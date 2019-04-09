A nurse who visited this little girl when she was a patient at her hospital has now adopted her.

'Today I stand in respect for you' - Judge tells nurse who adopts girl after meeting her as a baby in ICU

Liz Smith, a director of nursing in Massachusetts volunteered to foster Gisele when the state gained custody of her in October 2016.

Gisele was born prematurely at 29 weeks gestation weighing just under pounds in July 2016, and she was diagnosed with neonatal absence syndrome due to her birth mother’s drug use during pregnancy.

It is alleged that little Gisele had no visitors when she spent three months on ventillator support in the neonatal intensive care unit. But Smith, who had been recently told by doctors that IVF treatment would be unsuccessful, visited her every day.

When Gisele was nine months old, Smith decided to foster her while Gisele’s birth parents had supervised weekly visitations. But it is alleged that these visits became infrequent.

Smith, who had fallen in love with Gisele, told the Franciscan Children’s blog: “When I got the call that the parents’ rights were terminated, I imagined that it would be a day of relief.”

“And it was a day I was really sad. I was really happy. But I was really sad for them. I was gaining her but they were losing her. And to try to battle addiction and being a mom, that’s impossible.”

On their adoption day, October 18 last year, Smith said the judge remarked: “When a judge walks in the room, everyone stands out of respect. But today I stand in respect for you, Liz because you deserve the respect from this room. A birthing day is a miracle. But adopting a child from miles away is destiny. That’s what brought you two together.”

Gisele is thriving under Smith’s care, and while she still requires a feeding tube, she has started to eat solid foods like pizza and avocados.

Smith told the Washington Post: “Since the moment I met her, there was something behind her striking blue eyes capturing my attention. I felt that I needed to love this child and keep her safe.”

Online Editors