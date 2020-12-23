‘Tis the season for family fun: What to see and do over Christmas

Christmas cancelled? Oh no it isn’t! From drive-in and on-demand pantos to wonderful workshops, virtual choirs and hands-on crafts for all the family to enjoy, there’s plenty on offer around the country (and in your own home) that’s sure to put the ‘ho ho ho’ in your holiday.

You’ve a once in a life-time opportunity to shout ‘boo’ at stage-stars from the comfort of your own bed, thanks to this year’s online panto offerings. From vicar to villain, Emmerdale star Liam O’Brien joins a top line-up for an online panto performance of Jack and the Beanstalk hosted by the University Concert Hall Limerick.

Not only can you view the show from the comfort of your own home, but you can also choose when to tune in (between December 26 and 31) and there’s a sign language option also available (tickets €15, uch.ie).

The Helix is also offering ‘panto on demand’ with The Sword in the Stone available to stream until January 5 (ticket €20, thehelix.ie) as is the Olympia (tickets €15 plus fees, olympia.ie) with Once Upon a Panto, an original fairytale you can experience from a front row seat in your own home any time up until January 3.

There’s a stunning selection box of musical entertainment to access online this year. The RTÉ Concert Orchestra is live streaming on December 25 at 7pm with a feast of festive favourites including ballet from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker featuring Monica Loughman Elite Ballet while on December 26, Eimear Noone presents ‘Pure Imagination’ with the National Symphony Orchestra, an incredible line-up of inspirational hits from blockbusters (orchestras.rte.ie).

For a more bite-size bit of culture, check out glor.ie for a delightful dozen short videos featuring talent across music and stage as part of their ‘12 Acts of Christmas’ series.

If you want to get more interactive with the music, singireland.ie has details of events like the Cór Geal Virtual Carol Service 2020 with singalong medleys and professionally pre-recorded items with donations going to Cork Samaritans.

Fancy learning a new seasonal skill? From now until January 4, Paintclub (paintclub.ie) is running a family-friendly ‘The Nutcracker’ painting tutorial online, showing you how to re-create some Christmas masterpieces all from the comfort of your own home. (€10 per household with a handy stencil included).

Of course, Christmas isn’t just about the kids — if an adults-only workshop is more to your taste, Brendan Carty of Killowen Distillery (Ireland’s smallest distillery) has launched a Christmas cocktail-making masterclass online (in partnership with Discover Northern Ireland). Simply sign into the Discover NI Facebook page to get in the spirit!

Log on for free to the Dublin Book Festival website (dublinbookfestival.com) and you’ll have a fire-side seat to enjoy listening to the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu, reading festive favourite, Reindeer Down, as part of the DBF Bedtime Christmas Stories series.

Conductor Eímear Noone presents 'Pure Imagination' with the National Symphony Orchestra

Outdoor events

Wrap up warm, bask in the illuminations and spot the ‘winter fairy’ at the Enchanted Garden Winter Light Festival in the Japanese Gardens, Tramore, running until January 5. Entry €5 per adult, €3 for children, waterfordinyourpocket.com.

The Cavan Christmas Dash has adapted to this year’s challenges with participants encouraged to register online and complete their own 5ks, tracking it with Strava and sharing selfies online with a chance to win €100 (cavanchristmasdash.ie).

If a freezing fundraiser whets your appetite, COPE Galway (copegalway.ie) has modified their annual swim in line with regulations. For the first time in 31 years, participants won’t be able to gather at Blackrock Tower in Salthill, but instead organisers are encouraging swimmers to safely swim where they’re based. Registration costs €20 with a free swim T-shirt included and runs until December 30 with everyone encouraged to share on social media under the hashtags #bravethecold and #COPEChristmasSwim.

Yulefest in Kilkenny has plenty of outdoor fun, all operating with social distancing guidelines, from reindeer spotting and Christmas markets to a Covid-compliant Christmas Village set up in the grounds of the Medieval Mile Museum (yulefestkilkenny.ie).

Follow the map and find all the magical elves and fairies as you follow the Christmas Garden Trail at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, Co Down. The trail (running until January 3) winds round the stunning woods and gardens with stories to enjoy along the way about the fairies’ favourite plants and fun facts on the folklore surrounding Christmas. (hrp.org.uk).

Join in the Cracker Jack Challenge and hunt for missing Christmas crackers in the grounds of Birr Castle, Co Offaly. Each child gets a pencil and check-list to cross off the found crackers with a sweet treat for all who complete the challenge. Event runs until January 6, included in general admission fee, see birrcastle.com.

Traditional fun

For its 64th year, the Moving Crib is back at 42 Parnell Square West in Dublin’s city centre, although understandably, things are a little different this year. Booking is essential and masks must be worn by everyone over the age of 13, but the scenes, including Noah’s arc, the wise men and more, are still as captivating as ever and well worth a visit. Admission free, see stmartin.ie.

The IFA Live Animal Crib is also back in action at Dublin’s Mansion House. Huge efforts have been made to make the event Covid-compliant, with guests not walking into the crib this year but viewing through windows, queue management in place, and extra cleaning and sanitisation measures. Runs until 1pm Christmas Eve.

There’s still a chance to see a socially distanced Santa. But as he has to be back at the North Pole asap, today is your last chance to snap up a booking slot at drive-in experiences like the grotto set up in Palmerstown House Estate, Co Kildare (drive-thru.santashouseexpress.ie) and the magical winter wonderland at Dublin’s RDS (driveinsanta.ie).

If you don’t fancy the online options for your Christmas panto experience, plenty of places have come up with clever ways to ensure the show can go on (and still be safe). Due to phenomenal demand, extra dates have just been added for the drive-in performances of Peter Pan at Malahide Castle (panto.ie) where audiences can view a star-studded line-up from the comfort of their own cars thanks to one of the biggest screens in Ireland.

Lights, screens and live actors are all in action at Let’s Go Hydro, Co Down, where there’s been £40,000 worth of investment to create a Covid-safe panto performance of Jack and the Beanstalk. There are toilet and food and beverage facilities available on-site (with social distancing measures in place). Tickets £45 per car with performances running until January 3 (letsgohydro.com).

Activities at home

Tis the season for sparkles and sugar so let the Christmas crafting commence! There’s a wealth of inspirational Instagram pages all serving up gorgeous, simple, andn fun tasks for any age group. Emer McGrath of @slugs_snails_fairytales has some adorable ideas, like creating your own Stickman ‘frozen and covered in frost’ who has to be freed with warm water, and ways to make finger-paint pictures of Christmas lights.

With just lollipop sticks, glue and glitter, @play_and_learn_ireland has tips on how to make simple snowflake decorations.

Follow @missellamayandmommy for fast and fun festive treats like hot chocolate cubes and Christmas tree meringues. And for chocolate-coated marshmallow penguins, see @eatsamazing.

If you fancy a Yuletide treat that kids will love (and is also a little more healthy), @thecoolfoodschool has tips on dishing up strawberry and cream cheese Santas, while @babyledfeeding has a three-ingredient recipe for wheat-free gingerbread men.