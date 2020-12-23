| 5.2°C Dublin

‘Tis the season for family fun: What to see and do over Christmas

With drive-in pantos, cute crafts and the great outdoors, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy this Christmas break

Instagram is full of inspiration for Christmas craft ideas Expand

Chrissie Russell

Christmas cancelled? Oh no it isn’t! From drive-in and on-demand pantos to wonderful workshops, virtual choirs and hands-on crafts for all the family to enjoy, there’s plenty on offer around the country (and in your own home) that’s sure to put the ‘ho ho ho’ in your holiday.

Online events

You’ve a once in a life-time opportunity to shout ‘boo’ at stage-stars from the comfort of your own bed, thanks to this year’s online panto offerings. From vicar to villain, Emmerdale star Liam O’Brien joins a top line-up for an online panto performance of Jack and the Beanstalk hosted by the University Concert Hall Limerick.

Not only can you view the show from the comfort of your own home, but you can also choose when to tune in (between December 26 and 31) and there’s a sign language option also available (tickets €15, uch.ie).

Privacy