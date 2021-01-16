The year of radical thinking: 21 trailblazers and innovators share their ideas for making Ireland a better place in 2021

Author, advocate and activist

‘Create a future that’s accessible’

There are one billion disabled people in the world. These disabilities are visible and invisible. They ebb and flow between physical, learning, sensory, disease, addiction, mental illness and chronic illness. Disabled people exist in our homes, in our workplaces, in our friend groups and in our communities. Yet, disability is a topic we shy away from and rarely discuss.

Maybe it’s because we don’t know what to say, and the fear of saying the wrong thing makes us so uncomfortable, it’s easier to say nothing at all.

Is “disabled” a bad word? Is “differently abled” more politically correct? Is “special needs” kinder language?

“Disabled” and “disability” are good words. This language represents a global, diverse community that is full of pride and one that is advocating for agency and equal participation. “Differently abled” is frequently used by non-disabled people and was coined to create a distance from stigma by prioritising a person’s ability over their disability.

But, disability shapes ability, personality and perspective. They’re connected and intertwined, and by only celebrating how a person is the same as everyone else, we’re stigmatising what makes them different.

By describing a person’s needs as special, our attempts to be kind dilute our responsibility to provide a right to dignity, a right to education and a right to access.

“Disability” is a good word. But language is personal and political. Other members of the disability community might disagree with me, and their choices must be respected, but if we allow the debate surrounding language to be the sum of our discussion, we will never move to action. This etymology is not a consensus but an introduction.

My big idea? I want the future to be accessible.

I want us to learn that access is not limited to a checklist but that it can be a creative and innovative pursuit. Take the Guggenheim Museum in New York — the architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed an undulating curve from the ground to roof, providing visitors with a seamless experience to access art.

He may not have intentionally designed the building to be accessible but by designing a ramp, one that was beautiful and functional, he created access for all — a wheelchair-user, a parent with a buggy, an older person who finds stairs difficult, a millennial on crutches.

I want design standards to be starting points for access. I want accessibility to not be limited to just architecture and design.

I want us to discover that every issue is a disability issue.

Taoiseach

'The renewal of rural Ireland’

As we emerge from this pandemic, I believe one big change that has the potential to reshape the country in a very positive way is the renewal of towns and villages across rural Ireland.

With the restrictions on movement that have been required over the last year, we have seen many people returning from the cities to their home places and discovering the benefit of good work-life balance.

Towns and villages, where a sense of decline was perhaps beginning to feel inevitable, have been rejuvenated by the return of young families with the time and space to be part of and help build the local community.

I believe it is important that we seize this opportunity to rebalance our economy and society. If these families can be persuaded to make their return to rural Ireland permanent, and if more can be encouraged to follow their example, the opportunities for further employment and retention of young talent in local communities is obvious and powerful.

The benefits of such a shift would not be limited to the families involved or the communities where they settle. Dublin, in particular, would also see the benefit of reduced pressure on housing and services.

The roll-out of fibre broadband will be an important factor in attracting and retaining people, as will the range of initiatives set out in the Programme for Government designed to support this effort, including mandating public-sector employers, colleges and other public bodies to move to 20pc home and remote working, and an examination of the feasibility of changing our tax arrangements to encourage more people to work remotely.

We have also committed to prioritise, where possible, the sitting of new State agencies, departments and enterprises outside Dublin over the term of this

Government.

I look forward to working with all my colleagues to progress this agenda.

Podcaster and author

‘Let’s make St Patrick’s Day truly green’

The climate emergency is something that concerns me deeply. I often find resistance when speaking with other Irish people about climate change and the climate action that needs to happen to save life on earth. “Ireland is tiny,” they say. “It’s big countries like the US and China who need to cut carbon emissions if the planet is to be saved.”

The general feedback I get is that if we change our behaviour in Ireland, and reduce carbon emissions, the overall impact would be meaningless because Ireland is tiny; therefore there’s no point in us doing anything.

While it’s true that, on a global scale, Ireland’s carbon footprint is small, our cultural footprint is massive. Irish holidays like Halloween and St Patrick’s Day are celebrated the world over. So let’s use that cultural footprint to lead by example, to reduce carbon, to save biodiversity, to re-wet bogs, to replant forests.

Let’s recontextualise St Patrick’s Day and make it truly green. Make it about our commitment to saving our planet — let other countries follow us, like they did with the smoking ban in pubs.

Irish Independent Technology Editor

‘Make Ireland a cashless society'

When was the last time you paid for something in cash? Have you, like me, had the same €20 in your pocket for four months?

The pandemic has made Ireland — and every other country — into largely cashless societies. From Apple Pay on your watch to Revolut on your phone, cash has faded away in daily life.

So why aren’t we talking about the obvious next step: ditching bits of paper and scraggly coins altogether?

Consider the benefits. We would decimate the black economy at a stroke, meaning more money for underfunded causes.

There would be less violent crime, given the futility of mugging someone or breaking into a home with no hope of finding hard currency (or selling whatever was stolen in an untraceable way).

There’d even be the small daily win of quicker queues in shops — remember how things speeded up when we introduced swipe cards on buses and train turnstiles?

To be sure, there are downsides. In an age of identity theft, cash is a very effective anonymiser. It also brings its own old-fashioned security: it can’t really be hacked or controlled by some tyrannical regime. And cash can be inclusive in a way that few other forms of currency are; it would be unfair to flick a currency switch that might instantly exclude vulnerable groups such as the homeless.

And yet it should be possible to overcome such challenges. Thanks to GDPR, we now have proper privacy rules.

Imperfect digital security isn’t a veto to online purchasing in Ireland now — why should it be in a cashless set-up? And the most vulnerable among us must simply be looked after better, either through taxes or other means.

Cash looks likely to be replaced by digital payments in future, anyway. So shouldn’t we start considering its formal replacement soon?

Photographer

‘Introduce a universal payment’

When Covid hit, I was forced to stop working. I knew I didn’t have enough savings to last me for long so I graciously accepted the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

I’m a freelance photographer — however, I’ve always aspired to be a “fine art” photographer. I realised while in college that to become this, you need time to find your unique style as an artist, build a reputation over many years, and have the physical space to create your work... and that all of those things are expensive.

I didn’t have the luxury of any of that. Like most people, I’ve always needed to earn money and pay my own way. This meant I would generally favour the paying jobs over the artistic ones. The weddings, the corporate events... and I’m grateful that I’m good enough with my camera that this was an option.

When I got the PUP, suddenly I had just enough money to pay the bills and buy food (cheap food). If I managed myself well, I could survive on the PUP and finally create art full-time. I was granted the freedom to explore an idea that I knew would probably never have a financial return but that would be good for the community, for people’s spirits, and just enjoyable to make.

That’s exactly what I did. I photographed 499 people in their windows from all across Ireland. I didn’t have to charge them for the shoot, as the PUP kept me going, which in turn meant that even the poorest households could take part and be represented in this huge national project.

Think about what amazing things other people could do for their community if they were just granted a bit of security and time. The keen gardener filling planters in the village, perhaps? It’s not just artists who would benefit from a Universal Dividend. (It’s a dividend, not a benefit. You’re simply getting back what you contributed to make society better.) The majority of people don’t want to waste their life away. They’ll inherently want to work but, for the first time, it won’t be out of fear, but out of love and with great passion.

Ireland would be a stunning place as a result, full of happy, fulfilled people, benefiting their communities and paying it forward.

Sports presenter

‘Rethink the women’s GAA calendar’

I think the biggest opportunity for women’s sport in 2021 is to continue to strive for its own window, where it isn’t in competition with the men’s equivalent. There have been many examples of double headers that have worked, and I absolutely think that is a partnership worth continuing with sports bodies when there is an opportunity — but that isn’t always possible.

We do still see women’s international rugby and soccer being played at inconvenient times to suit TV schedules and sometimes that’s unavoidable. But if we’re thinking big picture, does that always have to be the case?

I felt that last year, camogie and ladies’ football in particular missed an opportunity to occupy a space that was vacated when the men’s championship was moved. So now that they’re talking again about a split GAA season with the men’s All-Ireland finals in July, I would love to see the camogie and ladies’ football championship following that and going for a September finish, when they’re not in competition for coverage.

They’d have a clear run at it, in ideal conditions during the summer, and maybe even the ability for some crowds to return. Don’t get me wrong, I loved the camogie final under lights the night before the hurling final and the festival atmosphere it created around the weekend — and likewise with the football — but it wasn’t exactly a season without complications.

The same issues around pitches and facilities still exist. So looking at the big picture, I think at some point they need to be bold and do something different, and I think maybe the time to consider that is now.

Chef and restaurateur

‘Fix hospital food’

How do we change hospital food in Ireland in the next 10 years? On average, 1pc of the cost of your hospital room will be dedicated to the food budget. Many will say the point of hospitals is to make you better, not feed you.

But when the food is so bad, how are you to get better? Is there a gap in our thinking, despite the myriad of nutritionists and dietitians now sitting on hospital boards in order to make the food experience in hospitals better? Twice in recent years, I dropped food from our restaurant to people in hospital because they were so miserable due to the food offering. So, where do we start? How do we make it delicious and local, while also paying attention to the patient’s health?

First, we need a change to Government policy. There are many things the Government can do but it all comes down to budgets. They need to increase the amount of money spent on food and its production (labour being a massive cost). As well as this, they need to introduce mandatory minimum spending on local and Irish produce. This way they can weave the fabric of our nascent food culture into the institution in question.

We must open hospitals themselves to new ideas — they need to open their minds regarding the connection between food and a patient’s health. Doctors need to realise that food is part of the cure. You may think that this is already self-evident but for many institutions, food is an afterthought. This is not the case in many hospitals around Europe.

Chefs’ attitudes towards hospital food has to change. We need more chefs who want to work in changing hospital food. Too many see this type of food as beneath them. Colleges must train chefs in social gastronomy, teaching them it is a worthwhile way of cooking.

And finally we must empower patients and give them a voice. They need a way of not only criticising the food but also of giving feedback that will go towards changing the next patient’s experience.

Head of Digital & Communications, Copenhagen Fashion Week

'Create a talent tunnel for Irish fashion’

A fashion industry in Ireland? Has there ever been one and could there be one in the future? “Fashion” and “Ireland” are two words that together have not had a chance to evolve into something modern, supportive or directional.

In spite of having incredible names breaking the mould in international waters, we have yet to put in place relevant and supportive measures in order to invest in the next generation of graduates wishing to cultivate careers in fashion.

How? I call for a forward-thinking initiative programme that acts as a talent tunnel, supporting young graduates up to established businesses.

This talent tunnel would encompass much-needed grants for designers and creatives to either gain experience abroad or set up careers at home. It would connect Irish figures in positions of creative leadership abroad as mentors or guest speakers to the younger generation, or emerging creatives needing advice or direction.

It would organise valuable internships and apprenticeships that do not exploit free labour. It would run as a membership organisation which would be a source of information. It would have showcases with relevant partners. It would teach people about the varied futures in the fashion industry and, crucially, would allow young talent to be supported and fostered.

Let’s look at Denmark, the country whose capital city not only matches Dublin but currently has the world watching as its fashion industry

continues to grow. Beyond the big four fashion capitals, Copenhagen undoubtedly boasts the most internationally renowned fashion week.

The burgeoning industry has attracted international talent, like myself, to relocate to Denmark.

The model in Denmark carries the potential to be modelled in Ireland, too.

The world has entered a state of flux, and with this immense change comes unprecedented opportunity. It is time to let our young talent stand and deliver here on home turf — but they are going to need our help.

Founder of the Institute of Black Studies

‘Teach anti-racism in Irish classrooms’

This is an opportune moment to proactively reimagine an Ireland where who lives here is welcome here. While no one is born with racist ideas, the narratives of the past control the present and the future. We form opinions and learn how others are to be valued, positioned and/or treated. These stereotypical ideas in turn influence our actions in society and in the workplace.

To mitigate the escalating incidence of racism globally and in Ireland, I want to apply the principle that says “prevention is better than cure”. To reduce racism in our society, I propose integrating anti-racism education into the school curriculum for long-lasting transformation.

Why?

To be a lawyer, engineer or mathematician, we have to be taught. Similarly, we cannot expect a society of anti-racists if people have not been trained to be anti-racist. So, to have a society that is anti-racist, we ALL have to be taught. Considering the education system is the only institution everyone goes through at one stage in their lives, it is fundamental in the re-education of our society.

In addition, race and racism become more apparent through contact with perceived difference. The 15pc in Ireland who bring in some of this perceived difference are a core part of our society and growth. It will be great to work towards improving how everyone experiences Ireland.

How?

We can introduce an integrated anti-racism curriculum on living with difference into primary schools. It would involve teaching African history, beyond the struggle of Africa and its descendants, in schools. This can potentially lessen the chances of people inadvertently becoming “white saviours” of marginalised people.

We can also have all first-year university and college students receive anti-racism education. This will mean all university graduates, including engineers, doctors, teachers and lawyers, will learn the basics of race and be equipped with the key competencies to be an anti-racist.

Lastly, continuity is vital. Mathematicians, for example, are taught maths from primary school to secondary school through to university. There is no break in learning for those who excel in the field.

Climate change activist

‘Harness the power of community’

My proposal to change Ireland for the better is this: I would ask that each of us takes a moment to reflect on what we have seen in the last year, and to find the takeaway for ourselves from that. A moment to reflect on what may yet be to come, and to find the thing that steadies us as we brace for impact heading into the new year.

For me, I think the key takeaway is community. All over the world, on every continent, on every level, we have seen that the response to the climate crisis that truly works is not individuals in bunkers waiting out the end of the world: it is communities fighting back.

We have seen this here in Ireland with the Save Our Skibbereen and Help the Kelp campaigns. Communities of people rallying around each other and working to protect one another have always been our past, and it has never been clearer that it is what we desperately need as we move toward an uncertain future.

So, my proposal for making this country better — my proposal for real climate action in this country — is not recycling, it is not better wastewater management or the installation of electric vehicle stations; all of these things are good, but they will never scratch the surface of the power of the collective.

My proposal is that each of us enters this new year, holding on to the knowledge of what we owe to each other, to the rivers and the streams and to the January robins, and remember the power that we hold when we allow that to bind us together, in the fight for our shared home.

Lord Mayor of Dublin

‘Make Dublin a truly fair city’

For years we’ve always said, “We’ll make a more liveable city,” but as the years rolled by, our city became more of the same.

We allowed for co-living applications, which, in light of Covid and the need for individual space, seems like the worst idea ever, and overpriced student accommodation, now with no students. So how do we truly transform our city?

The 15-minute city and even the one-minute city are good models but my idea is a lot more simple and effective than that. I would like to get rid of what I call the “postcode lottery” when it comes to the funding of arts, sports, parks, proper footpaths and cycleways, among others.

Each village across the city should be allocated the same provisions as their neighbouring village, or the one across the Liffey. Basically, it doesn’t matter where you live, your amenities, facilities and essentials would be the same.

This is essentially building the 15-minute city model but more explicit on equality and inclusion. Simply put, no matter where you live, you would have the same access to a segregated cycle route, a well-maintained park, playing and sporting facilities, and arts and culture.

It would foster strong communities; build for better mental and physical health. But, ultimately, it would also bridge social divides that quite often exist below the surface.

Now, more than ever, is our time to build for better. Putting inclusion into the big ideas is how we can make the lives of us and others better.

Director of the Gate Theatre

'A new ecosystem for the arts’

During the last 10 months, our Gate team have had to find ways to turn this crisis into an opportunity. Working to the principle of looking back to look forward, we have been inspired by the Ancient Greeks and their ancient holistic sanctuaries. The diversity of what they considered an “essential service” not only embraced healing cults and rituals, libraries, baths, sports, accommodation and hospitals but also, importantly, theatres and storytelling.

Theatre reflects and shapes who we are and who we could be, by sharing our differences and our humanity with each other. Theatre plays a critical role in the transformation of our lives. This is the key to unlocking how we can recover Irish society post-pandemic.

To do this in a Covid world, we could rewire infrastructures to help us break through our traditional and current way of thinking and working.

We could rebuild our industry with a whole new ecosystem. An ecosystem for artists, audiences and communities that draws together creative expression and empathy with health, education and social justice as a way to empower a cohesive civic society.

Now is the time for a national agenda where the key players in our industry work together to bring the art and the artists into the heart of what we do, where the stories drive the structure and not the other way around.

Now is not the time for silo programming or protecting territories. Instead it is a time for collaboration, consolidation and a community of purpose that platforms co-creation and partnership.

Rather than thinking of culture as a collection of institutions, arts organisations and individual artists, we should aim to pool knowledge, resources and funding to strengthen our offer to the public and create a world-beating arts workforce.

My reimagination is a hope for a social and cultural revolution that prioritises artistry and truth to create a beacon for social and cultural change.

Biochemistry and Immunology, TCD

‘Double our spend on science’

My big idea is for global spending on science and research to be doubled, especially in Ireland. We currently spend 1.5pc of our GDP on this, whereas other countries like Germany and the US spend double that. But spending on science must increase all over the world.

We’ve learnt from Covid-19 how important science is. It will save us in 2021 with vaccines and therapies.

Even though it might look expensive to get these new medicines discovered and made, it’s a fraction of the money spent on weapons or in financial markets. We therefore have a chance to realise what’s important for our future.

Climate change is staring us in the face and we need to take actions ourselves, and also deploy science to beat that.

There are still many diseases that cause an awful lot of suffering. These include infectious diseases that still ravage the world, like malaria, which still kills one million people a year. And then diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease, which are so devastating.

Again, the answer will come from science. We have learnt a lot from Covid-19 about the immune system and that new knowledge can now be applied to other infectious diseases, where we may discover vaccines, perhaps even for cancer.

We’re also learning more about the inflammatory process, since the lungs get inflamed in Covid-19, and about the autoimmune response that can happen in patients afterwards.

All of the knowledge being gained can be brought to bear on other diseases. All we need is the funding, encouragement and young people to engage in science. They will be able to crack these huge problems if we just give them our support.

We need a whole new beginning in science to encourage minorities and disadvantaged people to get involved, and also to ensure diversity, since innovation comes from differences in opinion, background and outlook.

It’s all about education, science and health research. The new medicines will keep coming. And if we save the planet from destruction, we might even dream of a much better place for all of us, achieved through collaboration and science.

Co-founder of Dublin Flea Market

'Bring back our city markets’

Dublin is facing an exciting and unique opportunity in terms of city markets. Over the last two years, Dublin City Council has acquired vacant possession of the Fruit and Vegetable Market in Smithfield and has made moves to facilitate the upgrade of one of Dublin’s oldest surviving markets, Moore Street Market.

More recently, Google unveiled plans to develop two floors of its Boland’s Mill project into an open-to-the-public market, styled on the English Market in Cork. And, in an interesting turn of events, Lord Iveagh repossessed the iconic Iveagh Markets in a bold and encouraging move to save it from further demise.

These are reassuring moves to counter the dramatic recent demise of our small, thriving market scene. In 2018, seven city-centre markets north and south of the Liffey closed their doors as they lost their battle with increasing rents and an upturn in redevelopment.

This scene developed during the economic downturn of 2008 by taking advantage of “meanwhile use” low-rental opportunities (‘meanwhile use’ allowed the short-term use of temporarily empty buildings such as shops until they could be brought back into commercial use).

This was after the stark absence of markets in the city for over 30 years in the wake of the end of the popular Dandelion Market.

For many decades, Dublin has lagged behind most of its European counterparts when it comes to city markets. This can be attributed to a myriad of reasons, but one key factor is the lack of designated market venues. This is what Dublin needs badly. I believe that if all these planned market venues go ahead, we would still not reach saturation.

Markets serve the community in very different ways to high-street retail. They act as business incubators, encouraging people to test products in a low-risk environment with direct customer feedback. They are where commerce and culture collide, where conversations flow, ideas get sparked and communities are forged.

Markets will not solve all of the city’s problems, but they are a sustainable, local answer to boosting the economy, as well as a moral one... something a post-Covid Dublin will be in dire need of.

Travel Editor, Irish Independent & Independent.ie

‘Develop an Irish Camino’

Imagine 2021 was the year in which we got wind of an epic walk — taking “pilgrims” to the heart of Ireland over hundreds of kilometres.

A waymarked trail that could be done in several weeks, or revisited over return trips, with walkers receiving stamps in a special passport at intervals along the way. A route that would range from small, rural stiles to mind-blowing widescreen views.

A walk that was at once brand new, yet tapped into thousands of years of coastal and country heritage.

Ireland’s Camino would grab the attention of a post-pandemic world. Thanks to successes like Titanic Belfast and the Wild Atlantic Way, we know that “hero” attractions get noticed.

This would reboot tourism at the perfect moment, speaking to people who have reconnected with nature, who are wary of returning to cities and crowds. To a world that sees wilderness as the new wellness.

Our Camino would draw from Spain’s, but also our own greenways and ancient network of pilgrim trails like St Declan’s Way and Tóchar Phádraig. It would burst with Irish creativity — art along the way; a new network of Irish-designed, eco-friendly “refugios”; a Gathering 2.0 campaign to attract the diaspora; a €10 voucher for every 10km stamp collected by walkers in year one, redeemable at cafés, accommodation or attractions along the route.

Yes, dealing with land access and local politics would be crazy. And where would it go? Could it follow the River Shannon? Traverse the island? What about spoke routes from Ireland’s geographical centre, near Athlone, to the ends of the earth at Malin Head or Slea Head? But imagine 2021 was the year we rallied together and marked our Covid-19 journey by building the damn thing.

Walks speak to us so much, after all. Our sense of place. The paths we are on personally. The people we meet along the way. Like all great journeys, this one would start with a single step.

Author and wildlife campaigner

‘Pay farmers to stop farming’

The urgency of the climate and biodiversity emergency was more apparent than ever during 2020, and addressing it will require ideas that can work at scale while benefiting local communities. In fact, the greatest ally we have in drawing down carbon dioxide from the air (something which is needed in tandem with an end to fossil fuel use) and boosting wildlife populations is nature itself.

How can we re-establish large native woodlands, re-wet bogs and restore river floodplains in the short time that is available to us? One idea is to pay farmers to stop farming.

Nature has enormous regenerative powers — forests would establish themselves in a relatively short space of time simply by removing farm animals from the land.

By making space for nature on our uplands, peatlands and along river corridors, we would simultaneously provide wildlife habitats, improve water quality, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and buffer the impacts of extreme weather, particularly flooding.

Rewilding on a large scale in Ireland is not land abandonment.

Farmers could be seen as land managers — controlling invasive species, reintroducing lost species, blocking drainage ditches and maintaining pathways to allow greater amenity value for local people.

Rewilding is likely to be more economically beneficial in rural Ireland than rearing sheep or beef, while promoting High Nature Value farming alongside it means farmers would have greater choice in managing their land.

Farming is already heavily subsidised and frequently loss-making. So why not maintain the payments, thereby keeping the money in the locality, but instead of polluting the environment and destroying habitats, using it to address the ecological emergency? 2021 needs to be the year of rewilding; paying farmers to do this is the quickest, cheapest and easiest tool we have available.

Broadcaster and entrepreneur

‘A freephone helpline for SMEs’

My big idea is for a national freephone helpline for SMEs to offer advice, support and information. It might also help them navigate their way through the help that is available.

The Government website lists nearly 100 touchpoints for information, supports and services for SMEs impacted by the pandemic.

I mentor a significant number of business owners and entrepreneurs, and one of the single biggest hurdles is to figure out where to go for support and then the bureaucracy of trying to access it.

A helpline staffed by knowledgeable experts would really help. It might also be a way for experienced, retired business people to give something back through volunteering to offset some of the costs. It could potentially provide employment for people who were laid off over the past year.

Nothing beats talking to a human being when you need practical advice and guidance. Reams of links to online information and web-based contact forms are not that helpful and sometimes add to the stress of seeking help.

Over time, all of the various ways in which SMEs can access Government support have been divided across departments, agencies and regions. I could suggest a new one-stop Government agency for all things SME, but I would like my idea to be successful!

So the national freephone helpline could bring them all together, linking into all of the various Government departments, local enterprise offices, Enterprise Ireland and county councils. Who would have thought a Big Idea might be the ability to talk to someone on the phone?

Irish Independent Property Editor

‘Revive our rundown small towns’

My big idea is to use the tenets of 2018’s excellent Free Market study by a group of young Irish architects to kickstart the revival of rundown Irish rural towns. Do this, as the plan outlines, with a new town incentive revival scheme based on exploiting the housing potential of main street and ancillary street shops, buildings and homes, which are now crumbling and veering towards dereliction.

The Free Market study by five young architects who hail from rural locations (and one from Amsterdam) featured as part of Ireland’s 2018 Venice Biennale entry and focused on the issues facing dying and dysfunctional market towns.

Based on research conducted on 10 Irish market towns with either a market square or central public market building, its solutions include introducing living-over-the-shop incentives to towns; using the extensive backlot garden and yard spaces behind the main streets to resolve parking issues; the need to re-engineer big empty formal public buildings like town halls and markets into self-employed business hubs, plus incentives to bring larger retailers back into town. If we include main street and ancillary houses in these refurb incentives, it could just be enough to attract new family buyers back to towns.

The timing might just be perfect for such a project. Estate agents nationwide report that Dublin renters who are not from the capital have recently been moving home to buy properties in their home counties rather than pay extortionate Dublin rents or else opt for buying a home in a commuter county with huge work journeys involved.

With working from home now a proven practicality and broadband rollout under way, the prospect of cheap refurbished terraces for buyers in towns located in their home counties would prove hugely timely. The very real prospect of small-town revival beckons.

Kinzen COO and broadcaster

‘Make a 50:50 equality pledge'

We’re told by the World Economic Forum that it will take 257 years to close the economic gender gap, given the current rate of progress. That’s some time around the year 2277.

So I don’t naïvely assume that in 2021, in the midst of a “shecession” that is disproportionately affecting women when it comes to job losses and falling incomes, we’re going to dramatically solve the despicable gap between men’s and women’s rights.

But a 257-year forecast demands our collective action, not just from women but from our male allies.

Men who will decline to participate in so-called “manels” — all-male panels at conferences and on radio and TV. Men who will speak up for their female counterparts and argue for their promotions and bonuses. Men who will constantly quote MGI forecasts that clearly demonstrate that if the global gender gap is narrowed, $12 trillion can be added to global growth by 2025.

Men who will prioritise and timebox their days so they take equal responsibility for care of children and the elderly, and household tasks — given that the greater portion of the burden continues to fall on women.

Men who will every day ask themselves: “How do I ensure that half of the world’s population is given equal opportunities to the other half of society? In my partnership, how do I take responsibility for 100pc of my 50pc?”

Men who will look at a projection of 257 years for their daughters, nieces, granddaughters, friends and neighbours, and decide to be part of the change the world needs to see now in 2021, not 2277.

It just requires a simple pledge to ourselves, and to each other, starting today.

Illustrator and art teacher

'Teach pupils to question’

A student’s time in secondary school should prepare them for life afterwards. But that’s not what happens, and it needs to change. My big idea is that at start of each academic year, a single question would be posed to every second-level student in the land by the then President of Ireland.

Students would be called upon to explore, analyse and experiment with that question, both individually and with peers.

Each subject department would aim to link a percentage of their yearly planning to facilitate the investigation of that question, in an age and stage-appropriate manner. Questions such as “What is empathy?”, “How far can you imagine?”, “What is culture?”, “How can I act equally?”, “What comes next?”, “What is misinformation?”

Each student’s journey through secondary education would be landmarked by five or six significant philosophical concepts that have been considered, discussed and contextualised through multiple disciplines. The asking and answering of these questions would set a precedent of every student forming their own opinions, instead of being fed them.

Our young people are, in the main, educated through rote learning and the material taught is at times vastly disconnected from life outside of assessment. In a post-industrial world where complex, multi-faceted issues need innovative solutions, the most important qualities to foster in our young people are critical thinking and the ability to address problems from multiple perspectives.

Where better to start than by addressing these important topics through the different lenses of each subject a student takes?

Business owner and campaigner

‘Create a 24-hour city’

It may come as a surprise to many that not everyone regards “people who get up early in the morning” as something to aspire to. There is a huge cohort of people who prefer to live their lives by the light of the moon, and it’s about time we started catering to their needs as much as the 9-to-5ers.

Joyfully, a Night-time Economy Taskforce has been set up to address the complete imbalance in how skewed all of our services, amenities and cultural institutions are towards an old-fashioned way of running our towns only for those who work from Monday to Friday.

People want to eat after their night shift. People want to dance into the morning. People want to see art in the evening. People don’t want a concert to have a curfew. People want to buy a beer at 4am.

To convince those in power that creating a 24-hour city is justified, the economic benefits have to be used as a carrot on a stick. And if that gets things over the line, I’m all for it. But we need to start opening ourselves up to the idea that there is no moral high ground simply for engaging in, often damaging, economic pursuits.

We were not put on the earth to simply toil. We need to start pursuing happiness and celebrating pleasure and leisure as much as society celebrates droning at a desk for eight hours a day.

It’s okay to want to have a good time.

And that should be reason enough to get behind opening our city up for the people who are awake, for whatever reason, after the sun goes down.

What needs to be done?

Firstly, support the proposals from the Night-time Economy Taskforce, including the requirement of a night mayor; changes to licensing laws; an overhaul of our clubbing curfew; the late-night opening of museums, galleries and theatres; extended public transport, and so on.

But mostly, we need to question why we’ve been so conditioned to regard pleasure with such displeasure.