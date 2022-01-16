| 6.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Throwback to when Ireland’s literati put the world to rights from the pubs and bookshops of Dublin

In the shadow of James Joyce, a cultural renaissance in the 1950s sent a new batch of writing greats on their own odyssey

Brendan Behan switching on the Christmas lights in Dublin in 1959 Expand
James Joyce inspired generations of Irish writers Expand
Brendan Lynch with miniature bas reliefs of Brendan Behan and James Joyce Expand

Close

Brendan Behan switching on the Christmas lights in Dublin in 1959

Brendan Behan switching on the Christmas lights in Dublin in 1959

James Joyce inspired generations of Irish writers

James Joyce inspired generations of Irish writers

Brendan Lynch with miniature bas reliefs of Brendan Behan and James Joyce

Brendan Lynch with miniature bas reliefs of Brendan Behan and James Joyce

/

Brendan Behan switching on the Christmas lights in Dublin in 1959

Brendan Lynch

With a population of 400,000, Dublin in 1950 was still the city James Joyce had known. Turf smoke infused the air, bicycle bells rang, war-resurrected horse coaches restored a touch of old grandeur. Timekeeping was not a virtue.

The city had a darker side. Barefoot children swarmed outside dank tenements or sold newspapers on street corners. Books were censored, the Catholic church ruled with an iron crozier. Ageing politicians relived their bloody Civil War, while emigration became a growth industry.

Most Watched

Privacy