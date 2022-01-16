Throwback to when Ireland’s literati put the world to rights from the pubs and bookshops of Dublin

With a population of 400,000, Dublin in 1950 was still the city James Joyce had known. Turf smoke infused the air, bicycle bells rang, war-resurrected horse coaches restored a touch of old grandeur. Timekeeping was not a virtue.

The city had a darker side. Barefoot children swarmed outside dank tenements or sold newspapers on street corners. Books were censored, the Catholic church ruled with an iron crozier. Ageing politicians relived their bloody Civil War, while emigration became a growth industry.

Hardly an encouraging climate for men or women who dabbled in literature. But a rich harvest bubbled beneath the unprepossessing surface and the 1950s unleashed a new Irish literary renaissance.

A beacon of culture, Parson’s redbrick bookshop dominated the crest of Baggot Street canal bridge. It attracted and encouraged literati from Brendan Behan, Patrick Kavanagh, James Plunkett and Aidan Higgins to Ben Kiely, Frank O’Connor and poets James Liddy and John Montague. Novelist Mary Lavin noted there were often as many writers on the shop’s floor as on its shelves.

These writers laboured under the giant shadows of the recently departed James Joyce and WB Yeats. JP Donleavy recalled: “In the disparate and argumentative lot which clamoured with their polarised literary and political views, there was one unifying force.

“Without doubt, Joyce was a hero to all of us, even if we hadn’t read everything he had written. His courage, consistency and single-minded sense of purpose were sources of great inspiration and encouragement.”

Many writers lived in the Baggot Street area. Brendan Behan moved into Herbert Street with his new wife Beatrice in 1955. This was the start of his most successful decade, from the triumphs of The Quare Fellow and The Hostage to the publication of the banned Borstal Boy.

I’ll always remember the first night I met Brendan Behan in Mooney’s pub on Baggot Street bridge. It was 1959 and he gave me a brown bag with bottles of stout to carry back to his flat at Herbert Street, while he caressed a bottle of more valuable spirits.

Crossing the canal bridge, he looked across to Parson’s Bookshop and burst into song: “God bless you Mary King and Miss O’Flaherty too/ If it wasn’t for the lovely Beattie, I’d marry the pair of you.”

James Joyce inspired generations of Irish writers

Patrick Kavanagh, who resided in nearby Pembroke Road, first saw himself in national print when the Irish Weekly Independent ran two poems. His social realism mirrored Joyce and drew a line under the Literary Revival’s romantic peasant.

Two literary magazines came to Patrick’s rescue in the 1950s. Envoy and The Bell marked a watershed and nurtured the development of Kavanagh, the city poet.

Defying fashion as well as the censor, the 1950s scribes laboured long lonely hours, hunched over jotters or typewriters. While Frank O’Connor and Seán Ó Faoláin were acclaimed in Britain and the US, it took Behan and Kavanagh many years to achieve recognition.

Likewise for self-taught Ernie Gebler, who finally became a celebrity with his novel The Plymouth Adventure, which sold five million copies and was made into a film starring Spencer Tracy.

Public houses offered writers the camaraderie of like minds and sanctuary from an inimical exterior world.Regulars at Baggot Street’s ‘Lampshades’ (it was actually called Phil Ryan’s but always went by its nickname) included Dolmen Press founder Liam Miller, Kate O’Brien and Flann O’Brien. It became the unofficial headquarters of the nearby avant-garde Pike Theatre, first to stage Behan’s The Quare Fellow and the Irish premiere of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot.

Lampshades manager Peter Keogh insisted: “Without places like ours, I don’t think the artists and writers would have stayed sane. Owen Walsh painted by himself all day in his apartment-studio across the road. Beatrice Behan told me of Brendan’s morning hours in front of the typewriter. We offered them a meeting place they would not have had otherwise.”

Other intimate establishments were Neary’s, Kehoe’s, the Palace Bar, Peter’s Pub, the Bailey and McDaid’s on Harry Street. The latter’s regulars included sculptor Desmond MacNamara, Gainor Crist, Flann O’Brien, composer Freddie May, artist Harry Kernoff and the ubiquitous Behan and Kavanagh.

Manager Paddy O’Brien remembered: “More of a loner, Patrick would usually sit quietly in the corner and after picking out the likely winners, he’d flash through the papers, chuckling to himself when he came across something funny.”

The gregarious Brendan and Patrick were never friends, though.

An observer noted: “Brendan achieved fame too quickly and it destroyed him. Patrick, who could have handled recognition better, had to wait far too long and that’s what destroyed him. Apart from his cancer, his system was worn down by his increased drinking.”

While Mary Lavin dispensed pizza and cheer in her Lad Lane mews, sculptor Des MacNamara’s Grafton Street studio was Dublin’s equivalent of a Fabian salon. It attracted such disparate guests as JP Donleavy, Anthony Cronin, theatre producer Alan Simpson and Nobel Laureate Erwin Schrodinger.

Envoy editor John Ryan remembered: “The turf fire blazed and the coffee pot bubbled around the clock. The discussions covered every conceivable topic and tempers were frequently frayed, but Mac presided over all with the wisdom and grace which were his hallmark.”

Brendan Lynch with miniature bas reliefs of Brendan Behan and James Joyce

Little theatres abounded. John Montague insisted one could not drop a load of coal into a local basement without disturbing an avant-garde play.

Despite its diminutive setting, the canalside Pike became Dublin’s most famous theatre. Its productions of Behan and Beckett achieved international fame, before its equally spectacular demise after prosecution for staging Tennessee Williams’ allegedly indecent The Rose Tattoo.

Censorship sorrows were drowned in Lampshades after the 1957 court case. Peter Keogh remembered: “The Simpsons and the Pike actors and actresses were decent hard-working people. We had a big celebration here after The Quare Fellow launched both them and Brendan Behan into the headlines. But they were all very frightened and shocked by that prosecution. Don’t forget, many of them were very young and making big sacrifices to do something they believed in.”

Censorship became the bane of the writers’ lives. Liam O’Flaherty insisted that the new Free State ensured that writers and intellectuals were now less free than they had been under British rule.

Parson’s bookshop manager Mary King maintained the prime movers in censorship were nationalists, and not the church: “The start of it all was The Playboy riots at the Abbey in 1907, which were orchestrated by the likes of Arthur Griffith and other republican icons, not the church at all.”

Aldous Huxley had the honour of being the first author to be banned. The list ranged from Sherwood Anderson, James Baldwin and Honoré de Balzac to Martha Gellhorn, Ernest Hemingway, Doris Lessing and Emile Zola.

The catalogue of Irish writers was a roll-call of the periodBeckett, John Broderick, Austin Clarke, JP Donleavy, Ernie Gebler, Norah Hoult, Ben Kiely, Walter Macken, Frank O’Connor, Liam O’Flaherty. And both Edna and Kate O’Brien – the latter of whom wrote The Land of Spices, which was praised by continental Catholic journals.

Writers in Irish escaped the censor. Frank O’Connor’s English translation of Brian Merriman’s Cúirt an Mheán Oíche was banned, though freely available in its original form. Celebrated at the recent Letterkenny Literary Festival, Behan’s poems were first published in Irish.

Other prominent Gaelic scribes of the period were Máirtín Ó Cadhain, Seán Ó Lúing and Bell contributor, Risteard de Paor, whose first novel, Úll i mBarr an Ghéagáin won a Gaelic Book Club award.

Beckett and Behan were first feted in London and Paris, before finally being recognised at home. Shebeens which barred 1950s writers now display garish portraits; they are celebrated in every pub and bookshop.

Property moguls whose oblongs have put Mary Lavin’s welcoming mews forever in the shade are planning to name a plaza after her. One can hear the howls of mirth and disbelief from on high.

Brendan Lynch’s memoir ‘There Might Be a Drop of Rain Yet’ is published by Mountjoy Publishing, €14.95