10,000 views I was just staring at my phone with my jaw on the floor.

I grew up in Marino and I don’t know any people who went to Clongowes. I was just doing an impression with a weird filter… but it seemed to hit in the right way at the right time.

That video ended up getting around 700,000 views over time but, to be honest, getting to 10,000 views is probably a happiness I haven’t known since.

I tried stand-up in London before I started doing online videos — and it went okay. But I love the disposability of online comedy. I post videos on Instagram Stories a lot and I love the idea that people will only see things once and then it will be gone forever. And I think the fact that it can just disappear gave me the confidence to put something out there.

Plus, I think people’s attention spans have decreased, which I appreciate because I’ve always had a short attention span. I don’t know why you would do a sketch in five minutes that you could do in 15 seconds. I know people think that the scope and the scale adds to it but I think give someone a chuckle and let them watch it 50 times.

Ever since I did the Clongowes video I get people shouting ‘Ploon!’ at me on the street. And that means they watched the video more than once. To be honest, I love the attention. I want to talk to them. In fact, I say to them, ‘Do you want to take a photo with me?’ I’m a child of divorce — all attention is good attention.

My wife is not in comedy or performing arts. When the Clongowes video took off she said the nature of these things is that they explode and then they shrink and you have an opportunity to gradually grow out from that… and she was right.

She would be my first sounding board with any decision I have to make, but I wouldn’t bore her with every idea I have about a sketch.

In the early days, my sounding board [for comedy] was my brother Andrew. I’d send him a WhatsApp with an idea, asking, ‘Do you find this funny?’ and if he said yes, I’d go with it.

Nowadays, the litmus test for a video is whether I’m obsessed with it or not. I’m probably responsible for about 80pc of the views on my videos. If I don’t love them then I don’t put them out.

My working week involves two podcasts and regular voiceover work. I’m a ‘hashtag’ influencer as well, although that’s seldom enough and I’m selective about it.

I do live comedy too and I’m doing a tour next year. But I had a tough time transitioning back into stand-up. After doing the videos I realised I wanted to do it live again, but the structure [of live comedy] was a challenge at first.

With stand-up, the comedian is essentially getting out of their own way to let you know this is where you laugh. They tee it up. But with the quick-fire nature of comedy videos, people laugh at completely different parts.

Which medium do I prefer? Well, I’ve never had a sense of existential dread before posting a video. But before doing stand-up I literally turn into a husk. It’s so interesting what the measures of success are [with stand-up]. For the first two years I would just be delighted if I physically didn’t die, if I came off the stage alive. It was like doing a bungee jump.

I did Vicar Street recently. It was at max capacity, I was headlining and I was doing it with my friends in comedy. People were so up for it and the energy was so good. But before I walked through that curtain, I thought, ‘What’s great about this is that I just have to do this show and then I never have to do comedy again’. I was planning my exit from stand-up before I even went out on stage.

Expand Close Tony with ‘The Dublin Frenchman’, a new addition to his podcast. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

I’m glad I went the route that I did, which was doing random rooms in comedy clubs around Dublin. It takes a long time and there are a lot of setbacks. But I felt guilty for a while because I felt like I was skipping the queue in front of other comedians, who maybe didn’t have videos online. I think everyone has a little bit of imposter syndrome.

Yes, I’m aware of the sexual assault and harassment allegations in the Irish comedy scene. From my own experience, I’ve been very protected from it. I’m a man, I had an audience going into the Irish comedy scene and I’ve never had to do anything I didn’t want to do to get on a comedy stage, but I have heard that a lot of people have.

As for cancel culture, to get genuinely cancelled, you have to do something awful to deserve it. I think people who want to cancel somebody are really doing it with the best of intentions. There’s a moral obligation for people to want to have what’s best.

When you think about what was available in Irish comedy 10 years ago, it was really all you could see on RTÉ. Now there are so many funny Irish comedians using their own medium to get things out without relying on anyone else. And it’s probably the funniest time that I can remember in Irish comedy.

I’ve been sacked from about five different jobs over the course of my life but nowadays I feel like I have the best job in the world. I get to do a podcast and I get paid a monthly wage. I get to post sketches on Instagram. I get to go up on stage in front of people and make them laugh.

After the Clongowes video, my goal was to write a screenplay and win an Academy Award. But that’s changed. Now it’s more what the quality of the day-to-day is like.

I have time for my one-and-a-half-year-old son and time for my wife. I don’t work in the evenings, I don’t work weekends and I don’t work past 4pm. I might not have 100,000 followers but I definitely have 1,000 followers who are 100pc committed.

I couldn’t picture a better life for me. It far exceeds my wildest expectations.”

Tony is on Instagram @tonyhorror

As told to Katie Byrne