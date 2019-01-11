'There is fairy dust everywhere' - This is the touching letter a teacher sent to her students before she died

A touching letter which a teacher wrote for her pupils a few weeks before she died has been released.

Sue East (59) from Bath, a teacher and mother of three children, wrote to the school children and their families to thank them for their joy and friendship, and to reassure them that she was moving on to "new adventures".

Sue died at a hospice on Wednesday, December 19, but her words, which formed her final lesson to the children, are now being enjoyed by the wider public.

She wrote: "I want you all to know that I am resting in a comfortable room with a lovely view and I feel very peaceful. But my illness has made me very tired and I believe that I am going to die soon."

'It's an amazing school and you are all amazing children. I never thought I could find so much joy in my work. Thank you all for sharing your joy and friendship with me.

'Now it will soon be time for me to move on to new adventures.'

The teacher went on to quote a CS Lewis line, and compared herself to one of the characters in his story The Voyage of the Dawn Treader.

"I have a picture in my mind of a little boat - a coracle - carrying me home to the land of angels. There is a beautiful passage at the end of The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (a book by CS Lewis) which describes what I can see in my mind."

She describes how the character Reepicheep's boat runs aground, and he decides "this is where I go on alone".

"Never forget there is fairy dust to be found in every situation, no matter how difficult."

