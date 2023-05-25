‘These last four days have been so hard’ – Model explains why she made viral TikToks of her grandmother’s choice to die
Ali Tate Cutler tells Chelsea Ritschel her TikTok videos of her grandmother’s decision to seek euthanasia are about being ‘in awe of watching this person choose their own way out with dignity and with sovereign choice’
Chelsea RitschelUK Independent
A Victoria’s Secret model has revealed why it was important for her to document the last days she’ll spend with her terminally ill grandmother after the 85-year-old decided to seek euthanasia to end her life.