There’s Something I Have to Tell You by Michelle McDonagh: Engaging rural murder mystery with echoes of a real-life case

In one of those ironies that you only get in real life — they just wouldn’t feel plausible in fiction — a new crime novel, There’s Something I Have to Tell You, arrives as a certain notorious Irish killing is back in the headlines. That case, which I’m sure everyone is familiar with, involved a body being found in a farm’s slurry tank. Michelle McDonagh’s debut begins with the same scenario; in this case, two bodies.

They are — were — Ursula and Jimmy Kennedy, owners of Glenbeg Farm Park (McDonagh has loosely fictionalised the geography of her native Co Galway). This is one of those “boutique”-type rural tourist attractions that have sprung up around Ireland over the last few decades: a working farm, now expanded to incorporate a playground, restaurant, petting zoo and so on.

Was their death an accident or something worse? Gardaí quickly discover that the CCTV in that part of the farm had been deactivated the night before. Further, there was no reason for Jimmy — the farming side of this couple — to have unlocked and activated the slurry tank at that time of year (the book opens in early January 2018).

But, as almost everyone knew, he had begun suffering from dementia: irreversible and increasingly worse. Maybe he hadn’t been in his right mind; maybe he thought he was some other time or place, got into trouble and, on calling Ursula for help, doomed them both to a horrible demise.

Or maybe not. Maybe other people had a motive, such as Rob, son of Ursula and Jimmy, and his wife Kate. They had given up their dreams of Stateside legal careers when Rob’s older brother Mark took his own life years before. The couple returned home to work the farm (him) and run the park (her).

Overworked and embittered, worried about their young children and their marriage, Rob and Kate are at breaking point. After Ursula threatened to screw them over on a long-promised new home, Rob lost his temper with his mother for the first time in his life.

But with her gone, he stands to inherit the lot — alongside his emotionally frail, damaged sister Christina. Essentially a shut-in still living at home in her mid-30s, she too had a financial motive for murder.

But to kill Jimmy? It seems unlikely. He was a pleasant, gentle man, genuinely liked by everyone, now grieved by everyone.

Ursula, on the other hand… I have several Hiberno-English terms in mind to describe the Glenbeg matriarch, none of them useable in a newspaper. Let’s just say she was “a right weapon”: a fearsome, domineering (though also, on a profound level, very insecure) amalgam of pioneering businesswoman, lifestyle guru and Lady Macbeth.

Scarred and driven by a childhood spent in urban deprivation, she had seen nice-guy Jimmy and his farm ripe for development, and seized the opportunity for success with both hands.

Now she’s dead, in the most undignified way. Had she ticked off someone badly enough, while scrabbling ruthlessly up the ladder of life? Have they come for payback? Was Jimmy the target all along? Or was the whole thing just a tragic accident?

As the investigation proceeds, McDonagh skips around in time, filling in backgrounds of our main characters and revealing, slowly, their secrets. Unlike a lot of thrillers, she doesn’t overdo it by giving literally each one a skeleton in their closet. But there are a few extremely dark secrets.

Not all the plot points, it must be said, groove into each other perfectly — which actually isn’t as much of a problem as you might think in crime fiction. A few loose ends or inconsistencies are fine, so long as the whole thing rings true, which it does here.

There are a few other quibbles, mostly where character motivations and/or actions don’t necessarily make sense — and a few too many visual descriptions, a common tendency in first-time authors (we’ve all done it).

Taken on its own merits, There’s Something I Have to Tell You is involving and enjoyable. As a debut crime novel, it shows great promise. An experienced reporter in the regional and national press, it wouldn’t be a huge shock were McDonagh, with a few more thrillers under her belt, to join the crowded ranks of Irish journos who have moved permanently to crime writing.

If you’re looking for comparisons, this isn’t a million miles from Graham Norton’s first novel, Holding. That also drew a rounded, sympathetic portrait of a rural community, and the complexities of our inner and public/collective lives, within the structure of an engaging murder-mystery.

Indeed, it’s easy to imagine There’s Something I Have to Tell You getting the TV treatment as Holding did — although, given how mixed the reviews were for its adaptation in comparison with the book, maybe the author should proceed with caution.

Darragh McManus’ books include ‘The Driving Force’ and ‘Pretend We’re Dead’

There’s Something I Have to Tell You by Michelle McDonagh

​Hachette, 368 pages, paperback €13.99; e-book £7.99