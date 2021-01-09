‘There are no winners here. A man has died, on our screens, in a tragic way. It’s horrible for George’s family, it’s horrible for the gardaí and it’s horrible for the people who were attacked’

When George Floyd was killed by police in May, the world was convulsed by footage which showed the 46-year-old black man pinned down by three Minnesota police officers. “I can’t breathe,” Floyd told police over and over, using the same dark phrase that has evolved from last words to a rallying cry following the deaths of an ever-growing list of black people at the hands of US police.

The unambiguous footage of Floyd, another black man being killed in police custody, galvanised and resurged the Black Lives Matter movement. Up until then, the modern civil rights movement had largely been US based but this time, it went global. This time, it reached Ireland.

Read More

“We were all shook, we were all taken aback by his death,” Leon Diop, the Tallaght man, says. Diop, who is mixed race, was one of a number of Irish people who were either leading or participating in a new kind of conversation about racism in Ireland last summer. Black and mixed race people who had endured or even come to expect racism in Ireland were forced to revisit their experiences, and many started talking about them out loud for the first time.

Shortly afterwards, Diop became one of four founders of the Black and Irish Instagram page. The page, which is closing in on 50,000 followers, was set up by Diop, Amanda Ade, Boni Odoemene and Femi Bankole. It initially shared personal stories and experiences of black and mixed race people in Ireland. (All four founders are based here, except for Odoemene who lives in London. Covid-19 restrictions meant he could not travel for a photoshoot with Weekend.) After it was created, the Instagram page and the everyday racism it documented was shared by Leo Varadkar and Laura Whitmore. Black and Irish then evolved into a compelling and unique podcast of the same name and format, commissioned by RTÉ. Now, it’s effectively become an activist group, which is campaigning against racism in Ireland on a humanitarian basis. The page defied a loud minority who criticised the Irish version of BLM as though it were just an online virtue-signalling exercise. Black and Irish transformed a conversation that started on social media, and advanced it into a real, exciting, smart and practical Irish anti-racism movement.

Last June, thousands of Irish people lent their support to that movement by defying Covid-19 restrictions to march through the streets of Dublin in solidarity with US protests following Floyd’s death. Many were of the view that this social justice moment was too important to stay home for. On Instagram, timelines were awash with black tiles and hashtags, often shared in solidarity by high profile white Irish influencers. But it is fair to say that in the months that followed, some of the well intentioned people who effusively backed Ireland’s new BLM movement seemed to have largely forgotten it.

“People go back to not really paying attention to the movement until it flares up again. And unfortunately, what flaring up again means is probably seeing another black person being killed on video; maybe by a police officer, maybe not,” Diop said in an interview last month.

“To anyone reading this: don’t wait until the next event to support this movement. We need continuous support. Don’t wait around, be proactive.”

Within days, Diop’s words adopted a dark prescience when footage did emerge of a black man being shot and killed by police. But this time, it was in West Dublin. George Nkencho, a 27-year-old black man, was fatally shot outside his mother’s home in Manorsfield Drive near the Dublin/Meath border on December 30. Gardaí had been called following reports that Nkencho, who was armed with a knife, had threatened staff at a Eurospar shop in Hartstown. Nkencho had reportedly been suffering from mental health problems.

Nkencho’s family’s loss was given no space at all as his death prompted a rush to judgement online. After a difficult year, clear footage of a black man being shot by a police force was understandably traumatising for the black Irish community. But others defended the gardaí, and claimed that those mentioning race were inappropriately importing loaded rhetoric from America. In the midst of a deeply vitriolic debate, the Black and Irish Instagram page urged caution: it said that not all facts were yet known about the case, it pled for unity rather than division, and it made itself available as a kind of online support service for those who needed to talk about what happened. But soon the founders of Black and Irish like Femi Bankole, found themselves forced to make the core argument of the BLM movement: that George Nkencho’s life had mattered. Within a day, the internet was dismissing the tragedy of his death simply because it had followed a garda response to an alleged crime.

“It’s horrible and barbaric when you see online discourse justifying a man’s death based on his actions. In Ireland, we do not have the death penalty. We have a judicial system in which people answer for their crimes,” Bankole says.

“There are no winners here. A man has died, on our screens, in a tragic way. It’s horrible for George’s family, it’s horrible for the gardaí and it’s horrible for the people in Eurospar who were attacked.”

Bankole says it’s “dangerous” to start speculating on or suggesting if race had played a role in the shooting. But if Nkencho’s race had not been a factor in his death, racism very quickly played a major role in the public response to it.

“The speed at which the fake news spread was actually scary. It happened on Wednesday, and by Thursday there was all of this rhetoric online claiming George was a horrible person. Media coverage called him a thug, people were spreading posts incorrectly claiming he had dozens of previous convictions, that he had attacked his girlfriend, that he had a machete,” he says.

“The horrible and scary thing about the vitriol was not that it was coming from generic bots or right-wing accounts. I could click in and see that these were real people saying these things.”

Expand Close Femi Bankole, Amanda Ade and Leon Diop from the Black and Irish podcast. Photo: Cáit Fahey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Femi Bankole, Amanda Ade and Leon Diop from the Black and Irish podcast. Photo: Cáit Fahey

The amount of people willing to believe a grossly exaggerated stereotype of a black man as a lethal criminal, for Bankole and the rest of Black and Irish, was evidence of the ingrained racism that the group has been trying to challenge since it was founded. After they started Black and Irish, many of the founders’ own white friends expressed shock and surprise after hearing about their experiences of racism. Bankole says that it’s “unfortunate” that the job of educating white Irish people about racism has fallen to black Irish people, but said it isn’t reasonable to expect unconscious bias or even ignorance about racism to have been unravelled in the months since George Floyd’s death. But, he added that white people have a responsibility to want to learn.

Before Nkencho’s death, Black and Irish was already planning on working with an Garda Síochana in 2021. The group is also planning events for St Patrick’s Day and Black History Month. It has already started selling merch to help fund its work — which it stresses was specifically designed to be worn by white people too — and it is actively looking for new groups and organisations to collaborate with.

“We’re usually known as the generation that has no interest in politics, we don’t go out to vote and all that. But this is something far more important than politics right now, and something we’re far more interested in,” Bankole says.

“The phrase ‘social justice’ might have some negative connotations, but if you delve into what social justice is: there is nothing wrong with getting people to try to act more decently to make the world a better place.”

Bankole touches on one of the key strategies of Black and Irish, which is to divorce itself from some of the regular trappings of online activism and the polarising debate that can go with it. Boni Odoemene explains that the topic of race and race relations has become “heavily politicised.”

“A lot of people use it as a defence. People will use it to come across as overly virtuous, to make other people feel bad,” Odoemene says.

“We want to do this not from a confrontational way, but an informative way.”

In that sense, Black and Irish are approaching the issue of racism in Ireland with a huge amount of patience and generosity considering each of the four founders have had to endure it for most of their lives. Black and Irish are more willing to help people to learn and give them a chance to concede that they have made racist mistakes in the past.

“It’s very hard as a human being to admit that you made a mistake, or were wrong. I find that hard, we all do. When you talk about people changing their racist ways or behaviours, that’s what you’re asking someone to do: swallow their pride, admit they were wrong and go off and learn. That’s such a difficult thing for people to do, and that’s what we’re fighting against,” Bankole says.

Amanda Ade explains that the group is still starting from an extremely low base, considering some still see being “black” and “Irish” as two mutually exclusive things.

“Anyone that is black or mixed race growing up in Ireland, there is always a question mark around your ‘Irishness.’ One of the things we are trying to do with the page is explain that you can be black, mixed race and Irish all at the same time,” Ade says.

“Before this, there was a lack of space for these kinds of stories. But one thing you also have to bear in mind is that, yeah, there have been black people in Ireland for centuries, but on a large scale it is only in the last 20 to 30 years that there has been mass immigration into Ireland. I like to think of this as a positive thing. We are still at the very, very early stages compared to countries like the UK or the US. We can use these countries and their journeys in terms of race relations as a blueprint of what not to do. Now that the space has been given, what are we going to do to make Ireland a more inclusive space moving forward?”

Expand Close Boni Odoemene from the Black and Irish podcast / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Boni Odoemene from the Black and Irish podcast

All four of them stress that denial of racism in Ireland can be the biggest perpetrator of it. For that reason, having an Irish anti-racism movement which blossomed from protests against America’s heinous criminal justice system and its treatment of black people has created a problem. Those who would prefer to deny that Ireland has an issue with racism end up claiming that it couldn’t, because Irish racism is not the same as or as bad as systemic and institutional racism in the US.

“I think because racism didn’t look like what it looks like in the UK or America, people just didn’t make that connection between racism and Ireland — because it didn’t look the same,” Ade says.

And Diop explains that white Irish people can sometimes tend to comfort themselves by claiming that a country like Ireland — which has historically been the oppressed rather than the oppressor — is almost incapable of being racist.

“People say, ‘The shop signs used to say ‘no blacks, no dogs, no Irish,’ so we’re in the same boat as you lads, and we’re not racist.’ Denial is a perpetuator. When you’re lackadaisical about it, that’s when it can creep in. And that’s when attitudes and behaviours begin to form: when you’re not looking at it, when you’re not paying attention to it,” Diop says.

Racism can and does exist to varying degrees in Ireland, and Black and Irish has devoted a huge amount of time and energy into explaining this clearly through the personal testimony of podcast guests like writer Emma Dabiri, actress Jade Jordan and musical artist Max Zanga.

Irish media is predominantly and overwhelmingly white, and Bankole points out that it is “weird” that it took until the middle of 2020 for Black and Irish to set up a podcast documenting the lived experiences of black and mixed race people in Ireland.

All four say they are against using positive discrimination to improve representation of people of colour in Irish media and politics, because they believe that such a blunt instrument would be premature at this stage.

“I personally feel we’re not at that place yet but we’re on our way there. Mass presence of black people in this country is only 20 years old. These things take time and it’s important that we know that. If we start prematurely making demands, we’re going to turn many people off,” Odoemene says.

Expand Close Femi Bankole from the Black and Irish podcast, photographed by Cáit Fahey for Weekend magazine / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Femi Bankole from the Black and Irish podcast, photographed by Cáit Fahey for Weekend magazine

Black and Irish would rather help the media to continue to see things through a racial lens, rather than treating racism as a kind of one-off event which only deserves coverage when there is a major BLM-style upsurge.

There are specific Irish issues that Black and Irish want to highlight, to shift a conversation that was sparked by police brutality in America to the long-standing and institutional racism that exists in Ireland.

“We need to try to focus on the issues on our own island. It’s not police brutality, it’s not the same issues that you see raised by BLM in America. It’s misconceptions, it’s misunderstandings. It’s assumptions, it’s accent discrimination. It’s all these different things that take place,” Odoemene says.

“You don’t have to dig too deep into current affairs to see racial laws, for example, the 2004 referendum to take away citizenship for children who were born in Ireland. That is a racist law. If that was to happen in any other country like the US or the UK, anyone would call it out as racist. But because it’s in Ireland, ‘no way.’”

And Black and Irish also wants to focus on the failure of integration in Ireland’s recent past, which the group said has led to black communities being completely segregated from white communities in certain parts of Ireland.

Ade adds that talking about racism in Ireland cannot happen without discussing Direct Provision, “our own form of institutional racism... It is the epitome of institutional racism in Ireland.” Diop agrees.

“It is an institution set up that is based on racist policies. Ireland is meant to be the country of a hundred thousand welcomes — is this how we give a hundred thousand welcomes? When someone comes in as an asylum seeker, and we don’t treat them with respect? We don’t give them dignity? Forty two per cent of them are sharing a room with a stranger, and they’re out in the middle of nowhere on the outskirts of rural towns. That whole system just needs to be abolished,” Diop says.

Expand Close Amanda Adewole from the Black and Irish podcast, photographed by Cáit Fahey for Weekend magazine / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amanda Adewole from the Black and Irish podcast, photographed by Cáit Fahey for Weekend magazine

“It is essential, it is necessary that as part of challenging racism we challenge Direct Provision.”

When Black and Irish used its platform to shift the BLM conversation towards Direct Provision — the deeply controversial accommodation system for asylum seekers in Ireland — the group was surprised by the number of young people who appeared not to know much about the 20-year-old system and the poor standards within it. The group are also aspiring to challenge and change the broader perception of asylum seekers in Irish society, as racist tropes about those coming from certain countries still exist.

But as abolishing Direct Provision became a key focus of anti-racism groups like Black and Irish, it has also become a target for racist and xenophobic right-wing groups. Last year, a number of groups tried to hijack or incite protests against new Direct Provision centres in different parts of the country. While opposition to the centres was sometimes framed as being on a human rights basis, there were people who were opposed to any asylum seekers coming to Ireland in almost any circumstances at all.

Bankole said it would be a “fatal mistake” for Black and Irish to ignore or not engage with the arguments of such far-right groups.

“The thing that these far-right groups prey on is the idea that we’re asking for superiority, or are trying to take over. But listen mate, I just want to live in a world where I have the same opportunities as anyone else and where my skin, the one thing that I can’t change about myself and do not want to change about myself, does not come with pre-conceived notions and stereotypes,” he says.

Odoemene says that such groups are growing and ignoring them would only allow them to thrive.

“By the time it’s strong enough to come and attack us, we won’t know where it came from. If we don’t challenge them now, tomorrow might be too late,” Odoemene says.

Ade adds that as immigration rises, far-right sentiment rises: “They go hand and hand.”

“Looking across the world, this is probably the most polarised we have ever been in history. It’s not your side or my side, it’s not right or wrong, we are just trying to break down barriers and have the conversations that need to be had. It’s not about bashing people. There’s been so much of that, and clearly it hasn’t worked,” she says.

Diop adds that Black and Irish will never change the minds of racists, but “I don’t want to change their mind.”

“I want us to target the fence-sitters or people who don’t know that this is going on. They’re actively trying to get more people onto their side, and we need to be doing the same. There are definitely more people out there who are anti-racist or at least non-racist than there are racists, so we need to try to bring those people along with us before the right wing heads start seizing them,” Diop says.

“I know that we’re on the right side. We’re fighting for equality and justice, we’re not fighting for superiority.”

The Black and Irish podcast is available on RTE.ie/podcasts and Spotify and Apple Podcasts

Read More

Online Editors