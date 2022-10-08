| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There’s something about Karen: The ugly origins of the trope and its link with the case that changed America

It’s the stereotype that launched a million memes: the rude and entitled middle-aged woman who likes to cause a scene. Before you jokingly accuse someone of being ‘a Karen’ however, be aware that the term is not just some throwaway gag but a deeper commentary on race and privilege

&quot;In recent times, Karen has become shorthand for a woman who weaponises her oppression as a female, while being ignorant of her own middle-class privilege.&quot; Expand

Close

&quot;In recent times, Karen has become shorthand for a woman who weaponises her oppression as a female, while being ignorant of her own middle-class privilege.&quot;

"In recent times, Karen has become shorthand for a woman who weaponises her oppression as a female, while being ignorant of her own middle-class privilege."

"In recent times, Karen has become shorthand for a woman who weaponises her oppression as a female, while being ignorant of her own middle-class privilege."

Julie Jay

In an appearance on Netflix’s Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, comedian Iliza Shlesinger proclaims the term ‘Karen’ as a lazy, misogynistic brush with which society tars women asserting their consumer rights.

She describes a situation where a woman who has “carved a career out of nothingness” is faced with a transaction which is not what was initially agreed upon. In that event, Shlesinger says: “Damn right, I’m going to want to speak to the manager.”

Related topics

More On Life Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy