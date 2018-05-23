'These tests don't know your laughter can brighten the darkest day' - Ryan Tubridy reads Irish teacher's beautiful letter to listeners

RTE star Ryan Tubridy was so moved by a Dublin teacher's note to her students ahead of their exams recently that he read the letter to his radio listeners yesterday.

Miss Lynch from Drumcondra wrote to her students before they were due to sit a maths test, and told them that they are "the light that brightens [her] day".

Tubridy was so inspired by the letter that he read it for students and adults alike. "Adults are just children with wrinkles," he quipped. This is what Miss Lynch wrote:

"Dear students, tomorrow you will take your Drumcondra maths test. I know how hard you’ve worked but there’s something very important you must know. These tests do not assess all of what makes you special and unique. "The people who create these tests and score them do not know each of you like I do and certainly not the way your families do.

"They do not know that some of you speak two or more languages or that you love to sing or draw. They have not seen your natural talent for dancing or gymnastics or football. "They do not know that your friends count on you to be there for them, that your laughter can brighten the darkest day or that your face turns red when you feel shy.

"They do not know that you participate in sports, wonder about the future or sometimes you help with your little brother or little sister after school. "They do not know that you are kind, trustworthy and thoughtful and every day you try your very best. The scores you will get from these tests will tell you something but they will not tell you everything. These tests do not define you."

"There are many ways of being smart. You are smart. You are enough. You are the light that brightens my day and the reason I am happy to come to work each day so in the midst of all of these tests, remember that there’s no way to test all of the amazing and awesome things that make you, you."

