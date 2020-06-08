| 8.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'The world, both the real one and the one I had invented, wobbled so horribly that I made a different choice entirely'

This week, five writers share the moments that changed their lives, here, Emily Hourican remembers the devastating bereavement that shaped the course of her life

Emily Hourican. Photo: David Conachy Expand

Close

Emily Hourican. Photo: David Conachy

Emily Hourican. Photo: David Conachy

Emily Hourican. Photo: David Conachy

Emily Hourican

I have an obsession with the road not taken.

It’s what drives me to write novels: ‘What if…?’ ‘What if the ‘if’ was just as real as the ‘what’? What then?’ It’s the heart of each novel I’ve written; possibly the heart of every novel.

Once upon a time I was Irish in name only. I had one Irish parent — my father — from Roscommon. My mother was a complicated mix: born in Jerusalem, brought up all over East Africa, came to Dublin for university. I was born in Belfast, lived in Dublin for a couple of years, then did all my schooling in Brussels, coming to Dublin and UCD when I was 18.