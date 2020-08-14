'To feel I had allowed her pain to increase and allowed the sepsis to progress was sickening' - novelist Caitriona Lally reveals how her daughter's chickenpox turned deadly

The thing I was most obsessed about during lockdown was not the reopening of hairdressers or pubs or Penneys, it was the resumption of chickenpox vaccinations in my local GP surgery. As soon as they restarted, I took my one-year-old to get jabbed. After what happened to his sister, we weren't taking any chances.

My little girl got the chickenpox last year, when she was 18 months old. A minor illness, the kind where you think 'Oh we all had it, nothing to fret about'. At first, she could be distracted by cartoons and cuddles, but on the second night her temperature rose. She wouldn't leave our arms, she bucked, writhed, screamed and wailed - this little girl who seldom cried. She was in too much pain to sleep - or discomfort, I thought; I didn't think of pain then. We spent three chickenpocked nights trying to dodge her hurtlings, trying to comfort and contain her. She was too small to communicate what hurt, so I assumed it was just a bad dose of chickenpox.

Her ankle swelled and rashed up. Addled with lack of sleep, I Googled swollen ankle plus chickenpox, or ankle rash plus fever; if I could just Google the right combination of words, I might figure out what ailed her. I was reluctant to bring her to hospital: doctors would likely say it's just chickenpox and we'd have made her wait long hours in a viciously lit waiting room for nothing.

Her daddy noticed the ankle was more swollen and decided on A&E. Everything happened very quickly then. It was serious, the bloodwork said; her infection markers were extremely high. It was rare, the doctor said, but chickenpox can progress into a Group A strep infection. Sepsis. Although terrifying, it was a relief to have her pain taken seriously, to be heeded when we said she wasn't herself: this child who never sat down hadn't walked in days. To feel I had allowed her pain to increase and allowed the sepsis to progress was sickening, a serrating guilt I'll have to live with.

Everything that followed the diagnosis was at once clear and blurry. It took me days to realise there were two teams involved, Infectious Diseases and Orthopaedics. That first day, nurses, doctors, surgeons and consultants came singly or in pairs or in groups, all delivering new information as the day progressed. A surgeon told us the infection was in the blood. The order of seriousness was: blood, bone, joint. An X-ray showed the infection had also attacked the bone; emergency surgery was scheduled. An MRI later showed it had progressed to the joint; another surgery to drain the bacteria.

There were three mornings of fasting before anaesthetics for surgeries and sedation for the MRI. It was impossible to explain to an 18-month-old why she couldn't drink. She would point to where we had hidden her bottle, demand eye contact and point to her mouth. She would lunge at the tap in the sink. We tried reading to her or showing cartoons on my phone, but every children's book or TV show seemed to feature food of some sort, and she would pick up the book and try to gnaw at the picture of food.

When I had to hand my daughter over to the nurse for her first surgery, she clung so tight and grasped my hair so hard she pulled out a clump. It's an image that still haunts me, the child in her tiny hospital gown decorated with sea-creatures and boats and beach-huts (what British seaside holidays have to do with paediatric surgery is beyond me) trying to lunge out of the nurse's arms, shrieking "Mama".

I found the whole thing incomprehensible. I'd always imagined Temple Street visits would be in older childhood, for broken bones and stitches and concussions, not in babyhood for a life-threatening infection. This was the kind of story I would read in the paper and feel a distant kind of sympathy, assuming it would never happen to us.

I decided to presume everything would go well. In this strange parallel universe, a serious diagnosis followed by several surgeries was a relief rather than a shock. Being able to name the problem and hand her over to the experts, to shunt responsibility to the medical team, was a second cousin of happiness. Following the diagnosis, I felt no desire to Google chickenpox-related Group A strep; my brain could not take in any more information; a safety valve had shut off.

The night of her first surgery, at 3am, a radiographer arrived with a portable X-ray for a wee-hours scan of the ankle. "Mum's pregnant," the nurse told the radiographer. I couldn't understand the relevance of the nurse's mother's reproductive status until I realised it was me they were talking about. I was asked to step outside for the X-ray, the child's screams of "Mama" tormenting me.

Another morning I got a pregnancy calf cramp and was holding onto the bars of the child's cot, gritting my teeth and stamping on the ground to ease it when the consultant and his team came around. I didn't think to explain what I was doing; they looked on with interest - Mum appears to be having a bad day.

Within the Infectious Diseases and Orthopaedics teams, there were different shifts of consultants and surgeons and doctors, as well as day nurses and night nurses. The paediatricians were so down to earth it was easy to forget their ranks; there was none of the awed reverence towards consultants that you sometimes see in an adult hospital. The child regarded them as large uniformed playmates, lobbing toys at them as she recovered. I couldn't keep track of what role the different uniforms signified and inadvertently asked a consultant for an extra pillow, and a surgeon for advice on phone coverage; both were helpful.

There were different communication styles, with doctors telling us part of a story which their colleagues working the opposite side of the clock didn't finish, or assuming a knowledge we just didn't have.

When a consultant casually mentioned the child's arthritis, my mind stuck on that word. Arthritis? He almost swatted it away: It's septic arthritis he said, not rheumatoid, she'll probably make a full recovery. Things aren't great when a probable recovery is the best-case scenario for a one-year-old, and things are fairly bad when the word 'septic' is supposed to be reassuring. Until then, it hadn't occurred to me she mightn't make a full recovery; I had been so focused on easing her immediate pain that I couldn't handle long-term.

Meantime, my nagging sore throat had worsened. Unsurprising, I thought, run-down from pregnancy and sleeplessness and worry. Then my finger became infected, swelled like a lollipop. Despite being a children's hospital, the Infectious Diseases team took interest and a swab. It was Group A strep, the same bacteria attacking the child. It was unclear who had passed it to whom, and this was a question I left well alone. I was advised to go to my GP for antibiotics, feeling pathetic for wasting time on a sore finger. I was also advised to confirm with the maternity hospital that the foetus wasn't exposed to chickenpox. There was so much to think about I couldn't put all my fears into one thing.

My memories of that time are most intensely linked to smell and sound. The grating arpeggio from the antibiotics machine when the canister emptied. The sound of the respiration monitor like a metal tool chipping at a rock. The single beep of the heart-rate monitor when the child's pulse rose, like the Turn On Seatbelt noise on an aeroplane - in a light sleep fug I heard it first, half-expecting a captain's announcement to say 'We are currently experiencing some turbulence'. The smell of alcohol with no partying involved.

In such a confined space, you spend a lot of time ordering and reordering your stuff. Your snacks and books (books! The sheer optimism of it is baffling), the child's nappies and clothes. With each changeover between me and her daddy (like the shift changeover between day and night nurses), we unpacked bags stocked with fresh provisions and packed bags to take home dirty clothes and books we realised we would never read, not here. I still can't take up my bookmark in Milkman because it brings back those difficult days.

We would go through the day's or night's events, trying to remember the latest updates from the medical teams. I didn't allow myself to worry about surgery risks or long-term prognosis; I thought about clean vests and fresh nappies and washed bottles. It's easier to grapple with the small things than dwell on big things.

I had a notebook with me. I thought, a writer can write her way through anything, but I was wrong. This was too big for me. Instead of writing, I charted millilitres of milk drunk, bites of food eaten, nappies wet or soiled. It felt useful to write numbers, as if we had some control in all of this.

Night-time became day-time when it was my turn to stay overnight. Settling into the chair to sleep was pointless when the child woke so frequently in fear and pain. We later realised she had a bad reaction to the anaesthetic or the drugs surrounding it, causing her hallucinations. I paced the floor with her in my arms, short little paces as far as her wires and lines would stretch.

Nights not spent in hospital were worse. I would walk the mile home uphill, tired and heavy-bellied but unwilling to get on a brightly lit bus in full weep. Eccles Street was my crying zone; a street with two adult hospitals was surely used to tears.

I was so disoriented I sometimes didn't know if it was morning or night when I walked home; it was January darkness either way - only the direction of walking commuters told me. Returning home to the child's toys strewn around an empty cot was like a grim scene from a soap opera; I kept imagining the opening beats of the EastEnders theme tune.

Your child getting ill is a different kind of terror than another loved one getting ill. There is the heft of responsibility - that you let this happen to them, that you didn't act in time. And practically speaking, a one-year-old can't be left alone. Sometimes, I had to run from the ward with pregnancy vomiting, shouting to another parent or nurse or cleaner to watch the child as I ran.

After 11 nights in hospital, we were trained to administer IV drugs at home for a further three weeks. A fridge was delivered to our house with the first batch of antibiotics and a nurse came to supervise the initial dose.

After I dosed her on my own for the first time, I put the child down for a nap. She woke a while later, thrashing around and screaming hysterically. I had the phone in my hand with my finger on the 9 button, wondering if I should call an ambulance, if I had injected an air bubble, but soon realised these were night terrors, an after-effect of the surgeries. We came to know these night terrors well over the next few months.

The child learned to hold out her arm when she saw me coming with the syringes, a resigned move that saddened me. She watched while I fiddled with clamps on her PICC line and on the antibiotic canister, talking myself through the procedure aloud. Her words were coming in spurts now and she said a baby version of clamp, PICC and Calpol, which tore me up a bit - a vocabulary she shouldn't have.

We were lucky we lived so close to the hospital - we could take turns doing nights. We were lucky there were two of us. We were lucky our child would likely make a full recovery. This is what I kept telling myself, what I heard myself telling others, but it sometimes seemed a hollow sort of luck when other one-year-olds weren't screaming in pain or learning to walk with a limp. It's usually at a time you don't feel the luckiest that people tell you how lucky you are, saying 'At least this' and 'at least that', coming up with ever more imaginative scenarios that were worse than ours.

I hated the at-leasting. Possibilities for finding someone less fortunate are endless and unhelpful - a parent should be allowed to be upset that their child is suffering.

Sometimes it felt downright unfair. The child was born with great difficulty and was left with a (temporary) nerve injury that required 13 months of medical intervention. She had known hospitals more than most babies and I felt it was time she caught a break. Nine months after the sepsis, she was back in Temple Street for surgery on her hips. Her hospital file is so thick that staff comment on it.

A sign in the X-ray department says that a chest X-ray for a child emits the same radiation as a return air trip between Rome and Dublin. What about four ankle X-rays, an MRI and seven hip X-rays? Has she circumnavigated the globe twice over in radiation terms?

Her prognosis is excellent. The infection hit a growth plate in the ankle so she'll be monitored throughout childhood to ensure there isn't undergrowth or compensatory overgrowth. Her scar - vertical with shorter horizontal lines slashing it like an Ogham character - has been joined by two impressive-looking hip scars. She has no memory of the sepsis but talks of the jelly and ice cream after her mips operation.

Currently, chickenpox is not included in the clump of diseases that children in Ireland are vaccinated against. A study on chickenpox-related Group A strep published in the Irish Medical Journal says that introducing a universal vaccine against the virus has "dramatically reduced" chickenpox-related hospitalisations and deaths elsewhere.

Unfortunately, the realities of an overburdened healthcare system struggling to cope with the Covid-19 fallout make that universal vaccine unlikely. I hadn't realised there was an optional chickenpox vaccine - it's not widely advertised, presumably because the HSE can't run an awareness campaign without funding the vaccine.

It costs around €200 so I'm reluctant to be vaccine-preachy, but if other parents are more aware of the risks of chickenpox complications than we were, they might spare their children a heap of pain.

If we had known the signs, the infection might have been contained in the blood before it went on the rampage in the bone and the joint. I know now that chickenpox causes discomfort but sepsis causes severe pain.

After the child was discharged, we attended the day-ward to have her bloods checked. Acute cases weren't cancelled during the nurses' strike last year; our girl was surely the cutest little scab to cross a picket. The day-ward was virtually empty and she had the run of it, a kind of hopalong listing run.

The consultant watching her shook his head and said, "if you'd waited another 24 hours to bring her in, we wouldn't be looking at this". I couldn't bring myself to ask 'What would we be looking at?', but the unasked question hovers at the edge of my mind.

Until the child got sick, I kept a diary for her - a record of daily stuff, her favourite toys, words she was beginning to form. After the sepsis, I stopped writing. I tried to skip January and February and write from her recovery onwards, but it seemed trivial to write about small things after such a big thing. There was a before and an after and I couldn't get to the after.

The diary stalled at January 7, 2019.





STREPTOCOCCAL SEPSIS: a rare complication to be aware of

According to Professor Karina Butler, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland: “Development of sepsis, and in particular Group A streptococcal sepsis in association with chickenpox, is a rare but important potential complication for parents to be aware of.

“Persistence of high fever, or development of new fever, during the course of chickenpox should always alert one to the possibility of a secondary bacterial infection.

“Other signs to watch out for include redness spreading from the chickenpox lesions or the presence of very painful lesions.”

Prof Butler continued: “The chickenpox vaccine is an effective and safe vaccine that is licensed and marketed for use in Ireland. Parents can request it from their GP. However, as it is not yet part of the National Primary Immunisation Programme, the cost for the vaccine and its administration is borne by the parent.”

Finally, she said: “The National Immunisation Programme is a dynamic programme with data related to potential vaccines evaluated for safety and efficacy, the burden of disease within our society, the potential overall benefit of the vaccine to society and, finally, the cost.

Unfortunately, there are always a range of competing priorities, both within the immunisation arena and within the overall health service. However, the feasibility of adding the chickenpox vaccine to the national programme is currently undergoing evaluation. Prevention of chickenpox and its complications would be welcomed by all.”



