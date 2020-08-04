| 12.3°C Dublin

Time to uncover Ireland's rock stars living secret lives down by the seashore

Once the tide goes out there is a treasure trove of animal life in the rock pools around our coastline

Pool sharks: Kathy Donaghy and her sons Dallan (far left) and Oirghiall at the rock pools during low tide at Shroove Beach in Inishowen, Co Donegal. Photo: Lorcan Doherty Expand

When we think of the seashore we might conjure up visions of golden sand stretching for miles. But the country's seashore is wide and varied from rocky inlets to sheltered coves and if you know where to look, they're all full of amazing creatures.

With few of us travelling very far this year, day trips to the beach might be a big part of our summer holidays. It doesn't have to be all about building sandcastles and picnics either. Once the tide goes out, the animal life in rock and sand pools left behind become visible, opening up a treasure trove for inquisitive minds.

Despite the fact that I grew up on the coast of Donegal with miles of shoreline all around me, my knowledge of the creatures that live along the shore was limited. Even the names of the seaweed eluded me but I had grown up hearing of its magical healing properties.