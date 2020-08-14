| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'To feel I had allowed her pain to increase and allowed the sepsis to progress was sickening' - novelist Caitriona Lally reveals how her daughter's chickenpox turned deadly

Nothing can prepare you for the terror of watching your child fight a life-threatening infection - and for the guilt you feel, writes award-winning novelist Caitriona Lally

Author Caitriona Lally with her daughter who developed sepsis when she caught chickenpox as a young baby. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Author Caitriona Lally with her daughter who developed sepsis when she caught chickenpox as a young baby. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Author Caitriona Lally with her daughter who developed sepsis when she caught chickenpox as a young baby. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Author Caitriona Lally with her daughter who developed sepsis when she caught chickenpox as a young baby. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Caitriona Lally

The thing I was most obsessed about during lockdown was not the reopening of hairdressers or pubs or Penneys, it was the resumption of chickenpox vaccinations in my local GP surgery. As soon as they restarted, I took my one-year-old to get jabbed. After what happened to his sister, we weren't taking any chances.

My little girl got the chickenpox last year, when she was 18 months old. A minor illness, the kind where you think 'Oh we all had it, nothing to fret about'. At first, she could be distracted by cartoons and cuddles, but on the second night her temperature rose. She wouldn't leave our arms, she bucked, writhed, screamed and wailed - this little girl who seldom cried. She was in too much pain to sleep - or discomfort, I thought; I didn't think of pain then. We spent three chickenpocked nights trying to dodge her hurtlings, trying to comfort and contain her. She was too small to communicate what hurt, so I assumed it was just a bad dose of chickenpox.

Her ankle swelled and rashed up. Addled with lack of sleep, I Googled swollen ankle plus chickenpox, or ankle rash plus fever; if I could just Google the right combination of words, I might figure out what ailed her. I was reluctant to bring her to hospital: doctors would likely say it's just chickenpox and we'd have made her wait long hours in a viciously lit waiting room for nothing.