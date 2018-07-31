A popular priest who has been diagnosed with a degenerative disease is walking from Donegal to Cork as part of a fundraiser.

'This time last year I was fit and healthy – I had no idea what was in store' - Popular priest diagnosed with motor neuron disease

Fr Tony Coote, who is walking from Letterkenny to Ballydehob in Cork, is a former chaplain in UCD.

Fr Coote was diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) less than a year ago. MND is a progressive neurological condition that attacks the motor neurones, or nerves, in the brain and spinal cord. It can affect how you walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe.

The priest and his team began their walk in Letterkenny, Donegal on Tuesday July 10, stopping at towns in Sligo, Mayo, Galway, Clare and Limerick on their way.

They will arrive in Ballydehob in Cork on Monday August 6, 2018.

Fr Coote said: “This time last year I was fit and healthy – I had no idea what was in store for me. None of us know when it might be their turn and so, I’m determined to turn my experience into a positive force for future generations of MND sufferers,” he continued.

“I want to use the time that I have left and my voice to do something positive and I invite everyone to become part of “Walk While You Can”, by walking, donating, organising a fundraising event or offering overnight accommodation for me and the team of six who are also walking and helping me to go the distance.”

He added: “I’m not afraid of death. Of course I’m afraid of losing my independence and, even though I struggle with it, I get up every morning and say ‘Lord thank you for today, please help me through the rest of it’. It is frustrating because everything is slower and takes longer. But I’m not angry. I don’t ask ‘why me?’ Things happen in life,” Fr Coote added.

Fr Coote aims to raise €250,000 to support research and care in fighting motor neuron disease. For more information, and to make a donation, see http://wwyc.ie/

Online Editors