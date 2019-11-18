'Thirteen IVF cycles, seven miscarriages... then along came our miracle baby at 25 weeks'

Exciting, yes, if laced with a little bit of dread at the attendant sleep disturbance you know is sure to follow as your child learns to turn over, stand up.

For Vicki and Shane Healy, whose daughter Alannah was born in February of this year, at 25 weeks gestation, milestones have a whole different meaning.

Just last week, the couple were told that the brain bleed their daughter suffered shortly after birth, a common occurrence in premature babies, has left no scarring on her brain. It's a milestone they will never forget, given it means they finally know, nine months in, that she will not have brain damage.

Vicky Healy holding baby Alannah for the first time

Shane and Vicki met in university in Manchester. She is from Shropshire; the couple now live in what was previously his family home, in south county Dublin.

Alannah isn't their first child. Their son Billy, who turned seven in April, was also born prematurely, at 32 weeks. Vicki's doctors suspected the cause might be an incompetent cervix; when weak cervical tissue can lead to premature birth, or the loss of a pregnancy.

After Billy's birth, Vicki and Shane underwent 13 rounds of IVF before Vicki became pregnant with Alannah. She had seven miscarriages during this incredibly gruelling time, with none of her pregnancies lasting more than 14 weeks. "You almost get addicted to it I think," Vicki reflects now of IVF. "Just one more, just one more."

When her brother was getting married in America, the couple decided to take a break. "We'd missed out on loads of stuff; your life is on pause." As it happened, Vicki became pregnant with Alannah on the trip.

The pregnancy did not mean an end to their stress. "From day one of this pregnancy, to be honest with you, there was no joy. To start with I was thinking 'am I going to miscarry?' Then it was 'what about the incompetent cervix?'"

She was cared for by the high-risk clinic in the Coombe Women's Hospital, her cervix measured regularly to see if it was opening. At 20 weeks, it was decided a cervical cerclage was necessary, a procedure whereby the cervix is sewn closed during a pregnancy.

When Vicki went in to have the procedure, it transpired that she was already dilated.

Had the procedure not happened that day, her doctor told her they would have lost their baby.

A further scan two weeks later found that the cervix had funnelled all the way down to the stitch; Vicki was admitted.

"My mental state was all over the place; it was the whole six years building up to this."

Almost 4,500 babies are born prematurely in Ireland each year. Her pregnancy was in week 23 by now, a stage her doctors called viable, although barely. At week 25, Vicki contracted maternal sepsis, which triggered labour, and an emergency caesarean.

"The delivery was horrendous. I'm just laid there, and all I can hear are doctors." She recalls the kindness of a nurse who, just before her daughter was brought to the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) wheeled Alannah over to Vicki for a split second.

It would be three days before she would see her daughter again, the infection preventing her from going to the NICU.

"That was the first thing that hit me; being downstairs and knowing that she was up there. And at this point you don't even know if she will survive," Vicki says. Her parents and Shane would take pictures and videos to show her.

"This is the silliest, but I remember saying to Shane 'but I haven't got anything for her. I'm her mother, and I haven't even got a hat, or a vest'. We didn't want to go buying loads of stuff, just in case the worst thing had happened. I just felt 'there's nothing I can do for her'. I felt totally helpless. I remember sending Shane out to get a hat," she smiles.

On day three, she was allowed up to see Alannah in the incubator, and to put a hand on her daughter, who weighed a pound-and-a-half at birth. Their doctors reported that their baby was stable, responding well. She had had a brain bleed but hers was on the lower end of the scale of severity.

Vicki stayed in the hospital for nine days; it would be 12 weeks before their daughter came home. "It was such a hard day. Walking out without your baby; it's so unnatural. You just feel completely lost. I got home and wanted to go straight back there."

Alannah spent six weeks in the NICU, before being moved to the High Dependency Unit for four weeks, and finally the Special Care Baby unit for two. "When you're in the NICU it's day by day," Vicki explains. "The first time I started to relax a little bit was when she got into the high dependency unit. That was the first time I thought 'OK, I think we will be bringing the baby home'."

For weeks, she could only hold her daughter every two or three days. "Not when I wanted. Lack of control is the hardest thing throughout it all. The first time holding her felt so raw and emotional, but so amazing. It's something we take for granted. That's when the milestones cards really come in."

Alannah's parents recorded her progress using specially designed Milestone Cards provided by the Irish Neonatal Health Alliance (INHA), and sponsored by WaterWipes, which they hung on her incubator. These cards are now a keepsakes. "Holding her, me changing her nappy, feeding her [through a tube]. These things were just massive to us."

Towards the end of Alannah's time in hospital, there was a last-minute dash to Mothercare. "When she was still in hospital, Shane said 'I can deal with a lot of things, but having to take things down if something goes wrong is something I could never cope with'.

So we didn't," Vicki explains.

"We left it until we knew she was coming home." Vicki is still coming to terms with the grief over everything they have experienced. "It rips away so much." She says she cries every day, both for the things she has missed out on, and at the thought of how lucky she is.

Alannah came home shortly before her due date. There is an important eye test still to come, and she will be monitored to make sure she is hitting her milestones for a few more years.

But their daughter has thrived from day one, and continues to do so, Vicki says with a look of pure delight, holding her now beautifully chubby-cheeked girl in her arms.

Vicki turned 40 in June.

"When I got pregnant, because she was due on June 10, I remember my consultant saying 'don't worry, we'll make sure you have your children in your thirties, we'll deliver her before your birthday." She laughs now at quite how true this turned out to be, squeezing her gorgeous baby.

The Irish Neonatal Health Alliance (INHA) was established and has grown out of the experiences of such parents and their desire to provide more support to other parents taking the same journey. They have teamed with WaterWipes to create specially designed 'Milestone' cards for parents to chart their baby's progress. These cards are available in the NICU units of the maternity hospitals around the country and can be downloaded free at INHA.ie

Irish Independent