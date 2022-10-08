There’s something about Karen: The ugly origins of the trope and its link with the case that changed America

In an appearance on Netflix’s Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, comedian Iliza Shlesinger proclaims the term ‘Karen’ as a lazy, misogynistic brush with which society tars women asserting their consumer rights.

She describes a situation where a woman who has “carved a career out of nothingness” is faced with a transaction which is not what was initially agreed upon. In that event, Shlesinger says: “Damn right, I’m going to want to speak to the manager.”

As a comic, I like the fact that Shlesinger is saying something new by pushing back against the much mocked and maligned Karen stereotype, but I also feel there is a lot of simplification here. She is really only scratching the surface of what a Karen has come to mean, and not taking in the origins of the term.

In recent times, Karen has become shorthand for a woman who weaponises her oppression as a female, while being ignorant of her own middle-class privilege.

Hyper-sensitive to perceived slights, she is absolutely the kind of woman who, as Shlesinger emphasises, demands to speak to the manager. It’s the name that’s sparked a million funny memes, but what makes a true Karen particularly problematic is that the target of her entitled rudeness is generally a person of a different race or class.

That’s something that’s more recognised when Americans use the term Karen, than when we joke about her merely irritating Irish counterparts. Spend some time online reading about US Karens — and their anti-vax variant ‘Coronavirus Karens’ — and you’ll find many disturbing stories of racism and violence perpetrated by white women against minority communities. That’s the peculiar dual-sided nature of being a Karen: while assuming the role of victim, they are, in fact, acting very much as the aggressor and antagonist.

The genesis of today’s Karen has been attributed to multiple origin points. Certainly, the term owes its roots to the US. In stand-up Dane Cook’s 2005 album Retaliation, he performs a sketch where ‘the friend nobody likes’ is called Karen.

Another point of lineage is discussion website/online community Reddit. In a somewhat terrifying example of how a bitter vent online can mushroom into something that influences the zeitgeist, a thread posted by a Redditor sharing the latest grievances he had with his ex-wife inspired a high-school student to make a subreddit (a category within the Reddit website) called ‘F**kYouKaren’.

The subreddit, which evolved from turning the travails of this particular scorned man into memes to poking fun at all Karens currently has 1.4 million members. It reeks of misogyny and double standards, and often makes for an icky read.

If we trace the origins of Karen back further, however, there’s a darker history than a throwaway comedy sketch or an embittered ex-husband spewing vitriol into the world of Reddit. The name came later, but the trope can easily be situated at the very nexus between racism and sexism within American history.

In August 1955, Carolyn Bryant was 21 years old and working in a store she ran with her husband, Roy, in Mississippi. A Black 14-year-old named Emmett Till, in town to visit relatives, came in to buy some chewing gum. Carolyn complained that he wolf-whistled at her — not a big deal in Chicago where Till was from, but something that would have horrendous ramifications for a young Black man in a racially segregated Mississippi.

Three days later, Till was abducted and tortured by Carolyn’s husband and his half brother, JW Milam, who dumped his body in a river. The pair were arrested and tried for the murder. In court, Carolyn claimed the teenager had grabbed her, and told her he’d “been with white women before”.

The men were acquitted by an all-white jury, and later boasted of their crime to reporters. Earlier this summer, in an unpublished memoir seen by reporters, the now eighty-something Carolyn claimed to have tried to protect Till from her husband’s anger, and dubbed herself a victim who’d “paid dearly with an altered life”.

Back in the 1950s, the tragedy of the Emmett Till case horrified the wider public and provided a spark for the Civil Rights movement. It’s also believed to have inspired Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird, published five years after the murder.

In the book, Mayella Ewell testifies that her family’s Black neighbour, Tom Robinson, rapes her. The book’s lawyer hero, Atticus Finch, exposes that this was in fact, a lie; she propositioned Tom, and was given an extreme and violent beating by her father, Bob, as punishment.

Mayella Ewell is both the victim and the aggressor; the oppressed and the oppressor. In essence, it’s an illustration of the dark heart of the Karen meme; synonymous with a person who weaponises their vulnerability to reinforce their superior position in society.

In an episode for the Code Switch podcast called ‘The Once and Future Karen’, reporter Karen Grigsby Bates says Karen’s origins are evident throughout

African-American culture. She points specifically to the term ‘Miss Ann’ which had been traditionally used as code “to refer to unreasonable white women”.

She describes Miss Ann as “a woman who knew her place in society and who was complicit in maintaining it”. In mocking her, the African-American community was, in some small way, fighting back.

Today, Karen has taken her place within the canon of ‘Negative Nancys’ and ‘Beckys with the Good Hair’ (Beyoncé, just spill the beans — was it really Rihanna?) More recently, they’ve been joined by ‘Permit Patty’; the name stemming from a viral video showing a woman calling the police on an eight-year-old Black girl who, she claimed, was “illegally selling water without a permit”.

Of course, I cannot but feel sympathy for the people named Karen who have never asked to see the manager, much less uttered a racial slur. Most Karens we know and love are blissfully unaware of the legalities of selling water without a permit, and wouldn’t dream of complaining about finding a hair in a goat’s cheese salad for fear of getting somebody into trouble.

Many of us may have, at some stage or another, wished to rid ourselves of our name because of the slagging it induced. Such a moment for me came when Ali G wrote the Me Julie song and I had to feign disgust at the line you really turn me on with your big babylons while secretly longing to tattoo the words onto my forearm.

The particular misfortune of being a Karen though, is summed up best by a good friend with whom I recently enjoyed lunch. When the waiter brought her the wrong order, the dilemma was etched across her lovely face.

“The worst bit is I can’t even complain, I’ll just have to eat it,” my Karen said despairingly. “This is the discrimination that comes with being a Karen — we are basically gagged now from enforcing our consumer rights. It’s the prejudice that people are too scared to talk about!”

Much as I love my friend, this surely is the most Karen move ever: to complain of being a Karen, to invent oppression where none existed — a Karen quality only compounded by the unfortunate fact we had met to discuss a future charity event to support those tackling global famine.

Though we love our Karens, we can still politely request they not act like one.